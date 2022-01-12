Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.)
Provided by the office of Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.).
Kevin Brady is a pro-family, pro-business conservative who proudly represents the Eighth Congressional District of Texas. Kevin is only the third Texan in history to lead the powerful House Ways & Means Committee – considered to be the most influential committee in Congress – with control over taxes, international trade, health care, Medicare, Social Security and welfare. He currently serves at the top Republican on the Committee.
While Chairman, Kevin led the effort to pass the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the first comprehensive overhaul of America’s tax system in more than 30 years. As a recognized national leader on free trade, he has helped successfully secure passage of 13 of America’s 15 free trade agreements, including President Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA). His successful achievements also include negotiating an end to the 40-year ban on selling U.S. crude oil overseas, the first reform of the IRS in two decades, sweeping reform of Americas’ retirement system, banning surprise medical bills, eliminating the ObamaCare individual mandate, and making the Research & Development tax credit permanent.
Prior to his election to Congress, Kevin worked as a chamber of commerce executive for 18 years and served six years in the Texas House of Representatives. To stay close to the people he represents, he never moved to Washington and lives in The Woodlands with his wife and two sons. Kevin has logged more than 2.5 million miles commuting from Texas to Congress, equivalent to five round trips to the moon.