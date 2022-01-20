Mr. Richmond, welcome to Washington Post Live.
MR. RICHMOND: Jonathan, thanks for having me.
MR. CAPEHART: So, there's--the president did a marathon press conference on Wednesday, two hours, covered a lot of ground. Since you are a senior member of the administration, I'm going to start with a question on foreign policy. I don't know how much you can get into it. But, you know, I talked to U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who was direct and blunt about what the U.S. response will be if Russia rolls over the border with Ukraine. And at the press conference Wednesday, the president seemed to say--draw a distinction between, well, if it's a little incursion, it's one thing, but if it's all-out invasion, that's another. Now there appears to be concern in Ukraine and among the allies, U.S. allies about the United States’ resolve. Are they right to be concerned?
MR. RICHMOND: No, the President has been very clear with President Putin, that if any Russian military forces move across the Ukraine border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies. So, you know, that's been his conversation with President Putin. I think he's been very direct, and I think that our allies know it.
MR. CAPEHART: On voting rights, as expected, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act failed to pass the Senate, and then the Senate failed to pass a rule change to allow those two bills, those two vital bills to be passed by a simple majority vote. So, what now? What is the White House going to do? What can it do?
MR. RICHMOND: Well, I think--you know, I’ll start with I think yesterday was a defining moment. Last night, the country had a chance to see where people stood on protecting the right to vote. And, unfortunately, it didn't garner enough votes to break the filibuster, and we didn't get a rules change, which the president has advocated for. Early in administration, he advocated for a talking filibuster. And just two weeks ago in Atlanta, he advocated for a carveout or just removing the filibuster, if that's what it took to protect the fundamental right to vote. And so that's very important.
Where we go from is we don't stop, we cannot give up, and the struggle will continue. And that's how you make progress. So, we're going to--you’ll see the vice president really lean in and bring more people together to fight and move in the movement. And look, it's going to take us bringing in partners, allies. You’ll see us really continue to push. We're not giving up on this. It is absolutely too important of an issue for us to give in. The Justice Department will continue to do what they need to do in terms of combating these unconstitutional discriminatory voter suppression laws that are being passed on party line votes across this country with a simple majority. So, we're not--we're not giving in. Yesterday was not the end. We have renewed our commitment to push for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights bill.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, one of the things that is fascinating to me, and I think fascinating to a lot of Americans, is a point that the president made during his speech in Atlanta, and that was the Voting Rights bill was reauthorized by a unanimous vote out of the Senate, and that 16 of those Republicans who voted unanimously in 2006 continue to serve in the United States Senate today--16 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Why do you think--what has changed in those 16 years where Republicans who thought nothing of voting for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act, won't even give the bill a vote so that it can be--those bills a vote so that they can be debated in 2022?
MR. RICHMOND: Simple. What's changed is Donald Trump. He's hijacked the Republican Party, and they have yet to display the courage to fight back. Unfortunately, they've allowed the former president to change their value system. Sixteen--you said it, the president said it in his speech--16 Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act, and now because the former president and their, you know, desire to not be primaried has affected their willingness to do a bipartisan voting rights bill. And I've said this before, so this is nothing new. And I think the president's sentiment in Georgia echoed it, is that politicians worry about the next election. Statesmen worry about the next generation. And it is unfortunate that--what the former defeated president has been able to do to the Republican Party, and it is very clear that if he doesn't want something to happen, they're not going to--they're not going to do it.
And we know what he believes about elections. He's still pushing the big lie and saying that there was rampant voter fraud. The 2020 election should be celebrated. More people voted in the history of this country. It was a fair, safe, and accurate election, and he lost. But he can’t take that defeat, so he continues to question it. Republicans continue to patronize him. And unfortunately, this is where we wind up when people let things like that happen.
MR. CAPEHART: I want to come back to another question about Mitch McConnell. But in terms of, you know, casting doubt on the 2020 election, did President Biden in his press conference mean to cast doubt on the upcoming 2022 midterm elections with his comments yesterday?
MR. RICHMOND: No, absolutely not. I think what he was doing was celebrating the fact that in 2020, more Americans voted in the history of the United States. And then I think that what he was doing was highlighting the fact that some of these laws actually will allow people to subvert elections. And if that election subversion happens, then it would raise questions. And I think that's what he was trying to highlight.
MR. CAPEHART: All right, back to Mitch McConnell, because after the failed votes yesterday, the Senate minority leader was asked what he would say to voters of color who fear that they won't be able to vote in the midterms as a result of those two bills not passing. And he said, and I quote, “If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high percentages as Americans.” Your reaction to that distinction?
