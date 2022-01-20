MS. HUDES: Well, two years into college, I mean, at first, I just said, hey, I love Bach. I love Mozart. I love Schubert. So let me just do that. So, I did that. But after a couple years I kind of got antsy. So, I was like, okay, my teachers don't want--every time I tried to bring in, you know, Stevie Wonder or Haramito [phonetic] songs to discuss or Celina Y Reutilio [phonetic] songs to discuss, they were like, yeah, not so much. That's for your free time. That's for the weekend. And so I figured out a way I'm like, I'm Miss Independent Study, okay? And so I figured out a way to get credit to write a musical. And then I'd got that first. And then what I told them was my musical was going to be about characters and their Lucumí pathways. So, this is an Afro Caribbean tradition. So, the music had to be appropriate to that. So that was how I started folding my own stuff into the kind of Western frame. And it worked. And so that's how I've kind of pulled it off since then. I'm strategic. I've studied people like Dolores Huerta, like Matiti Gini [phonetic], who was a community organizer in in Philly, and I studied their strategies and tactics. And to have the longevity that they have to get their work done, they're forceful, but in a gentle way. And they always kind of have a half smile on. So, I was like, okay, if I'm going to be this playwright going to big regional theaters around the nation, whether they're in very diverse cities like Philadelphia and Chicago and LA, oftentimes, the boardroom is White, the power structures are White, and most significantly for my work, the audience's that they've cultivated over their 80 years as an organization are White. Well, what do I do about that when I am creating Latino characters on stage? How do I handle that being looked at by a mostly White audience? And I've stuck with it, and I found little strategies. And but I'm--you know, I found little strategies and ways to, you know, make sure my actors don't go crazy, make sure we reach out to all of the Latino family groups and professional organizations in the area. You know, you learn these little strategies to try to make a dent. But it also was hard. And I had to take a pause from theater because it actually felt--the whiplash of that did take a toll. And I said I've got to step away from this for a minute. It's--there's too much of a discrepancy between who I'm writing these stories about and who is watching them. And this is where the book was helpful, because I had faith that this book would get into different kinds of hands.