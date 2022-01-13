MS. UGORETZ: I think what really distinguishes the FBI in this space is that we have both the authority to take action, as well as the nationwide presence to immediately help. I mean, we have cyber-trained investigators, intelligence analysts, computer scientists, in every one of our 56 field offices scattered throughout the country. That decentralized model is not just for the FBI’s benefit. It's for the whole of governments benefit, as well as the community's benefit. When I say whole of government, I mean that a key part of our strategy is that as we're engaging with victims, we are able to not only support them, but also gain information that helps feed into kind of the broader U.S. government picture of who was responsible for activity, who might be hit next, what kind of tactics they’re using, and then that all ultimately feeds up into our policymakers’ decisions about how to respond and how we can hold them accountable. And that's in addition to the immediate support we provide to victims.