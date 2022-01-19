GOV. SUNUNU: Well, a lot. I mean, I took a lot of time. I spoke to a lot of people. My family was supportive no matter what I wanted to do. A couple things. Number one, I love my job. I really love it. It is one of the most challenging things you can imagine. It comes with a lot of public scrutiny. I get it. But it can be incredibly fulfilling because as a governor, I'm a CEO. I can get things done. I mean, we've rebuilt and redesigned our system to deal with the drug opioid epidemic, and we're getting some of the best results in the country. We're rebuilding our mental health system, and we're transforming how we deal with kids and behavioral health and mental health in our schools and classrooms at a direct level. And to see those systems get designed, work through the bugs, if you will--you know, I'm an engineer by trade. So, I understand no system is ever designed perfectly. That's an incredibly fulfilling thing for me to do, and to work one on one with communities and individuals and kids and businesses to create opportunities for them. You don't do that in Washington. That's not my gig. Nobody does it. Democrats don't do it. Republicans don't do it. They are often all too satisfied with just stopping a process. They're all too satisfied with just being the party of no if they're in the minority or being a roadblock. And sometimes when they have control as well, they don't do enough for my liking either, either side. And I think there's no higher ground there. I think Democrats and Republicans are equally to blame for that. It's--it is unfortunately the malaise of Washington. As a governor, I get to do it. And I'm not term limited out. You know, former Governor Rick Scott of Florida, tremendous governor, tremendous guy, he was term limited out, and he wanted to keep serving his state. And I give him so much credit for that. So, he went to the Senate. And I think he has the right mindset, and he is the right champion to slowly change the mindset of the U.S. Senate. I don't--I'm not term limited out. I can run again in 2022. I can keep serving my citizens to keep getting stuff done and keep getting results. And that's what it's about. If I'm going to go through all this public scrutiny, I've said before, I'm damn well going to get something done, and get something to show for it. And I'm very proud of that. It doesn’t mean people agree with everything I might want and what I'm trying to do. It doesn't mean I can get everything I want. I’ve got--I still have to work. I've worked with Republican legislatures. I've worked with Democrat legislatures. But at the end of the day, we always get stuff done. We always cut taxes. We always create more flexibility, regulatory wise, and we're designing these new systems, which for me is very exciting.