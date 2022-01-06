Chairman Thompson, welcome to Washington Post Live.
REP. THOMPSON: Thank you for having me, Jonathan.
MR. CAPEHART: So, Chairman Thompson, today President Biden gave a forceful speech commemorating the anniversary of the insurrection, taking direct aim at former President Trump and the big lie. As powerful as his speech was, do you think it will be helpful or hurtful to your efforts in your investigation?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, to be honest with you, first of all, thank you for having me. The truth is always good. The truth and sunlight is the best disinfectant that I can imagine. And so for President Biden to talk as forceful about our values as Americans, and what we stand for, and the fact that had it not been for the invitation of Donald Trump to bring people to Washington on January 6th, what we saw a year ago would not have happened.
MR. CAPEHART: Of course, Donald Trump issued a response to President Biden's speech. He called it, quote, "a distraction," and said, quote, "Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America." You were in the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Your reaction to the former president?
REP. THOMPSON: I'm not surprised at his response. But when I talked to groups, I asked them to reflect back on last January 6th and tell me what they saw with their own eye. Did they see Black Lives Matter movement people there, did--people representing antifa present, were there CIA or FBI persons. They said, no, that was just a bunch of people there with Trump paraphernalia on, attacking law enforcement and breaking into the Capitol. So, the notion for all of us is you saw what played out on January 6th with your own eyes. So, the distraction would be for somebody to tell you that what you saw with your own eyes didn't happen. And so that's part of the big lie. The big lie brought a lot of people to Washington under the guise of stopping the steal, and they were weaponized at that rally to come to the Capitol and do just what they did. And Donald Trump has to be the principal author of what occurred because he invited people to Washington on January 6th, and he said it was going to be wild. And indeed, it was wild.
MR. CAPEHART: Yesterday, former Trump White House press secretary and former Melania Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, testified before your committee. She told CNN in an interview this morning that she saw Trump watching the fighting on television, even rewinding to watch some of it again. What else have you learned about Donald Trump's actions during the insurrection? What have you learned about his role leading up to it?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, to be honest with you, we learn every day from patriotic Americans who come forward and tell us what they know. And so we now know that his children encouraged him to try to stop it. We know that members of Congress, senators who contacted him. We know that for 187 minutes he actually made several cuts of a tape encouraging people to go home. But it was not right, because he didn't say what he needed to say.
So, we now have information, based on our request, that the tapes will probably be available to us once that court decision is resolved in the Trump v. Thompson case, as you know, is before the Supreme Court now. So, we're learning things every day.
We know that there was communication with people at the Willard Hotel. We know that members of Congress were texting on January 6th, based on the information that Mark Meadows provided the committee. So, we are getting information, probably not as fast as we would like it, but nonetheless on a daily basis we are learning new things about what went on, on January 6th.
MR. CAPEHART: You hit on three big things that I want to talk to you about. And I'm going to go to the first one you mentioned, and that is the videotapes, the versions of the videos that exist of what the White House finally released of Trump on that day. You've requested them from the National Archives, as you mentioned. You know, whether you get them is now sitting there at the Supreme Court. But when you get them--I should say, if you get them, depending on what the court decides--what exactly are you looking for?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, to be honest with you, you’re a commander in chief of the largest democracy, the best superpower in the world. And if you’re seeing the United States Capitol under attack by people who you sent there, and it takes you 187 minutes for you to say this is wrong, you need to go home.
And as my vice chair has said, you know that borders on dereliction of duties, and it might necessitate a referral for the Department of Justice to look at. So, we will not just with that, but any other instance of we think illegal activity, we will refer--or criminal activity--we will make a referral. So you can’t just watch TV and rewind the TV for 187 minutes and expect people not to think that you are complicit in what’s going on by not trying to stop it.
MR. CAPEHART: So then, what Stephanie Grisham told CNN is what she told--what she told the committee yesterday?
