MR. RICHMOND: Let me go through it. When we came in office, almost 20 million people were unemployed. That number now is less than 2 million. We've added 6.4 million jobs to the economy. We have record economic growth. So, if you look at the economic side, although a lot of people don't talk about it, a lot of people don't brag about it, but the economy is roaring back. Let's go back 12 years when President Obama was elected. We had cars, but nobody could afford them. Now people can afford cars, and because of supply chain issues, the demand is up the supply is down. But the fact that people can afford them is a big difference than where we were 12 years ago. So on the economic front, I think that the president's plan is working. He's been able to pass two significant pieces of legislation that were vitally important, which was one of his planks. And go back, 2 million people were vaccinated when we took office. Now that number is well over 200 million. Almost 60 percent of the schools were closed when we took office. Now 96 percent of schools are open. The economy's open. America's not shut down. And I think that people have to just, when grading, look at where we started and then look at where we are. Some things were messy. Yes, Afghanistan was messy.