MS. LEONNIG: And I can't wait till we're in that building again instead of our kitchens. I'm so glad you're here. I've got to start this by saying we're going to get right to it. I enjoyed this book so much, and there was so much to love about it if you're a journalist, and if you're just a reader of good prose.
So, you wrote at the very beginning of your memoir, "Chasing History," that your father was really in a way responsible for pushing you in the direction of becoming a newspaper reporter. Tell us a little bit about that and if you resisted him, because at 16 it sounds like you resisted a lot of authority.
MR. BERNSTEIN: Well, I did resist a lot of authority because at the time I went to work at the Washington Star, I had one foot in the classroom and one foot in the poolhall and one foot in the juvenile court in Montgomery County, Maryland, which is three feet, but the one in the classroom was only a couple of inches, I think. The other two were more--were more prominent. And my father rightly feared for my future, I think. I was also working down on H Street Northeast at a place called the S.N. McBride's layaway department store in Swampoodle, selling shoddy merchandise to mostly poor people shopping. And my father knew that I had some facility for writing and--because I could pass essay exams. That was about all. And also, I'd taken a 10th grade journalism course. And he had been a union organizer for the government workers’ union, and he had been a source for a great columnist at the Washington Star, the government columnist named Joe Young. And The Star, which was the town's conservative paper, as opposed to the Washington Post, even then was known as the liberal paper, he had been a source for this government columnist, and he knew somebody there who was able to get me an interview with the production editor of the paper. And I went there, and the production editor took one look at me and said, boy, I thought that the government columnist had said you were going to graduate from high school, and I was only about five foot three and spreckled and probably looked about 14. And he kept going on in his vein, and I had on this brand-new suit I had bought for the--for the interview. And it was clear to me that he was not going to hire me, and I had come to this interview thinking maybe this is going to change my life. And I had come into the interview and into this guy's office--he was actually a member of the Kauffmann family that owned The Star--and I’d come in by a backdoor off a regular corridor. And when he finished the so-called interview and made clear I was not going to get hired, he took me out to another door into the newsroom. And in that moment, I’d never seen such purposeful emotion and people hollering copy and pieces of copy being ripped out of typewriters and clicking of typewriters and everybody looking like they were in the most urgent errands in the nation. And he led me down the center aisle of the newsroom toward the city desk with reporters’ desks on either side, and I was like a puppy straining on a leash to take all of this in.
MR. BERNSTEIN: And then--go ahead, because I’m--you will learn in this--in this interview that I'm really circumlocutious, and it’s why I’m okay when I’m writing a story. But when I'm talking like this, I can go around and around in circles, and never get to the point.
MS. LEONNIG: You and I have a little bit in common there. So, we'll try to be better at ourselves. So, you went right into another one of my questions, which is, you know, one of the beauties of the book is you really describe what a newsroom at that time was like, and the purposeful commotion, the glorious chaos, the insanity of everybody rushing to this urgent mission. Tell me why, if you don't mind, why you think that worked? Why--how did a newspaper get produced every day in that setting? And why was it captivating to you personally?
MR. BERNSTEIN: Okay, the first thing was that The Star was a great afternoon newspaper, probably the best afternoon newspaper in the country. So, we had five deadlines. And let me add here when--and it seemed--it was always chaotic, almost, during the day, because you were always up against the deadline, up until the so-called stocks final--stocks sports final of the paper was published after 4:00 in the evening and the first edition came out at 11:00 in the morning. So, it was continuing a purposeful chaos.
But the miracle of seeing every day, in those hours, more than a big novel get redone and redone and redone through the day as the news poured in from around the world--I knew from my first weeks there that I had the greatest seat in the country at age 16. And then, in the early period that I was there, I could start to--in this apprenticeship that I had been given, I started to get a sense of how it was done, and the meaning of what news really was. You know, Woodward and I always used this phrase--and it was up on the screen earlier--the best obtainable version of the truth. That, really, I started to comprehend in my early days at The Star. In fact, there was a phrase that was used by the reporters at The Star, and that was "the truth in all its complexity." And so I think Woodward and I came up with that idea of the best obtainable version of the truth, that phrase, through what I learned at The Star. And then remained, the five years I was there, the guiding principle of what these amazing reporters and editors at this incredible newspaper--it was a better paper than The Post in those days.
