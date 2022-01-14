MR. KING: Oh, yeah. In fact, I certainly understand. Many of us who've been out in the vineyards--in fact, we spoke, we continue to talk, all of us, because we need to be working together. And I think there's often a time--I mean, we spoke with Cliff Albright and others who chose not to show up. And I understand that strategy. I empathize. But I also believe that there are those who had or needed to be able to hear what the president was saying. You always need to be in dialogue, even if everyone is not in dialogue. I mean, the goal in my judgment is for us all to always be in dialogue with the White House. But if everybody is not able to be, we all are on the same page in terms of getting voting rights done. And so, you know, sometimes you have to challenge even those who are your friends. And we also have to challenge our adversaries. Some would say enemies. I'm going to say adversaries, because, you know, I think we're at a point where we're almost at a boiling and tipping point. And if we are using inflammatory language, we may not ever be able to--and I'm--now I'm talking about on the opposite side, the Republicans specifically--we may not ever be able to dialogue.