But I think one thing we do know--and this is an important question not just for January 6th accountability, I think for every member of government going forward--is what is the purpose of your oath? Okay? You take an oath to the Constitution, to defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Is that just words we say? Is it meaningless? And maybe it is to some people. I have a feeling it is to some people. It's simply something you have to utter to get your job, particularly in Congress lately, it seems like. But when the president takes that oath, and then certainly abdicated that oath for at least three hours--now, I would argue that you could go all the way back to prior to the election, where the president was casting doubt on the election, and then certainly, after the election--look to self-govern, we need one basic thing. We don't have to agree on anything at all, except for one basic thing, that when you vote, your vote is going to count, and the results are going to be accurate. We do that really well in the United States. When you convince almost half of the country that that didn't happen, you set yourself, guaranteed, on a path to violence, because as you've seen in authoritarian regimes and in democracies, everywhere around the world and in history, if you believe your voice has been taken away, which is what our vote is, that's really the only time we actually get a voice in government. When you believe that has been taken away, it is just a matter of time until you turn to violence.