MS. LEONNIG: So, let's get to some of those characters if you don't mind. I mean, there are quite a few. There's the very glamorous in some respect and totally circumspect captain of the ship, Sidney Epstein, and then there is, you know, the cop reporter, crusty Ted Crown, and Walter Gold, the night cop reporter. Get--pick one of these characters for us and the listeners today, and tell us why that person was so important in your career, what they taught you.
MR. BERNSTEIN: Well, Sid Epstein is the most important, because he saw something I think in myself that I didn't even know really was there. And he was the city editor of the paper, a great editor. I mean, I've been blessed by probably the two greatest editors you could ever have, Sid Epstein when I was a kid, and Ben Bradlee when I was a little older and came to The Washington Post at age 22. But Sid Epstein was the opposite of an ink-stained wretch. He wore unbelievably wonderful outfits. He had sherbet-colored shirts that he bought at Lewis & Thos. Saltz, haberdashery downtown with a perfect red tie matching it. He would wear wingtip shoes. And yet, he didn't look like a peacock. He looked like he was stepping out of the pages of Esquire magazine, and yet it was restrained. And he was restrained and very meticulous in everything he did. And when I'd been there for only a couple weeks--I went back into the library and looked up his clips when he had been a rewrite man back in the 1940s--and the elegance was there in his stories as well. And so I started to study Sid Epstein to the point where I decided, you know, if I ever grew up, what I really wanted to be was the city editor of The Washington Star.
And Sid, somehow, the first time I ever got to know him, I was working in the wire room tearing off copy from the teletype machines, and he said, kid, come over here. And he said, would you go upstairs to cafeteria and get me breakfast, which was grits in a Dixie cup and a Kaiser roll. And every day that became a kind of routine if I was around, and he would--he would say, kid, go upstairs and get me my grits. And then I'd been there a very short time, and I had had this incident in the composing room where I’d touched a piece of type, leading the composing room foreman to undo the whole front page of the local section, throw the type onto the floor, because I had touched a piece of type which was only in the sphere of the printers.
And I went down to Sid’s office. He called me into his office, gave me hell. He said, what do you want to be when you grow up? And I said a reporter. And he said, what makes you think you can be a reporter. And by then I’d covered some civic association meetings at night, which copy boys got to do for $7.50. And I said, well, I've covered these meetings and I've always been interested in secrets. And it was right before the Kennedy assassination. And he looked at me, and he pulled out this long roll of teletype paper with kind of assignments for everybody to cover the Kennedy inaugural. And he said, kid, I want you to go to Fourth and Pennsylvania Avenue, and you're going to help cover the inaugural parade. You don't want to do anything fancy. Just look at the crowd, call into a rewrite man, and tell them what you see. And so I got to actually help in the coverage of John Kennedy's assassination--assassination, I did that too--
MR. BERNSTEIN: Inauguration after I’d only been at the paper for a few months.
MS. LEONNIG: Yeah, I mean, what a front row to history. And actually, that also is just so interesting about, you know, for six years you were in the center of some of the biggest stories that people still remember to this day--you know, space dogs from Russia, Cuban Missile Crisis, John F. Kennedy's inauguration, and as you said, the assassination, the touchdown of the Beatles. Tell me if you don't mind, what's the one that that touches you the most? And I don't mean the most historic. What's the one that stuck with you as a reporter that really was important to you in that early day of your journalism career?
MR. BERNSTEIN: This is gonna sound very strange. One of the things we did as distractionists after we--I was a copy boy about a year in was write obituaries. And also as a copy, boy, I had been sent by Sid Epstein to often go to the homes of the deceased to get a picture of the person who had died, especially if it had been under extraordinary circumstances, murder, something like that, suicide, whatever. And on occasion, after I'd been there about a year and a half, there had been a drowning in Charleston, West Virginia, of two kids who lived in Northwest Washington. It was a horrible story. And on this occasion, I was sent to their homes on MacArthur Boulevard to get a picture of them. And the first kid’s family that I went to was on MacArthur Boulevard, and I knocked on the door. And a young man, about 30 years old, answered the door. And I said I'm Carl Bernstein from The Evening Star, and I'm sorry to be here under these circumstances, and I'd like to get a picture of your brother. And he said, sure, I understand, and I'll bring it to you. He came back with a picture not of a 16-year-old kid but of like a 25-30-year-old man. And I looked at the picture, and I said, there must be some mistake here. I’m here for a picture of your young brother. And he looked at me in horror. And he said, oh, my God, what's happened? And I said, well, I'm here because your brother drowned. And I thought he was going to faint. And he said, oh, my God. And it turned out that his other brother was a D.C. cop who had been killed two weeks earlier around Thomas Circle by a burglar who had shot him. And I suddenly didn't know what to do or what to say. But I knew in that instance, better than I ever learned, that we as reporters are dealing with human beings, and that we can never, ever just run into a situation with a notebook, run out, think we've got the story, that it was impressed on me from that moment that we had to look at the people we were covering as people. And I think that's one of the things that over the years is often forgotten in journalism. And so that stuck with me, maybe even more than any individual story, strange as that might sound.
