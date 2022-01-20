MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Awesome. Well, we're going to start from the very top, with the title of your book, "My Broken Language." Why was language such a fertile area of exploration for your memoir?
MS. HUDES: And, Arelis, just so you know, I can't see you but I'm just going to pretend like I'm seeing your face. And I can hear you loud and clear. So can you ask that question again?
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Yeah, yeah. No, we'll see if we can work on that on our end as well. But we're going to start with the title. I was just wondering about "My Broken Language" and why you thought language was such a fertile area for exploration in your memoir.
MS. HUDES: You know, I am a diaspora Boricuas. I was born and raised in Philadelphia in the '80s and '90s during my childhood, and my first language was English. My mother's first language, who was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, was Spanish. And though I did learn conversational Spanish and studied it and worked very hard, my Spanish was never close to as good as my mother's. And at a certain point in my life, I thought this marked a real failure on my part--a failure to live fully in my culture, a failure to be who I should be, a failure to honor my mother and her path and all of the relatives that I was close to.
And as I wrote this book, I--what I learned more about was the context of my own language failure in the history of colonial Puerto Rico and how language has been such a path of colonizing the island and that actually, you know, there's a real context that my multilingualism is born out of. And it's not a failure. It's a context. So "My Broken Language" is--that's part of it. That's part of why I wanted to explore, you know, how do I speak, and why, and what can I do with my broken language in terms of giving a voice to the stories I grew up absolutely loving.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: No, I totally hear you. And I'm also a member of the diaspora Puertorriqueña, grew up in the D.C. area. But, you know, we all have different ways of how navigating those cultures and different languages, brokenness or not, has shaped our sense of self and who we are. And I'm curious how that navigation, that journey of yours helped to shape your creative voice as you came into your own.
MS. HUDES: So spoken languages and written languages were just part of it. I grew up as a musician, too. I grew up listening to such different kinds of music and participating in such different kinds of music. So for instance, my mother was crowned as a santera of [unclear] in Lucumí during my childhood. And her--the living room ceremonies she would host often would have Batá drum, which is--the Batá is the voice of an orisha itself. So music was ceremony for me. Music was--my aunt, Linda Hudes was a composer in New York. So I would take a Greyhound and come and see her play at CBGB. I'd see her play her original scores for the Big Apple Circus. She would take me to rock clubs afterwards to see Etta James or Steel Pulse. I had music all around me. And as a somewhat depressed child, I had started learning to play piano, and I would play really sad trickly music like Chopin "Nocturnes," and it was--actually the language of music became a way to process physically a lot of my cultural confusion and also just a lot of my adolescent depression. So again, that's another language I grew up in processing and kind of pulling from the different influences around me.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: And how did that shape, you think, your creative voice in the writing now of your memoir and also the writing you've done in the past, including your Pulitzer Prize-winning piece, "Water by the Spoonful"?
MS. HUDES: There's this notion that artists have an authentic voice. Authenticity comes up so much for, I think, a lot of artists of color in a way that I wonder do White artists have the same--are they asked, are they expected to be authentic? And somehow, as I forged an artistic voice and artistic path, I interpreted this notion of authenticity to mean consistency and singularity of voice. And it was just something I could never pull off. I speak in different ways on different days, and I pull from different languages for different pieces. And what I started to learn was that I really needed to kind of embrace the chaos and the multiplicity. And oftentimes those voices and languages are at odds with each other, so that in some ways my authentic voice involves a conflict of self at all times. I'm mixed race and mixed culture. I was born to a brown Boricua woman, a white Jewish father, with very different class backgrounds, too. Very different spiritual backgrounds. And so as I--and this isn't like a discovery I made one day as an artist, and then it was easy, you know, as cake from there on out. This is work I do every day to say, how do I remember to live in that messiness, in that messiness of voice and in the multiplicity of language and live in those contradictions.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: You go into deep detail in your memoir about that messiness--right?--that you had to declare in your name--or have explained your name in kindergarten to classmates and you declared that you were half English, half Spanish. And when people asked you what are you, what do you want readers to take away from, you know, describing all that messiness?
