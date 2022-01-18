MR. CAPEHART: You know, Ambassador, a lot of the actions taken by Russia--aggressive actions, as you've I think accurately called them--from this provocative hint, to the troops on the border, tanks on the border, the cyberattack that just happened on Ukraine--makes me wonder how much of what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing, how much of what Russia is doing is related to what's happening here in the United States. And I'm not asking you this question to get you into a conversation about politics, but I'm wondering how much does the president's standing here at home, the low--the low approval ratings that he has, what's going on, you know, the tussle that's happening in the Senate, you know, with the president's domestic agenda from Build Back Better to voting rights--how much of that do you think is playing into Russia's calculations in terms of how far they can push in terms of these aggressive actions and questioning whether the United States is at a weak point and so we can do this, or the president is--that President Biden is at a weak point, and therefore distracted and won't follow through on the consequences that you and Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Blinken have been talking about for weeks.