And I went back to the office, and I said to Sid Epstein, I said, you know, I don't think I ever want to do that again. I don’t ever want to go for a photo like that. And of course, I did many times. And that particular instance, I brought back the photo of the young man who had died, he had drowned that very same day.
MS. LEONNIG: You know, Carl, I got to tell you, I--that story about Martin Donovan stuck with me from your book as well. Every journalist who, you know, puts themselves out there is going to come in contact with people who are in crisis and grieving and in trauma. And I don't know how you could have done it any differently, if that means anything. I do think that is a really moving piece about what our work is like. We have to deal with people in those situations.
Let me ask you for a quick moment--because people are going to want to know--about the day you took dictation from a young Broder, one of the most famous political journalists of our time, as he was calling in from Dallas to report that John F. Kennedy was dead.
MR. BERNSTEIN: I had been at class at the University of Maryland. Being in class in itself was a rare occasion but I was, and I had seen people gathered around a radio as I left class, and Walter Cronkite was saying there's been confusion but no panic, and then he talked about the president having been shot. And I ran to my car, came down to the office in probably 12-15 minutes flat to get to the Star building, going through red lights, ran toward the front entrance to the Star building. And a great reporter, Bobbie Hornig, was coming out, and she had her notebook out. And she said, "He's dead." And I said, "How do you know that? I've been listening to the radio." She said, "Jerry O'Leary," one of the great rewrite men in the newsroom, "got it from his brother that he’s dead." His brother worked for the CIA. Ran up to the newsroom, and immediately, because I was a very fast typist--I could type 90 words a minute--the national editor called to me, "Bernstein, put on your headset and take dictation from Broder in Dallas." So, I put on my headset, and David started to dictate, and he said two priests walked out of the Dallas Memorial Parkland Hospital at 1:30 p.m. today and announced comma quote "The president is dead." I typed very fast. The head copyboy ripped it from my typewriter and ran it to the national desk. And I noticed as I was typing and my hands were shaking, that I had misspelled hospital O-L.
I should add that David Broder--David gave--who then came to the Washington Post, as did I, after The Star. And on the second day of Watergate, David came up to me and gave me the name of a Republican official who he said might know something about what's going on in this break in. And I called him, and the man did not know about the break-in details itself. But he said to me, he said, "You know, I was just talking to Bob Dole." Actually, he said, "I was just talking to Bob Dole," who was then a member of Congress, "and we both agree it must--this must be something that those two-cent generals in the White House are responsible for." And he named one of the two-cent generals, and it was the first inkling we had that, oh, really the Nixon people could really be involved in this break-in. And that tip from Broder really figured in our minds as we went about covering the story.
MS. LEONNIG: You know, I felt like I read everything about that, and I didn't know the tip came from Broder. That's fascinating. So once
MR. BERNSTEIN: We don't name him. We do say Broder did it in “All the President's Men,” but we don't identify who the--who the guy was, the Republican.
MS. LEONNIG: Got it. We'll keep that secret. So you grew up in--I'm a townie of Washington, D.C., as well, but you grew up in a different era, during segregation. You grew up in what you described as a Jim Crow town, the capital of the United States. How did your experiences with segregation in D.C. sort of shape and direct you as a journalist, ultimately, in your career? How did that--how did that figure in your life?
MR. BERNSTEIN: Probably the most important element of all, my parents were left wing people, and they had participated in sit-ins in downtown Washington where the restaurants were segregated through the 1950s. And they took me with them to sit in at the lunch counters downtown, where Black people could not be served sitting. They could stand up at the lunch counters and take food out, but they couldn't sit. We tried to integrate the tearoom at Woodward & Lothrop, the department store downtown. And I was about eight or nine, and there would be little Black kids also at these sit-ins, or mostly Black kids. And it stuck with me.
