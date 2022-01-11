MS. ZEE: So my story in the book about abortion is my story. And it's--you know, won't be like anyone else's, and I only use it to share how to heal from trauma. But in that moment, in the moment that I found out I was pregnant, and the moments that led up to me not knowing a lot about how I got there, it was--the first emotion was joy. And this is the hardest part to talk about. I was so excited because I had always wanted to be a mother. Here I am, taking this pregnancy test in a dirty, you know, Flint, Michigan, TV bathroom, TV station bathroom, and then that joy was so quickly replaced with absolute, terrifying fear that overwhelmed me with the I don’t know, the I have no idea how I got here, I cannot believe this is the position I’m in, and the fear of what would happen either way. I didn’t see a future in--even to the point as I describe in the book in my experience--I don’t think I was ever ready to make that choice. I--as soon as I woke up from the anesthetic, I couldn’t believe it. I still was kind of in--I think for years was in disbelief and really used shock kind of to divert my attention away. But that next day is when the epitome of shame and the hormonal drop-off started coming together, and my inability to share with others--because I told no one. I mean, I had one person in my life that knew what had gone on, and I was telling nobody else. That isolation is what led me to, I think, in part, the darkest days of my life. And they just kept getting darker. And I do think that hormones were part of it, but I think that the guilt and shame were what overtook me. And all I can remember that morning that I woke up that morning was blackness.