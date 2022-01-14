Martin Luther King III
Provided by representatives of Martin Luther King III.
Martin Luther King, III, Chairman of the Drum Major Institute, is the eldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and has dedicated his life to furthering his father’s message of nonviolent social change. Following in his father’s footsteps, Martin served as the fourth President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference 1997 to 2004, where he led conversations around police brutality. He now serves as the Chairman of the Drum Major Institute, which works to democratize the King legacy and encourage all people to recognize their power in realizing Dr. King’s dream.