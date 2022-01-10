And then I would also say for the third part, a lot of us just don't want to get sick at all. I mean, I--every season, I don't want to get the flu. If I end up getting the flu or some other virus and ends up knocking me out, I can't go to work, I can't--I have to separate from my family, who's going to take care of my kids. There are lots of inconveniences to being out, not to mention the possibility, though small but the possibility of long haul COVID and long-term symptoms as well. So, I'd still say that the best thing that we can do is to avoid getting omicron, avoid getting COVID by taking common sense measures, including hand hygiene, wearing high-quality masks, as we both talked about, but I think at the end of the day also recognizing that omicron is everywhere, that many people despite taking a lot of precautions are still going to get it. There should be no shame associated with getting it. The key is understanding that if we're going to be exposed, let's have all the protections, including masking, the vaccination and boosters, and then also coming to terms with the fact that we're not getting rid of COVID. This whole idea of wrestling with risk, trying to reduce our risk while trying to get back to things that we really care about, that is our new normal going forward.