MR. RICHMOND: I just--you know, it's unfortunate that the minority leader feels that way. And I think that if you look at African Americans and minorities, they have the most to lose in elections. If you look at this country's history of discrimination and racism, the fact that minorities want to vote, they may want to vote in a higher number than the majority population. I just think that, you know, they are searching for excuses for why they won't protect the right to vote. And I think that Mitch McConnell's statement shows that. I mean, this is not about voting in parity. This is about allowing every American that wants the right to exercise their right to vote to be able to vote. So, it just goes to show in my mind that they're doing intellectual gymnastics to justify a point that doesn't exist, and that is Donald Trump's stronghold over the Republican Party.
MR. CAPEHART: And everything you say there, I get. But the distinction that really troubled me and troubled a lot--a lot of people is the minority leader’s distinction between African American voters and American voters. And you know, sorry, Leader McConnell, but I, too, am American. So, it seems to me that the language that the minority leader used is again sort of trying to divide us from quote-unquote Americans versus others.
MR. RICHMOND: Well, unfortunately, that's been a consistent playbook in this Republican Party. Yeah. You know, their standard bearer, their president, when he announced, came down that elevator and talked about Hispanic Americans. He talked about immigrants. He's talked about African American football players. You know, he can condemn African American football players for taking a knee because they love this country and call them SOBs, but he can't condemn people who barge in the Capitol, of bearing the Confederate flag, trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power? I mean, I really just--you know, we don't want to take a lot of time just bashing the former president, but he's reckless and he's taken over the Republican Party. So to see them divide I think is just consistent with what has happened since the president took over. The former president was elected, and Charlottesville. And that's why one of the big reasons why President Biden ran for office was to restore the soul of this country.
MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about Build Back Better, because there seems to be some mixed messaging coming from Democrats writ large. Moderate Democrats want to pick it apart and pass the pieces that can get passed. The president said at the press conference that he wants--he wants another go at getting Build Back Better passed. So am I wrong to think that if Build Back Better passes, it will look nothing like the Build Back Better bill that stalled late last year, and that Democrats spent basically the better half of last year trying to get passed and not being able to do it?
MR. RICHMOND: I’m not sure that I would concede that, Jonathan. I think that the president is fighting for the framework that he laid out, and we're going to continue to fight for it. We're not conceding that it will be smaller. We're not conceding that we're going to leave pieces behind. Of course, this is passing legislation, so there's a lot of compromise that will be involved. But we've not moved off of our point of those things that we want and need in this legislation. It’s too important to the country. It’s too important to working families to help us ease inflation. And so we're going to continue to fight for it.
MR. CAPEHART: And I get that. But I mean, even if you were to pick it apart, even if Build Back Better didn't have everything that, you know, was in it last year, would still be an historic bill. So is there--would there be anything wrong with passing a Build Back Better bill that had childcare, eldercare, and say, something, a provision that doesn't come to mind right now related to the environment, or paid family leave, or a permanent funding extension of the Child Tax Credit? That would be huge. Just those--three of those things would be huge.
MR. CAPEHART: Would be huge. But it would also leave out historic investment in historically black colleges and universities, our investment in maternal health, our investment in community violence intervention across this country so that we can help fight crime in inner cities, help people that are formerly incarcerated reenter society. Those things are important. So, if you look at Build Back Better, it is--all of the things proposed are important to the president, even things that were left out when we got to the $1.75 trillion bill. But when you talk about three- and four-year-olds going to school as opposed to daycare, when you start talking about helping with childcare costs so that people can reenter the workforce, all of those things are important, and we're going to continue to fight for them. And you know, worst case--I think what the president was saying yesterday, worst case scenario, would we compromise? We would. But we shouldn't go--we should not go down that far. These things are absolutely important to the future of this country and working families in this country. So, we're not ready to concede that we're going to give anything up.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, Mr. Richmond, right now, reading the reporting, the Budget Committees, all four of them, in the Senate and the House, they’re right now meeting and negotiating and talking. Why couldn't some of these things that you say would be left off the table if only three things were to go into Build Back Better, why can't they be part of, I guess, regular order, being a part of the budget? Isn't that a way to get some of those things--get some of those things through without having to try to get them through in Build Back Better?