MS. HUDES: I think something about language is that--and you know, poets know this really well--is that we--language becomes so familiar, it becomes invisible. We stopped noticing it. And I think one of the fun things that happened when I was writing "My Broken Language" is it helped me notice language again. For instance, there's a chapter on my mom's accent, right? Because my mom--I grew up in Philly. I had a very different spoken accent than my mom, who really wasn't immersed in the English language until age 11. And so my friends would be like, oh, your mom--you know, your mom has an accent when they called back then when each household had one phone as opposed to a phone per person. And really noticing and remembering how there were times in my life when I would correct my mom. It's hard for me to even say out loud without getting emotional. And I think I would do it in a loving and playful way. But actually, as I was kind of correcting her pronunciation, was I reinforcing an outsider status that she already had to struggle with, on a daily level, as a grassroots organizer, as an advocate for the Boricuas community in Philadelphia?
And actually, what I've come to realize--and I just treasure this. I don't--I don't know what I expect others to take away from this, but this is what I took away from it. And I want to share this, which is that she taught me English. I work in the English that my mom taught me, and this is a language, because she wasn't born into it, she doesn't take it for granted. She notices the English language all the time when she speaks it, and therefore, actually can be sometimes far more creative than us native English speakers who just take it for granted. It just rolls off our tongues. My mom is a beautiful English speaker. But she sometimes, in the process of translating her thoughts, comes up with these gorgeous, strange ways of expressing herself in a way that she earned the English language in a way I never had to.
So, in expressing that chapter, I've actually heard from other people who grew up in different languages than their parents or children, and they were grateful that I pointed out, you know, the ways that these language differences kind of create gulfs in our families but also create bridges.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: I've wondered have you ever asked your mom how she felt when you did correct her, and what did she say?
MS. HUDES: My mother is a very confident woman, and despite a world that, you know, at various times told her her spirituality was not cool, her accent was not cool, her skin tone was not cool, her feminism was not cool--despite all those things, she knew she was cool. So, I don't think she was sweating me being a brat or ignorant at times. I don't think she had to grapple with it as much as I did. That being said, I did--there's a point in the book where I wonder, you know, the island means a lot to my mom. We still have family there. We still have a home there. And I wondered like, did somehow having me this, fair-skinned English first Philly kid, did it make her feel less Boricua somehow? Did I actually pull her away from that universe? So that--but she says no, that that's not the case.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So did you ever officially apologize? I know you write in the book and later in the essay for The Washington Post, you know, if your mom doesn't disown you, do you do eventually like, have to do--make that apology?
MS. HUDES: She wouldn't accept it. And not because she's mad about it, but she tells me I have no reason to apologize to her. In fact, when The Washington Post--I adapted that chapter in an essay for The Washington Post last week, and the headline was that I owe English language learners an apology, starting with my mother. My mom was livid about the headline. She said, you have to have them change it. You absolutely do not owe me an apology. But I said, you know, it's okay, mom. It's okay. Yes, I do.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: No, I totally hear you on that. And if you indulge me here, like my father has been in the United States from Puerto Rico from [unclear] now for 35 years or more now. And he plays these games, these word game puzzles on this phone. Now every so often I hear him say English is a stupid language, like he just has like a really hard time squaring the words that, you know, they're asking for in these apps with, you know, what is still--he still dreams and thinks and sleeps in Spanish. So no, I've totally had to also apologize to him for correcting him my entire life.
That said, I--you know, I want to move forward to when you got your Yale acceptance letter, and that you said in the book that it blew your mind that, you know, your family members or your loved ones couldn't read it. What was it like, and how did that fit into your exploration of language in this book?
MS. HUDES: Yeah, so when I got into Yale, you know, being the first in the family to go to college, and really knowing that I spent a lot of time at my abuela's house--that was the after-school hang, that was the holiday hang, and abuela had the fortune of having gone to school through second grade. And let me tell you, she used that second-grade education. She was quite smart. She did her Bible study every day. She wrote poems about nature. But that's a humble education. And so I was well aware that my mother would have loved to have gone to college, and she self-educated all her life to this day. But she didn't have the luxury of going and getting a college degree after high school. She had work to do in the community, and she had to earn.
