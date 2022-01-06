In terms of government regulation, when the internet first hit the public and political and media radar screen in the early 1990s, the first thing Congress did was to pass a law to try to rein it in. And that's the traditional response to every new medium throughout history. Those of us who celebrate human rights and free speech get very excited, but those who are afraid about too much free speech, you know, reaching too many people get nervous. And I'm very proud that in the Supreme Court's landmark decision, the first one about freedom of speech, or for that matter, any freedom online, it upheld unanimously the ACLU position against government restriction in a case called Reno v. American Civil Liberties Union. I continue to believe that the government can only do more harm than good to intervene in trying to decide what speech is too harmful to take away from private sector entities the same right that you are exercising, Sarah, through The Washington Post, that your prior guests were exercising through The Dispatch, to decide what views to air, what views not to air, what speakers to air, what speakers not to air. I think it's especially dangerous that we--that we have to remember that there are incentives now for the social media platforms to allow third-party voices, people who never would have had access to the kind of outlets that they can have through social media. We have a disposition psychologically, it seems, to always look at the negative. And I think we take for granted the enormous, unprecedented, positive--appealing to my liberal friends and colleagues--I mean, just think of the social justice movements that could never have gotten traction were it not for social media free of government interference--the Black Lives Matter movement, the #MeToo movement, a whole host of political candidates who are relatively unknown, unfunded, minority candidates in unprecedented numbers, female candidates in unprecedented numbers. We cannot lose sight of the enormous positive potential of social media, and we should use the traditional remedies of more speech, more education, more information to counter the negative speech on this medium, as on all others.