But not only that, I went to segregated--legally segregated public schools in the capital of the United States--a fact that probably one out of every hundred people in this country would actually believe. And my school, Janney Elementary at 43rd and Albemarle, was segregated until Brown versus Board of Education in 1954 when I was in the sixth grade. The swimming pools, pools in D.C., under the jurisdiction of the D.C. Recreation Department, were drained so that Black and White kids could not swim together. And so this was--my years at The Star were a hundred years exactly after the Civil War. And the Civil War still cast a pall over our lives at that time in mid-century D.C. And I knew early on I wanted to cover civil rights. And right away, in suburban Maryland, which was also Jim Crow, downtown Bethesda--the shopping strip, the movie theater, the Gifford’s Ice Cream parlor, Glen Echo amusement park--all of these elements of Washington and suburban life were still segregated, many of them by 1963. And I started to cover the demonstrations in Bethesda to integrate Bethesda, if you can imagine such a thing, and then to Cambridge, Maryland, in 1963 and in 1964 on the Eastern Shore.
And Julius Hobson, who probably some of your colleagues will remember, a great civil rights leader in the District of Columbia, he said to me one day in 1962 when we were in the room with among others, Stokely Carmichael, he said, you know, the Eastern Shore of Maryland is really Mississippi. And it was. And so I learned from these great reporters, most of them southerners covering civil rights. That's where I learned--you showed that clip at the beginning--that the truth is not neutral. The best obtainable version of the truth and what we do as reporters is, we also decide what is news. That is not a neutral function. It's not objective. It's subjective and how we go about covering these stories.
And one of the things that I learned as a reporter very early on is my preconceived notion of the story when I go out of the office in the first instance, is almost always different than what the story turned out to be. And Watergate is the best example. For the first 24 hours or so I thought, oh, well, maybe the CIA is really who's behind this. It didn't occur to me until that call that I made from Broder that this was--might really be connected to the Nixon White House.
MS. LEONNIG: Well, that's a perfect segue for my next question, which is going to bring us full force to the current day. You know, you've been pretty critical of news reporting in general of late, and you accused news organizations of not really giving a damn about their readers and their users. You're saying that they missed the basic facts, they ignore what readers want to know the answers to, and they're not pushing for real reporting. Describe a little bit more about that.
MR. BERNSTEIN: Well, I don't think your characterization--let me start by saying--is quite accurate of what I've said, that--because the first thing I would say is, let's look at the coverage of the Trump presidency by the person I'm talking to, among others. The reporting on the Trump presidency, I think, has been perhaps the greatest reporting of a presidency by the largest number of news organizations that I've ever seen. And because the truth is not neutral, and because of the way you and others covered the Trump presidency, we now understand and have the information and the best obtainable version of the truth--and Bob's books of what this presidency really was about and who this president of the United States really is.
And similarly, there is fabulous reporting going on all over the world, and especially in this country, in newsrooms. But it's the exception. The role increasingly, I think, over the past 25-30 years, has more and more been reporters--and this is particularly true since the internet, which is such a great tool, you would think. You can google something, look things up, get all the background information you need in one-tenth of the time that it used to take us, you know, going through old telephone directories and crisscross directories, finding addresses, through those kinds of books, take hours. It's nothing now.
But that's not reporting. You got to get out of the office. And take a look at the movie of “All the President's Men,” or read “Chasing History,” and what you see is the stories come from getting out of the office, talking to sources, one source after another after another after another, never taking no for an answer. If the door gets slammed in your face, you go to the next door. As Woodward and I learned, and did, the best information often comes at night, when you go to people's homes. You can't get that by staying in the office.
And I would ask you, I mean, you work in a newsroom. Even at The Washington Post, I think there's probably not enough of going outside the office. So, in that sense--and The Post is--The Post, The New York Times, a few news organizations are doing a lot better work than others. But I think, by and large, there are many reporters who do not leave the office. They get on the cellphone. But no, this knocking on doors? How are you going to really get to what the truth is unless you sit down with people and talk to them.
