DEP. CHIEF TINGIRIDES: Absolutely. I want to say when I was first approached to join the working group, I was a little nervous. I knew that we would have individuals as part of our team from--that were professors from academia. And I'm thinking, what do they want from a police officer? What am I going to have to add to this? We had street workers, intervention, prevention, professors, public health. And we really were a group of individuals with so many different experiences and ways of looking at crime, where we actually came together and found out that we have a lot in common. We all agreed that we needed to collectively work together, that we needed to come up with solutions to look at the root cause of the crime in our communities, from financial, from crime prevention through environmental design, to police being strategic in their approach to identifying individuals that are creating havoc and fear in our communities, from having professors from different institutions talk about some of the evidence-based solutions to this problem, and having the opportunity to work with this very diverse group to come up with solutions at a time across this country where violence has increased, fear has increased, and from a law enforcement perspective, the support for the work that we do decreased.