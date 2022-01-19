MS. BERTINELLI: Well, I mean, he was angry at me for a few years when I first left. He was very angry at me. And I think a lot of people saw that in the 2004 tour. But, oh, god, I just--I don't know how else to say it except I felt like the love we had for each other was deeper than just marital love or sexual love or I just--I loved him deeply through my soul and I felt that same thing from him, especially after our conversation in George's car, I talk about and I write about in the book. And it seemed like he spent that whole last year really wanting to connect. And I didn't realize it at the time that this might have been our last year together. So, I write a lot in the book about regretting not going over there more, because I mean, the last couple years of his life, he was alone in that house, and I wish I had gone over more. Every time he had texted me, I wish that I had just dropped everything and gone over. So, I guess what--the reason I write that in the book is for anybody else that may hear it, and if you're having doubts or if you're feeling like, oh, maybe I shouldn't overstep my bounds, maybe I shouldn't--you know, they just texted me, but maybe I shouldn't go over, do it. You're never going to regret having told somebody that you love them. There are going to be regrets about if you didn't. So, I must say, by the end of his life where we were able to say that to each other--I mean, we always said it to each other, but there was something deeper to it before he passed.