So, getting that Yale acceptance letter, you know, it was--it was humbling. It's--you really contextualize yourself and your path. But it also came with some expectations that proved to be erroneous, because I didn't know what to expect. And for instance, I had come from such a multiplicity of cultures and musical--music languages, as I mentioned, also spiritual paths. My mom is a santera. I used to go to Quaker meeting. My mom did activism work with them. My dad being a secular Jew. And so I figured that Yale would kind of expand my education or would expand on those multiple voices. But I actually found that the Western education really shut out a lot of the traditions that I had been studying and engaging with. And so that--you know, that was a shock. That was a culture shock to say, oh, music here doesn't mean music that we dance to. Music here means music we listen to and we study and analyze. That was a real shock to the system.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So then how--in that context, how did you reclaim your identity and agency while being at school after hearing comments like you mentioned in the book, I don't come to theater to hear "Spicanese," or this this is America, we speak English here? How do you go about sort of, you know, reclaiming that identity?
MS. HUDES: Well, two years into college, I mean, at first, I just said, hey, I love Bach. I love Mozart. I love Schubert. So let me just do that. So, I did that. But after a couple years I kind of got antsy. So, I was like, okay, my teachers don't want--every time I tried to bring in, you know, Stevie Wonder or Haramito [phonetic] songs to discuss or Celina Y Reutilio [phonetic] songs to discuss, they were like, yeah, not so much. That's for your free time. That's for the weekend. And so I figured out a way I'm like, I'm Miss Independent Study, okay? And so I figured out a way to get credit to write a musical. And then I'd got that first. And then what I told them was my musical was going to be about characters and their Lucumí pathways. So, this is an Afro Caribbean tradition. So, the music had to be appropriate to that. So that was how I started folding my own stuff into the kind of Western frame. And it worked. And so that's how I've kind of pulled it off since then. I'm strategic. I've studied people like Dolores Huerta, like Matiti Gini [phonetic], who was a community organizer in in Philly, and I studied their strategies and tactics. And to have the longevity that they have to get their work done, they're forceful, but in a gentle way. And they always kind of have a half smile on. So, I was like, okay, if I'm going to be this playwright going to big regional theaters around the nation, whether they're in very diverse cities like Philadelphia and Chicago and LA, oftentimes, the boardroom is White, the power structures are White, and most significantly for my work, the audience's that they've cultivated over their 80 years as an organization are White. Well, what do I do about that when I am creating Latino characters on stage? How do I handle that being looked at by a mostly White audience? And I've stuck with it, and I found little strategies. And but I'm--you know, I found little strategies and ways to, you know, make sure my actors don't go crazy, make sure we reach out to all of the Latino family groups and professional organizations in the area. You know, you learn these little strategies to try to make a dent. But it also was hard. And I had to take a pause from theater because it actually felt--the whiplash of that did take a toll. And I said I've got to step away from this for a minute. It's--there's too much of a discrepancy between who I'm writing these stories about and who is watching them. And this is where the book was helpful, because I had faith that this book would get into different kinds of hands.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So, it sounds like you created that space for yourself that--through independent study to be able to explore these things. But did you--did those strategies work in the early part of career, or did you have to get to a certain point in your career to be able to have that creative space again to do that kind of work?
MS. HUDES: I--you know, the thing is, I'm not a great plug and play writer. So I kind of couldn't fake it till I make it vibe. I had to write from the heart, and I had to write from the gut always. I didn't change who I was writing about or how I was writing about them to get to a certain level and then let loose. I just actually couldn't do that well. So in some ways, that was actually a helpful thing, because I would find the spaces and the people that could--you know, that could roll with that and that could get with that. So, I wrote two musicals during college that were--that were looking at especially the Orisha, the Lucumí pantheon and philosophy and life path. It was wonderful to approach this living room practice that my mother had become so strong in. It was wonderful to approach it actually as an intellectual and academic, and learn more about it, and write those musicals about it.