MR. RICHMOND: It's a possibility. But remember, we're operating now under a continuing resolution. And there's no guarantee that you're going to have appropriations bills. And right now, the president laid out a strategy during the campaign that he wanted to do the American Rescue Plan so that we could invest in vaccines and do all the things we were able to do there. We wanted to invest in infrastructure, our physical infrastructure, and then we wanted to invest in our human infrastructure and human capital. And we're not going to just concede and walk away from the human capital investment. It was all a part of our economic plan to keep this country on track, record job growth, all of those things, but at the same time, not leave working families behind. And we think that we ought to do it. We ought to do it now. And I think you're going to see a renewed effort to get Build Back Better across the finish line.
MR. CAPEHART: And the interesting thing about that point you're making about operating under a continuing resolution, it's a continuing resolution that keeps--it keeps in place the Trump budget, the budget from the Trump years.
MR. RICHMOND: Correct.
MR. CAPEHART: And I also understand the reason for trying to get things--as many things as possible into a Build Back Better framework is that it is under reconciliation rules, which would allow for it to pass with a simple majority vote. What grade would you give the president and the president's administration after year one? And be honest, because I mean, I know there's some self-interest in answering that question.
MR. RICHMOND: I would give us an A. And I'll just tell you why.
MR. CAPEHART: Really?
MR. RICHMOND: When we came in office--
MR. CAPEHART: Okay.
MR. RICHMOND: Let me go through it. When we came in office, almost 20 million people were unemployed. That number now is less than 2 million. We've added 6.4 million jobs to the economy. We have record economic growth. So, if you look at the economic side, although a lot of people don't talk about it, a lot of people don't brag about it, but the economy is roaring back. Let's go back 12 years when President Obama was elected. We had cars, but nobody could afford them. Now people can afford cars, and because of supply chain issues, the demand is up the supply is down. But the fact that people can afford them is a big difference than where we were 12 years ago. So on the economic front, I think that the president's plan is working. He's been able to pass two significant pieces of legislation that were vitally important, which was one of his planks. And go back, 2 million people were vaccinated when we took office. Now that number is well over 200 million. Almost 60 percent of the schools were closed when we took office. Now 96 percent of schools are open. The economy's open. America's not shut down. And I think that people have to just, when grading, look at where we started and then look at where we are. Some things were messy. Yes, Afghanistan was messy.
But you know what? If you left Afghanistan five years ago, it was going to be messy. If you leave Afghanistan five years from now, it was going to be messy. But the president said last night--and I think that people don't really think about the financial impact and the loss of life from us in Afghanistan--but we were spending over a billion dollars a week for 20 years in Afghanistan. And at some point, you had to leave. And if we stayed, we'd have to send in almost 50,000 troops to make sure that it was peaceful. And remember, we were not having American casualties because the former president made a deal with the Taliban that--for a ceasefire that we would leave.
Then another thing that was a big point for the president, this administration, was racial equity. And so when we saw police reform fail, the president acted, would ban chokeholds in federal law enforcement. We also limited the use of no-knock warrants. We made body cameras mandatory. We're going to do an executive order on policing soon. We've talked to law enforcement. We've talked to victims. We've talked to civil rights leaders. We've talked to legal scholars, and everyone else.
And we've also cut child poverty in half this year in the United States. We cut Latino poverty by 39 percent. We cut Asian American poverty by 22 percent. We cut African American poverty anywhere from 34 to 38 percent. So those things are humongous.
The fact that we're not going around taking a victory lap, it's because we’re keeping our head down and continuing to work because we have enormous challenges in this country, and we're going to continue to meet them. But if I went down just our record of accomplishments, it's a long list. But we don't have the luxury of just talking about our accomplishments, because we still have a lot of work to do.
And, by the way, sometimes we have to remind our friends, family, and foes that presidents are elected for four years. Today marks one year. So, we're 25 percent of the way through the presidency. But I think that his work over the last year has been extraordinary.
MR. CAPEHART: What would you say to the--to those folks who forget that the presidency is four years but for whom what's been happening in the headwinds the administration has been facing, is facing now and certainly the last half of his first year will have an impact on the 2022 midterm elections in November? What would you say to them?
MR. RICHMOND: I think that there's a time to go tout your record. It's not now. Now's the time to continue to put your head down and do the work. Getting COVID under control, making sure that Americans have tests, making sure that Americans have vaccines, making sure that Americans have access to new treatments for COVID. Those things are important.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. And I’m interrupting you because--
MR. RICHMOND: [Unclear] where we get to go do that.
MR. CAPEHART: And I’m interrupting you on that point because during the campaign the president promised that he could and that he would end the pandemic. But after his first year in office COVID cases are at an all-time high. Why has that promise been so hard to keep?
