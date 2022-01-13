I remember, Jonathan, when the eight national civil rights group leaders met with the president in the summer, and we asked him to go out and be more strident in his support. It was on a Thursday I believe we met, maybe Friday. But the next Tuesday, he went to Philadelphia and made a voting rights--and he invited us. I went. Most of the group didn't go. I was there. I sat up front with the president's sister. And he made a great speech. And I remember he came over to the rope line after and he looked at me. He said, Reverend Al, what'd you think of the speech? I said it was a great speech. It reminded me of when I was a kid and my mother had me sit in the living room watching Lyndon Johnson speak to the State of the Union and a black-and-white television. And I remember Lyndon Johnson saying, "We shall overcome" in that speech. And my mother was moved. The President of the United States said "We shall overcome." I said this speech would have reached there, was almost there, other than one word you didn't mention. He said, what's that? I said, filibuster. He says, oh, you always going to be on me. I said, you got to do your job; I have to do mine.