And also, I learned this at The Star, too. One of the essential elements of being a reporter is to be a good listener. And my experience is that people will try to tell you their own truth, even if it's not the real truth and you’ve got to go to other sources, if you give them a chance, you respect them, and you listen to them. How many times do we see--and you know this as a reporter--somebody, a reporter run into--say you're on Capitol Hill, you see the senator you want to talk to, you run up to him or her with your notebook, you get a good quote, and then you run straight back to your computer to begin to type the story, because you've got the elements of manufactured controversy. Do you go see that senator or congressman at night? Not enough people do to keep moving with the real story. And to get to the real story, you have to have interaction with sources.
MS. LEONNIG: Carl, super helpful. Thank you for clarifying that. I've got to be--even though I have a list of another 20 questions or more that I want to ask you, I'm going to try to be fair to our subscribers, et cetera, and go to some reader questions. And if we get through them, I'm going to throw more of mine at you. Alright, so first.
MR. BERNSTEIN: I’ll try to be briefer.
MS. LEONNIG: No, no, it's good. You're doing great. Lilian from El Salvador has this question for you. What was, Carl, the most difficult choice in your career?
MR. BERNSTEIN: To leave The Washington Star. I knew that they were not going to let me stay on as a reporter unless I finished college. Well, there's no way that I was going to finish college. I'd been, you know, thrown out already, dropped out. It was an impossibility that I would ever finish college. And it was just around the time that The Post and The Washington Star were hiring only college graduates to be reporters. In fact, at The Star the last noncollege graduate to become a reporter, it had occurred four years before. But I knew I had to leave. And though I loved The Star, as I say in the book, The Star in this instance didn't quite love me back. Sid Epstein, almost all of my editors wanted me to stay on as a reporter without a degree. There was a managing editor there named Bill Hill, and he just would not let me stay on as a reporter. And Sid Epstein went to him and said, look, we're hiring all these new reporters. Bernstein's already done all this reporting. He's got great experience. And managing editor said no. And I went to see him. It was the first time I'd ever been in his office. I did not think much of this guy to begin with, quite honestly. I thought he sort of played at being managing editor. But he said to me an amazing thing. He said, "Carl, experience is no substitute for the training program," which was this rather detailed training program that all new reporters went through. But I had the experience, but I knew I had to leave at that point.
And I went up with the assistant city editor to Sid Epstein to Elizabeth, New Jersey, this little paper that had one-fifth the circulation of The Star. And I stayed there for one year, long enough to do some work that won a bunch of prizes, and then I got hired at The Washington Post. And the city editor there was a guy named Steve Isaacs, under Bradlee at this point, and I knew I wanted to work for Bradlee. And he said to me, "Why do--why do you think you can come to work and be a reporter here at The Post?" And I said, "Because I've had the best education you could ever have by working at The Washington Star for five years." And he’d seen my clips and he said, "You're hired."
MS. LEONNIG: Well, clips should be the judge. They should be the guide for this. I'm going to ask you another one, Nicole in California, who asks, if you tried to break the Watergate story today, do you think the corporate media climate would have allowed it to have the impact that it did back then?
MR. BERNSTEIN: I'm going to read the rest of the question, "--or is right wing media too obstructive today to allow what happened?" I think that most news organizations, I know very few that would turn down a good story or a great story, and I think that that is still the case today. And I think if Bob Woodward and I came in with a story and those facts again, I think almost any respectable news organization--and I'll rule out places like Fox News, those that are ideologically inclined as opposed to reportorially incline--but I think almost any news organization would welcome such a story.
The huge difference today, I think, is that so many of our readers and viewers are not looking for the best obtainable version of the truth. They're looking for information that will reinforce what they already believe. And I think that's part of Trump's success, that he understands this, but that so many readers, viewers, consumers of news and information are not interested in the best obtainable version of the truth. They want information that will underscore their already held beliefs, prejudices, ideology. And this is not just the left or the right. It really, I think, is true to some extent of both. Though I think there's a bigger problem on the right, quite honestly. I think this is as big a problem as anything having to do with newsrooms.
MS. LEONNIG: To keep in that vein for a second, let me go to David, a question from David in California. How would you, Carl, compare Nixon to Trump?
MR. BERNSTEIN: I think Nixon was capable of doing some responsible things in the presidency. Donald Trump, I see very little evidence of him doing any responsible things in the presidency and not looking at the presidency as something to help the country, to help the people of the country. I think Nixon was capable of that. Though he--even though he wanted to reach for it, he was incapable of it because of his own character and the fact that he was a criminal president of the United States.
