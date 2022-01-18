MR. BERNSTEIN: Well, I did resist a lot of authority because at the time I went to work at the Washington Star, I had one foot in the classroom and one foot in the poolhall and one foot in the juvenile court in Montgomery County, Maryland, which is three feet, but the one in the classroom was only a couple of inches, I think. The other two were more--were more prominent. And my father rightly feared for my future, I think. I was also working down on H Street Northeast at a place called the S.N. McBride's layaway department store in Swampoodle, selling shoddy merchandise to mostly poor people shopping. And my father knew that I had some facility for writing and--because I could pass essay exams. That was about all. And also, I'd taken a 10th grade journalism course. And he had been a union organizer for the government workers’ union, and he had been a source for a great columnist at the Washington Star, the government columnist named Joe Young. And The Star, which was the town's conservative paper, as opposed to the Washington Post, even then was known as the liberal paper, he had been a source for this government columnist, and he knew somebody there who was able to get me an interview with the production editor of the paper. And I went there, and the production editor took one look at me and said, boy, I thought that the government columnist had said you were going to graduate from high school, and I was only about five foot three and spreckled and probably looked about 14. And he kept going on in his vein, and I had on this brand-new suit I had bought for the--for the interview. And it was clear to me that he was not going to hire me, and I had come to this interview thinking maybe this is going to change my life. And I had come into the interview and into this guy's office--he was actually a member of the Kauffmann family that owned The Star--and I’d come in by a backdoor off a regular corridor. And when he finished the so-called interview and made clear I was not going to get hired, he took me out to another door into the newsroom. And in that moment, I’d never seen such purposeful emotion and people hollering copy and pieces of copy being ripped out of typewriters and clicking of typewriters and everybody looking like they were in the most urgent errands in the nation. And he led me down the center aisle of the newsroom toward the city desk with reporters’ desks on either side, and I was like a puppy straining on a leash to take all of this in.