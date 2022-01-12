REP. BRADY: Yeah, it has been devastating, as you know, for families. I think a new study showed last year the average family spent $3,500 more to buy the same products and services that they did the year before. That really hurts families in a big way. And you're seeing these same price increases at small businesses, who are now passing it on to their consumers, as well. So, I think the short answer is, first, I'm glad the administration and the Federal Reserve finally admits that inflation is here. It's high; it may not go away any time soon. I think admitting your problem is important. But secondly, don't make it worse. And I am worried that in the build back better version that passed the House there are a number of provisions in there that actually create barriers to getting workers back into the workplace. That will drive inflation up higher or make it almost systemic. No one wants to see that, from either party. So, my advice to the president certainly would be, thank you for finally acknowledging it. Now, stop the policies that would make it worse.