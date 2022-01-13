Register for the program here.

Rev. Al Sharpton is a longtime civil rights activist, former presidential candidate and founder and president of the National Action Network. In his new book, “Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America,” Sharpton chronicles the tumultuous year following the death of George Floyd and shines a light on the everyday heroes fighting to advance equal justice for all. Join Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Rev. Al Sharpton is the host of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” and the founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), one of the leading civil rights organizations in the world. With over 40 years of experience as a community leader, politician, minister and advocate, the Rev. Al Sharpton is one of America’s most-renowned civil rights leaders. Sharpton also hosts the nationally syndicated radio show, “Keepin’ It Real”, which broadcasts in 40 markets, five days a week. He resides in New York.