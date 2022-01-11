MS. VONN: Yeah, I mean, I kind of stopped counting my injuries after my major surgeries. But you know, I think it was during my--during my second ACL surgery, I was out back-to-back seasons. I had, you know, two ACLs, and within an eight-month span. I was watching the Olympics at home from my couch on crutches, and I just really lost motivation. You know, I was questioning what I was doing and why I was doing it. You know, I'd worked so hard to get back to the Olympics, and then I blew my knee out within the first few months of training, right before the Games. And it was a really difficult time for me. But I was very lucky that I had a good support system, my sisters, my physical therapist, Lindsay Winninger. You know, she ripped the covers off me in bed, oftentimes, and dragged me out and got me in the gym. And you know, once I kind of got past a certain point of the rehab, I felt like I was making progress, and that was the positivity that I that I needed to kind of really get things going. But it was--it was a very challenging time.