REP. THOMPSON: That’s correct. Well, yes, yes.
MR. CAPEHART: I mean, feel free to share anything else she might have said.
REP. THOMPSON: Well, she did tell us that, and she’s already gone and said it to CNN. I can say that we were told the same story.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay. You mentioned Mark Meadows. And what I find interesting about Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to then President Trump, is that he--you asked him--you subpoenaed him, he started to cooperate, he handed over documents, and then decided never mind, he wasn’t going to comply with the subpoena. He has since been held in contempt, and I have another question about that. But what do you--what do you make of his reversal in cooperating?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, as you know, he put out his book, and there were certain references in his book that the president called fake news. And basically, the president went after him, and I am convinced that up until the president went after him and said that his book and what he was saying in the book about what was occurring was not true, he was working with them. But after that, he cut off all communication. And obviously, we had 9,000 pages of documents that included texts and other information that implicated not just Mark Meadows, but it told us about other members of Congress who also was communicating with him on January 6th.
MR. CAPEHART: So, am I wrong? Because I was sitting there thinking he's trying to have it both ways. He gave you a treasure trove of information, and then decided I'm not going to--I'm not going to testify. But we'll leave that aside, because I have a ton more questions for you.
Let's talk about--well, I'll come back to--I'll come back to your vice chair in a minute. I want to go to sitting members of Congress, because the committee has invited Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman Scott Perry to voluntarily cooperate. I'm wondering, will the committee subpoena them if they do not voluntarily cooperate with the committee?
MR. THOMPSON: Well, you know, there's no real legislative history where a committee has subpoenaed another sitting member. And so, we're working through that. If we can get the necessary authorities and assurances that go with it, we'll do it. Both those individuals are important. They've been implicated. And to this illegal activity that occurred on January 6th, they have knowledge. Mr. Perry actually tried to get a friend of his to be appointed attorney general so that that person could send letters to other states, telling them not to certify the election, because of Justice Department perceived irregularities haven't occurred. Thank goodness that didn't happen--only because members of the Justice Department said if you do this, we are going to resign. You should not politicize the department. So, there's important information that we need to glean. Jim Jordan’s role is clear there. He has acknowledged telephone calls to the White House. Sometimes he said he did, sometimes he said he didn't. But he was on tape both times saying that. So, we need to hear from him voluntarily, if so. And if we can come up with the real authority, we'll bring him before the committee, along with Mr. Perry.
MR. CAPEHART: And I’m glad you used that word again--authority--because I wrote down what you said earlier, if you get the necessary authorities and assurances. What authorities do you not as Congress have the ability to subpoena sitting members of Congress?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, there's the Speech and Debate Clause that members of Congress have. As members, we have a Speech and Debate Clause that protects us from a lot of things. And if that Speech and Debate Clause says, you can't subpoena me to testify before a committee, then that happened. A lot of times members of Congress get sued. And in part of the defense in the suits is the same Speech and Debate Clause reference that members of Congress have. So, it's a fairly standard reference that we were speaking from. But obviously, if we can get around it, we will.
MR. CAPEHART: Chairman, does the committee have evidence about current members of Congress aiding or abetting or who were in touch with those who participated in the insurrection?
REP. THOMPSON: We do. We have information that members hosted people who came to Washington on that day in their office. We have information that before the actual certification, people came earlier, were giving tours in the Capitol. We have pictures of members taking pictures with people who came to the rally. So, members in various forms or another engaged people who came. Now there's a smaller subset of members that have been identified who probably did more to encourage the stop the steal part of coming to Washington that we'll continue to work on.
MR. CAPEHART: These tours that you mentioned, tours of the Capitol, were--these were tours that were given the day before?