MR. RICHMOND: Well, what we're doing is protecting the safety and health of Americans. Two hundred million vaccines are available. And the president has talked about the pandemic. And if you look at infections, if you look at the death rate, we are making progress. Now omicron was a different variant. But we're going to continue to ask Americans to mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and do all those things, to protect ourselves. And we will follow the science wherever it goes. But we've been very intentional about making sure that every American can protect themselves and protect their family. And we've made those tools available to Americans to actually do that.
MR. CAPEHART: Now, back to the midterms. One of the things that Democrats in particular are worried about is if Republicans take back one or both houses of Congress, that the president's agenda, which is already having a hard time getting through, will just grind to a halt. How concerned is the White House about that? And how would that affect the president's ability to get things done?
Look, it's a very valid concern for Democrats. It's a concern that I have. And that's why it's important to go out and win the battle and contest of ideas. And we will continue to run on our record, the same thing we ran on. We’ll run on our accomplishments. But we'll also run on the fact that Republicans have obstructed everything that we've tried to do. We were able to do a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will remove lead pipes, expand broadband, fix our roads and bridges. We did an incredible investment in Minority Business Development Agency, all those things in a bipartisan bill.
But when you look at things like voting rights, and you look at other things, paid family leave, other things, Republicans have just obstructed. And it's not in--I would, you know, assert that it's not necessarily a value proposition. It’s just that they would rather see America struggle and fail so that they can win elections as opposed to coming together in the best interests of the country and moving this country forward.
MR. CAPEHART: I’ve got to get--we've got less than five minutes left, and I’ve got to get you on two questions.
MR. RICHMOND: Okay.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Mr. Richmond, there’s been relentlessly negative press coverage that includes anonymous quotes from folks in the West Wing about the vice president, about Vice President Harris. Does--and it leads to this bigger question. Does the vice president have the confidence of the president and of the West Wing?
MR. RICHMOND: Absolutely. One hundred percent. And you know, that's part of my frustration with the press these days. We--you know, we read more about anonymous sources than named individuals, and anybody hiding behind, you know, cloak of darkness can say anything. But I'll tell you, I'm in senior advisor meetings every morning. I talk to the president regularly, and the vice president has our full confidence. We think she's doing an extraordinary job. We think that it's not an easy job. The presidency is not an easy job. And what you do when you don't have an easy job is put your head down, and you work your behind off. And that's what she's doing. That's what the president's doing. So, we have full, full confidence in the vice president, and we're proud of the work that she's doing.
MR. CAPEHART: And, Mr. Richmond, what specific policy goals can we expect to see prioritized in year two of the Biden administration?
MR. RICHMOND: Well, what we want to do in the short term is make sure that we get Build Back Better across the finish line so that we can ease supply chain issues, bring down inflation, continue to improve the economy, invest in our American families. That is job number one, along with protecting the right to vote. Those two things are still very critical for us, and we're going to continue to push those things. But we will also, you know, chew gum and walk at the same time, because there's other parts of the agenda that we want to do for working families. And we want to make sure that the tax system is fair and that those who, you know, have it pay their fair share. The middle class in this country has been shouldering a disproportionate share of the burden. And we think that that's unfair, and we're going to work on that also. So, we're not giving up on what the president laid out in his vision. And believe it or not, we're going to continue to work on unifying the country and restoring the soul of America.
MR. CAPEHART: You were actually a little more pithy than I--than I expected, so I’m going to squeeze in one more question. And that is, in terms of concern about inflation, should--does the administration, does the president expect that the 40-year high that we saw last year is starting to slide back? Can--six months from now, will we be looking at lower inflation than we had--than we have today?
MR. RICHMOND: Absolutely, that's the goal. But I think also, we also need to call out some of our corporate actors. And if you look at a Tyson's, for example, and what they're charging for their meat products, I think it was on their earnings call with the CEO that he said they we’re at record earnings last quarter, over a billion dollars. You know how we got record earnings? We raised prices. He didn't say that there was a need to raise prices. He didn't say that their materials and labor and all those things, the cost went up. What he said is we raised prices and we got record earnings. And so we need to make sure that we're holding everyone accountable. We're going to fix supply chain issues, but we can't--and we’ll try to deal with corporate greed.
MR. CAPEHART: Right.
MR. RICHMOND: But some of this, I believe, is profiteering during a pandemic.
MR. CAPEHART: And with that, we are going to have to leave it there. Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Biden, thank you very, very much for coming to Washington Post Live.
MR. RICHMOND: Thanks for having me.
MR. CAPEHART: And with that, we are going to have to leave it there. Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Biden, thank you very, very much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MR. RICHMOND: Thanks for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning in to Washington Post Live.