But the huge difference between Watergate and the Trump presidency and what has happened is the Republican Party. Courageous Republicans were a big reason that Richard Nixon was held accountable. You look at the Ervin Committee, the Watergate Committee investigation that was passed to undertake that investigation by a unanimous bipartisan vote of the Senate. That would never happen today. Look at the investigation of January 6th and how no Republicans except for Liz Cheney and a couple of others are supporting it in the Congress. But you then go back to the House Judiciary Committee and brave Republicans who cast votes in that committee for the impeachment, articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon.
And then the ultimate act by Republicans. Barry Goldwater, the 1964 nominee for president of his party, of the Republican Party, he, Bob Michael, the House Republican leader, other leaders of the Congress of the United States, at Goldwater's urging went to Nixon. And Nixon fully expected that the Senate of the United States would acquit him in a trial as Donald Trump was acquitted twice. And these leaders went down with Goldwater. He sat across from Nixon in the Oval Office. And Nixon looked at Goldwater, and he said, Barry, how many votes do I have in the Senate? And Goldwater looked at him and he said, Mr. President, you might have four, you might have six votes for acquittal, but you don't have mine. And at that moment, Nixon realized he had to resign, and he did, announced his resignation within 48 hours.
That's the difference. There was a responsible Republican Party that was willing to look at the facts. You have nothing like that today. In fact, what you have is a Republican Party that has now thrown itself wholly into the agenda of an authoritarian criminal president of the United States, a seditious president of the United States such as we've never had in our history.
MS. LEONNIG: And, Carl, what's interesting about that is that party that has completely yoked itself to the big lie that the election was rigged and the January 6th was a group of nice people, just tourists, you know, visiting D.C. and trying to support their president. That big lie is magnified by places like Fox News and all sorts of even more permeating talk radio. What are your ideas on how to effectively counter that propaganda machine, that disinformation media?
MR. BERNSTEIN: I think we're doing and do all that we can. I think, again, more reporters need to get out of the newsroom. But of all things, in terms of covering--I do think we need to get out in the country a lot more, because look, 50 percent, just about, of the people of this country, maybe even more are going along with this authoritarianism, have embraced Trump, have embrac--and embraced Republicans who are so craven about slavishly following this authoritarian path.
So all we can do is our reporting. You know, our job is to get the information out there. It's not to bring about a desired political result. At the same time, you would hope and think that if, as we have done, we present the facts about Trump, about the big lie, et cetera, et cetera, you would hope that the message of the truth would reach our readers, viewers, citizens of this country. That's not happening. So what we have and a big part of the story is, this isn’t just isn't just about politics. This isn't just about media. We have undergone a cultural--this is about culture, the culture of the United States. We have undergone a cultural shift in this country over the past 20-25 years. The cold civil war, as I've called it, goes back those 20-30 years. Trump ignited it. We have now passed the point of ignition. And that is also what our story needs to be--post-Trump ignition America. Why and how are we--in what place are we as a people?
MS. LEONNIG: And by the way, I should say that that good question came from Beverly [phonetic] in California. And the next question I'm going to give you, Carl, is from John in Canada. He wants to know from you why you think so many Americans are against their own government.
MR. BERNSTEIN: That's a good question. I'm sitting here blank, because it's such a complex question, and I don't know the answer to it. I think people are--part of it is people are always looking for a scapegoat. I think also there have been tremendous failures of both the federal government and state government in this country. Look, this country in the post-war era had the greatest meritocracy in the history of the Earth. Where are we today? That meritocracy has largely disappeared. We have a plutocracy. That has something to do with government inaction. We have government bureaucracy, where we know it doesn't work often. One thing we see, though, is that mayors of cities seem to be much more--and sometimes governors--much more in touch with what goes on in their states and cities than then their representatives in the U.S. Congress. But I don't really know the answer to the to that question.
MR. BERNSTEIN: Also, okay, we're a divided people. That’s the other answer.
MS. LEONNIG: But I think you're right that some great reporting can be done on why so many people are buying this snake oil. And that's something I think The Post is pretty interested in too.
I'm going to ask you another question. This one's from Robena in Virginia. She asks, you know--she's going to ask one of the best reporters in the country what are the challenges for reporting on public corruption? What can we do as a country to better support our journalists who are threatened by the people they write about? That's a two-parter, but I know you can handle it.