REP. THOMPSON: Yes, we have, as you know, members of Congress--before COVID and a lot of other things--it was not unusual for members of Congress to give guided tours of the Capitol. As to whether or not those tours brought into giving people directions where Speaker Pelosi’s office would be, for instance, or Whip Clyburn’s office, or Leader Hoyer’s office, we're just not sure. But we know there was member participation. And that's part of the body of our work, to see whether or not we can connect the dots between those tours and the people who broke into the Capitol.
MR. CAPEHART: One more question on this, because, you know, there are other members of Congress who went on television right after the insurrection saying the day before they saw members giving tours. What was interesting about that--and I would love for you to confirm this--wasn't--was the Capitol locked down because of COVID to public tours a year ago today and yesterday?
REP. THOMPSON: My understanding is it was, but members still had exclusive ability to bring guests into the Capitol.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Former Vice President Mike Pence, has he been officially asked to voluntarily cooperate with the committee? First question.
REP. THOMPSON: Not officially. Both the vice chair and myself have gone on record saying that if he voluntarily came and offered himself to the committee to talk to us, we would welcome it. At some point, he might get the formal invitation from the committee saying we'd love to hear from you. Because he, in his own right, stood up to Donald Trump by saying I'm not going to break the law just because you lost the election. And I think that has value. Now obviously, since that time, he's kind of pulled back on some of his opinions as to what happened on January 6th. But for the sake of the job he did on January 6th, it was a darn good job. And to the point that the same insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol, wanted to hang him because he did not do what Donald Trump wanted him to do.
MR. CAPEHART: My follow-up question was going to be is Mike Pence already cooperating with the committee, either directly or through intermediaries?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, you know, there are some staff of the vice president and other things that we are talking to. But to my knowledge, he's not participating in any of that at this point.
MR. CAPEHART: But staff to staff, just staff to staff contact.
REP. THOMPSON: Oh, yeah. We’re--we are talking to staff of just about everybody you can imagine. And actually, over 90 percent of the people we're engaging, they're talking to us. So, the Steve Bannons and Mark Meadows and others of the world are a distinct minority in participation that others are giving the committee by coming forward with information.
MR. CAPEHART: Sean Hannity, have you heard that the committee has asked for him to voluntarily cooperate? Last I heard, his lawyer said, we're looking at the letter and you know, wondering about the constitutionality of it. Have you heard anything from his lawyer since then?
REP. THOMPSON: Not officially. It's just basically what we hear in the media and other things. But we think, again, because of the information we've been provided, thanks to Mr. Meadows, we would not have known that Sean Hannity was communicating with the president. But Mark Meadows gave us this treasure trove of information. And once we started going through it, you know, we're saying, whoa, what is all this? And so now, we know members of Congress, Jim Jordan and others, was communicating on that day. We know that children of Donald Trump was trying to get him to do something to calm what was going on at the White House down. So, we have a lot of information, thanks to Mark Meadows, that we would not have had. And so, again, we will just follow the facts of that information, and we'll go to wherever it leads us.
Now, so your vice chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, of Wyoming said that this was a key question for the committee. This was back in December. She said, did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress's official proceeding to count electoral votes? And basically, she was quoting a felony statute. My question to you is, have you seen evidence that Donald Trump engaged in criminal wrongdoing that day?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, you know, the good part about being Ben Thompson is I'm not a lawyer. I’m just a humble public servant. But I do know right from wrong, and I know what appearances are. So, if you invite people to Washington, you put people on the stage for them to listen to, and you point them to the United States Capitol, and they go and tear up the place and people get killed, members of Congress are threatened, and then for 187 minutes you do nothing--now, my vice chairperson is an excellent attorney. She makes a legitimate argument. So, what can happen is, we'll look at it, and then we'll say to the Department of Justice, we are not a criminal thing, in terms of our work, but here's some things we think you ought to look at. If we come to that conclusion as a committee, there will be absolutely no reluctance on our part to make the referral to Department of Justice, just as we did with Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows.
MR. CAPEHART: I'm jumping in because I had questions about this. So, have you seen evidence that you have already handed over to the Department of Justice?
