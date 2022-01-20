Register for the program here.

Quiara Alegría Hudes is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright who also wrote the book for the musical “In the Heights” and screenplay for its film adaptation. On Thursday, Jan. 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Washington Post national correspondent Arelis R. Hernández speaks with Hudes about her memoir “My Broken Language,” on growing up between cultures and how her roots have shaped her creative voice.

Provided by Penguin Random House.

Quiara Alegría Hudes is the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright of Water by the Spoonful and the author of a memoir, My Broken Language. She wrote the book for the Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights and later adapted it for the screen. Her notable essays include “High Tide of Heartbreak” in American Theatre magazine and “Corey Couldn’t Take It Anymore” in The Cut. As a prison reform activist, Hudes and her cousin founded Emancipated Stories, a platform where people behind bars can share one page of their life story with the world. She lives with her family in New York but frequently returns to her native Philly.