MR. BERNSTEIN: Again, I think the greatest threat is not the physical threat. The greatest threat is the accusation of prejudice, of having an ideology. And those threats, even when they are not--what Woodward and I were most afraid of in Watergate, we're often asked were your lives in danger, all this, all these kinds of questions. And this same question seems to convey that element. No, we're afraid of--what we were afraid of in Watergate, and I think as reporters we're always afraid of, is making a mistake if we're doing our jobs. We're really always afraid of making a mistake.
And what the question I think is on to, is that an awful lot of people think we're always making mistakes, when in fact, in covering corruption, as the question is about in part or largely, that you just keep reporting. And if you--I hate to say this, if you if you really need physical protection, you hopefully work for an institution.
And incidentally, the threats against reporters today are horrible, and they usually come from politically inclined people. I don't know about yourself, Carol, but if you take a look at the comments on Twitter, or whatever, and whether they're antisemitic or are veiled threats, or not so veiled threats, this has become commonplace in this culture that I'm talking about. So, I think all you can do is go on with the reporting, try to get the support of your news organization. And if that means--you know, look into the security precautions we now take in newsrooms today. It's extraordinary. That would be kind of how I would answer the question.
MS. LEONNIG: I got you. All right, I would be a bad reporter if I didn't ask you a kind of fun, personal question.
MS. LEONNIG: Which is, you know, many people were introduced to your personal life through the book and the movie “Heartburn.” And I wondered if you would tell us a little bit about what your reaction to--reaction to that book and that work was by your ex-wife.
MR. BERNSTEIN: As a result of my own actions, and I think my response was to just ride it out as best I can--could. Sometimes I was not very good at it. I kept working. I was at ABC News. I kept doing my work and also being a father to my--to our children. But it was a difficult period.
And look, I've had an amazing life, a big life, and it's had ups and downs. And hopefully I've learned from both the ups and the downs. And the other thing is that, you know, eventually made our peace. Nora and myself, we have two great kids. One, Jacob, is a fabulous reporter at The New York Times for the Style section. Just an incredible reporter and writer. He did a great movie, actually, about his mom. Our other son, Max, is--I keep using the word great, but I mean, I'm blessed. We both were blessed as parents. Max is a great musician. He's a guitar player for, if you can imagine such a thing, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.
MR. BERNSTEIN: So, things have worked out. But you know, I think that would be my answer to the personal question. And yeah, look, I had a life that partly was in gossip columns for a bit back there. And so what and--
MS. LEONNIG: Thank you for answering that question from Francis [phonetic] from Georgia. And forgive me that I always credit you guys after the fact, I apologize.
I'm going to ask one last one, just for me. And that is, when you look at the state of our country today--you know, you're a legend in this field, you've been inspirational. What's your biggest worry?
MR. BERNSTEIN: That as a country and a people we may well be beyond the ability to unite around democratic, lowercase d principles, that our institutions, many of them, including our state legislatures, an awful lot of them, including so much of the Congress of the United States, but including the people themselves, we have lost the notion of a civic compact in this country. And with it, we have also lost our history, I think, that there is not a recognition among enough of our people in this country as to what our real history is--not the glossy history necessarily of, you know, George Washington cut down the tree and I cannot tell a lie and all that, but the real history. Because, look, we are a young country. We are also the oldest democracy in the world, and our democracy is not functioning well enough for there to be a consensus about the need for democracy in this country.
And we may be, particularly with Trump, and if you look at how large his movement or those who are willing to embrace it and the big lie et cetera, et cetera--how big this change in our culture is, I think there's real reason to fear that with the genie out of the bottle to the extent that it is, that we may never be able--possibly we may never be able to regain who we are as a democratic nation and as a prevailing democratic notion among the people of this country. I think it's a horrible, horrible, worrisome situation.
And also, look abroad. Look how other countries and people now look at us in this country. Very different. We are not the leading power in the world in terms of esteem or also in terms of what we are accomplishing in so many ways and not accomplishing. And we also live in an age when Putin, a leader of a country with 3 percent of the world's GDP, has managed to destabilize the West and this country.
MS. LEONNIG: Our circumlocution has reached its end.
MS. LEONNIG: We could talk for another hour or two.
MR. BERNSTEIN: We didn’t talk about rock and roll, though.
MS. LEONNIG: I would love to talk about all of it. Unfortunately, we are out of time, and we have to leave it there. I’m very sad to say it. But thank you so much for joining us, Carl. It's really been really educational.
