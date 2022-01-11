MR. COLLINS: They're incredibly--the work she's done was incredibly helpful to the work the joint committee did on the Online Safety Bill. In fact, her first public appearance in Europe was giving evidence to the joint committee in Westminster. What she's demonstrated, I think, are two or three really important things. Firstly, that the companies do--or companies like Facebook do a huge amount of internal research on the impact of those services. But those research documents are not publicly available. So, Facebook researched the impact of Instagram on the--on the mental health and the levels of anxiety and depression amongst teenage girls who used the service, that highlighted amongst the research group, I think between 20 and 30 percent, depending on UK and U.S., were suffering heightened levels of anxiety and depression. Well, shouldn't we get to know that too? Shouldn't independent regulators get to understand these are the impacts that the service could have? And who gets to decide, then, what action is taken as a consequence? At the moment, these are only internal conversations that happen within a company like Facebook, and I think they should be challenged on the decisions they make. But we can only do that if we have access to the information that they have access to. That's why in the Online Safety Bill the idea of empowering an independent regulator, with the right to have access to data and information documents from within companies, means we can see what they can see and we can understand the impact some of their services are having. So, I think Frances Haugen’s evidence really brought that home.