ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee helped lessen the stigma surrounding mental health issues by sharing her story in her bestseller, “Natural Disasters.” Now, in her latest book, “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” Zee reveals even more personal details behind the person you see on television, including her ongoing struggles with depression, suicide attempts and other serious challenges that millions of people face every day. Join Washington Post staff writer Sarah Ellison on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Ginger Zee

Ginger Zee is the Chief Meteorologist for ABC News, forecasting for and reporting on the nation's weather from Good Morning America to World News Tonight. Zee has been on the ground before, during and after almost every major weather event and dozens of historic storms including Hurricane Katrina. She watched as the eye of Superstorm Sandy passed

over Atlantic City and then covered the devastated Jersey Shore; she was there for the 2020 California wildfires and for the unprecedented number of hurricanes on the Gulf Coast. Zee’s dedication to science began at an early age, watching powerful thunderstorms rush across Lake Michigan. Her passion for meteorology brought her to stormchase in college at Valparaiso University where she earned her bachelor of science in meteorology.