REP. THOMPSON: No, we've not at this point. We're not there yet.
MR. CAPEHART: Is your committee in contact with the Department of Justice?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, there's a firewall that's there. When we make a criminal referral to DOJ, we are out of the picture. And the only two referrals that we have made thus far, have been a contempt referral for Steve Bannon and Mark Meadow. There probably will be others. But as of this point, those are the only two referrals that we've made, and it's out of our hands after the referral is made.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. And the referral is made once it's voted on by the entire House of Representatives.
REP. THOMPSON: Right.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, Chairman Thompson--
REP. THOMPSON: That is in terms of the contempt. But another kind of referral does not require a vote of the House.
MR. CAPEHART: Oh, that's right. Yes, yes. Right. You we're talking about criminal referral. That was--that was my mistake.
REP. THOMPSON: Right.
MR. CAPEHART: Chairman Thompson, does the committee have enough solid evidence to ask Donald Trump to voluntarily cooperate with the committee?
REP. THOMPSON: I think we are getting close to making a decision on that matter. We have not discussed Donald Trump specifically. And if at that point we do, there won't be any reluctance on our part to make a decision. We just haven't discussed that specific point at this point.
MR. CAPEHART: And the way the sequencing works, you have to ask him to voluntarily cooperate before you discuss whether to subpoena him?
REP. THOMPSON: Well, Jonathan, you know, if you are this great patriot, if you love America, why wouldn't you want to voluntarily come and tell us what you know? If you saw what went on a year ago and feel as bad about what you saw as most of us do, we think you'd want to come and tell us and help us make sure that it not happen again. But if there's some reluctance or hesitancy on your part to come and tell us, then it causes us to pause as to whether or not you have more to hide about this subject than to share with the public.
MR. CAPEHART: Alright, Chairman Thompson, I have three minutes and three questions. First question, there were reports that not only will there be televised hearings in the future, that they will be in prime time. Is that true?
REP. THOMPSON: Yes.
MR. CAPEHART: And please define prime time. What time?
REP. THOMPSON: I would say--I'd say late evening. You know, historically, congressional committees have done their work during the day. Well, we think January 6th and what happened is so important, we need to give the greatest number of Americans an opportunity to see firsthand what we have uncovered as a committee.
MR. CAPEHART: And are we talking in the next few weeks we will see televised hearings, or a month or so?
REP. THOMPSON: A month or so.
MR. CAPEHART: A month or so.
REP. THOMPSON: But you will probably see two, three or four hearings in a row. So, I'm talking about like Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. We're not talking about one hearing one week, one hearing another week. I mean, we will have enough research that we think sharing it with the public at that time will be in the best interest of saving our democracy.
MR. CAPEHART: And when will we see a final report?
REP. THOMPSON: We'll do an interim report first, probably early spring, with the final report sometime early fall.
MR. CAPEHART: And, Chairman Thompson, my last question for you is this. I have been in other venues saying that your committee, watching what you're doing, it's like watching someone put together a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle of the ocean or of clouds, and that the Select Committee has 985 of those 1,000 pieces in place already. Is my characterization, from where you sit as chairman, is that true? Do you have most of the pieces in place?
REP. THOMPSON: We have a number of the pieces in place. But one of the challenges that we've been given as a committee, to make sure that we document the facts and circumstances, that we are absolutely true and correct. And that's what we're trying to do. Our report will be picked apart, and rightfully so. But we don't want them to ever say that the factual part of the report is not accurate. And so we want to make sure that when we push it out, it can stand scrutiny.
MR. CAPEHART: Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chair of the January 6th Select Committee, thank you so much for coming to Washington Post Live.
REP. THOMPSON: Thank you for having me.
MR. CAPEHART: Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chair of the January 6th Select Committee, thank you so much for coming to Washington Post Live.

REP. THOMPSON: Thank you for having me.
