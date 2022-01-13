Dmitri Alperovitch
Provided by Silverado Policy Accelerator.
Dmitri Alperovitch is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a non-profit focused on advancing American prosperity and global leadership in the 21st century and beyond. He is a Co-Founder and former CTO of CrowdStrike Inc., a leading cybersecurity company. A renowned cybersecurity visionary and business executive, Alperovitch is a thought-leader on cybersecurity strategy and state tradecraft and has served as special advisor to the Department of Defense. He is a frequent strategic advisor to CEOs and Boards of Directors of public and private companies. Alperovitch is also an active angel investor and board member of multiple high-growth technology companies. He has been named as one of Fortune Magazine’s “40 Under 40” most influential young people in business and Politico Magazine has featured Alperovitch as one of “Politico 50” influential thinkers, doers and visionaries transforming American politics. In 2013, Alperovitch received the prestigious recognition of being selected as MIT Technology Review’s “Young Innovators under 35” (TR35).
Jeremy Sheridan
Provided by the United States Secret Service.
Jeremy C. Sheridan currently serves as the Assistant Director of the Office of Investigations, where he leads the global investigative mission of the Secret Service, consisting of 161 offices and over 3,000 personnel. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Sheridan was the Assistant Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs, with oversight of the Liaison Division, Congressional Affairs Program, Homeland Security Program, Privacy Office, and Freedom of Information Act Office.
Mr. Sheridan has served in a wide range of supervisory assignments throughout the field, at headquarters and in protective divisions to include the Office of Human Resources, the Presidential Protective Division and the Los Angeles Field Office. While in Los Angeles, Mr. Sheridan was selected to the U.S. Secret Service Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.
In 2015, Mr. Sheridan was selected as the Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Vice-Presidential Protective Division (VPD) and in 2017 he was selected as the SES Special Agent in Charge of VPD. After VPD, Mr. Sheridan served as the Deputy Assistant Director in the Office of Training and then was selected as the Deputy Assistant Director in the Office of Investigations, with oversight of twenty domestic
Tonya Ugoretz
Provided by the FBI.
Tonya Ugoretz is the Deputy Assistant Director in the FBI’s Cyber Division where she oversees national-level cyber policy, analysis of cyber-criminal and national security threats, and partner engagement.
Prior to this position, she spent three years at the Office of the Director for National Intelligence as the first director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center (CTIIC), for which she received the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.
Ms. Ugoretz began government service in 2001 as a Presidential Management Fellow. In 2003, she became the first analyst to serve as the FBI Director’s daily briefer and thereafter served in various roles at FBI and other agencies, including assignments with CIA, Customs and Border Protection, and the National Intelligence Council.
Content from Google Cloud
Shifting from a legacy to a modern mindset on security in 2022
In a segment presented by Google Cloud, Chief Information Security Officer Phil Venables will discuss the state of cybersecurity after a tumultuous year for the industry and its impact across the public and private sectors. From the SolarWinds software supply chain attack fallout to an ongoing, industry-wide effort to patch a major open source software vulnerability last month, recent events have emphasized the need for a fundamental shift in how governments and enterprises address security risks. The cybersecurity situation as it persists today shows the answer is no longer a matter of good security vs. bad security but a matter of legacy vs. modern security practices. By moving to cloud-native technologies, organizations can take advantage of protections that provide security across the software stack and through the entire information processing lifecycle. This technology modernization is an imperative for moving the nation’s critical infrastructure and the businesses that support it forward in defending against the next wave of security threats.
Phil Venables
Phil is the Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Google Cloud where he leads the risk, security, compliance, and privacy teams. Additionally he oversees a team of security industry experts and leaders in the Google Cybersecurity Action Team who partner with customers on their secure digital transformations.
Prior to joining Google Cloud, Phil was a Partner at Goldman Sachs where he held multiple roles over a long career, initially as their first Chief Information Security Officer, a role he held for 17 years. In subsequent roles he was Chief Risk Officer for the firm’s operational risks, an operating partner in their private equity business and a senior advisor to the firm’s clients and executive leadership on cybersecurity, technology risk, digital business risk, and operational resilience. In addition to this, Phil was a Board Director of Goldman Sachs Bank (USA).
Outside of Google, Phil is a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and serves on the boards of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and the NYU Stern Business School Volatility and Risk Institute. He also serves on the Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board of NIST and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.