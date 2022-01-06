MR. THOMPSON: Well, you know, there's no real legislative history where a committee has subpoenaed another sitting member. And so, we're working through that. If we can get the necessary authorities and assurances that go with it, we'll do it. Both those individuals are important. They've been implicated. And to this illegal activity that occurred on January 6th, they have knowledge. Mr. Perry actually tried to get a friend of his to be appointed attorney general so that that person could send letters to other states, telling them not to certify the election, because of Justice Department perceived irregularities haven't occurred. Thank goodness that didn't happen--only because members of the Justice Department said if you do this, we are going to resign. You should not politicize the department. So, there's important information that we need to glean. Jim Jordan’s role is clear there. He has acknowledged telephone calls to the White House. Sometimes he said he did, sometimes he said he didn't. But he was on tape both times saying that. So, we need to hear from him voluntarily, if so. And if we can come up with the real authority, we'll bring him before the committee, along with Mr. Perry.