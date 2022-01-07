MR. GRANDI: This is such an important question that you're asking, and I think it has many aspects, I try to be quick in responding. First of all, are they are Is this the same type of Taliban government that we saw in the '90s? You know, I've been involved in Afghanistan for decades. So I have some, even some personal comparisons that I can make. I don't know, it's difficult to say, certainly what has changed, and it has been said many times already, is Afghanistan itself. The Afghanistan, the Taliban to cover in 1996/1997 was profoundly different from the Afghanistan that they have taken over recently. And they have to live with that they have to cope with that they have to deal with that situation. And that, I think, is positive in the sense that many investments were made. Many people are saying all those investments are wasted. No, I think all the investments made in 20 years, between 2001 and 2021, have changed the country and have made it impossible for anybody to rule it in the way that was tried 25 years ago. So there's a difference there.