Then when I got out of college, yeah, I was writing, you know, one woman shows for me to perform, even though I'm not a performer, just to get my work done. Because I didn't--there's no Latino theater in Philadelphia. There wasn't at that time. Now there is. I was like, so no one's going to perform my work, so I'm going to. And so I, you know, wrote this one woman plays about the women in my family. Yeah, it's just been part of how I roll since the beginning.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: You mentioned later on in the book towards the end about, you know, being in college, Miss Vogel coming into your life and José Rivera's place, and that there was this collision between your culture--like finally between sort of your academic life and your culture in an intentional way in the classroom that wasn't sort of independent study. You've said, you know, my histories were never assigned to me. How--at what--you know, was that a turning point for you and sort of acknowledging that? I mean, it sounds like it's always been a part of you. But at what point did you include those histories into, you know, the work that you were doing and the work that you wanted to do?
MS. HUDES: I'm so glad you brought up José Rivera. I want to rewind for a second to lead up to him. There was one moment in undergrad when I was assigned freshman year to read into Ntozake Shange's "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf." That was a major first in my life, because I got to the end and the climactic scene is about women and their laying on of hands. The lead character needs this laying on of hands. And I knew that phrase and that concept like in the biblical sense, but I didn't know it in the colloquial sense. And to have Shange talking about a world of women's healing in that familiar manner, I said this is the first time I'm reading a vocabulary of myself, of my own life. It changed me forever.
Now fast forward to when I decided to become a writer, I was like I've got to learn how to write. I--you know, I haven't gone to school for this. So, I enrolled in graduate school years later, and I'm reading this play that's been assigned to me by a playwright named José Rivera, and I was like--it was a gorgeous play. It's called "Sonnets for a New Century" or "Sonnets for an Old Century." I can't remember. One of my favorites of all time. And I'm like, what's he talking--something's happening inside me. He's discussing the body in both totally vulgar and totally sacred terms in a way that was so familiar. He's discussing the body with a real urgency and sense of humor and not like a Protestant ethic but just a real like fleshy vocabulary and spirit to it. And I was like, who is this? Why? What's happening here. It felt so familiar. And then I read his bio. And honestly, it's so basic, but he was a Boricua writer.
And it--again, I'm tearing up, because, you know, these are the people who paved the paths for us. But he was the first Boricua writer I had ever been assigned to read. And that was in my 20s. Now, I had done independent reading and stuff, but he snuck up on me because I didn't do that on purpose. Paula Vogel, my teacher, slipped that one to me. And you know, book by book, play by play, bit by bit, these authors give you permission to be yourself--not like them--to be like you. And so I owe them the world and just, you know, one, I've got to say his name one more time, José Rivera.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Thank you for that. I'm going to fast forward a little bit, because we're coming short on time, but to the success that you've had with "In the Heights," popularity of the music of "Encanto", now that we hear it's topping the charts, the music from "Encanto," and other projects that put, you know, Latinos at the center of the narrative. I mean, are you encouraged? What are the stories that you think still need to be told?
MS. HUDES: So many. Oh, my gosh. Yes, I'm encouraged. But to me, it's just about--it's not just about getting the door cracked open. It's about now we keep pushing that door wider and wider. You know, one thing that you had asked me earlier, what do I hope people take away from this book, one of the things I hope is a result of this book is just simply more books right beside mine on the bookshelf. You know, I can't represent the entire community. It's a laughable notion that I--that I would even try. I want, you know, my cousins to write their books, too. Actually, one of my cousins did while he was in prison. He sent me his book. He said you always inspired me. You always wrote your story. I want that to happen, to multiply so that we start weighing down those library shelves, you know? I want those library shelves to buckle under our weight. So, way, way more, you know, as many Boricuas as there are, there's that many Boricua stories.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: I'm curious, I'm going to go back to a question that I really wanted to ask, which is that when you started writing, you started interviewing your elders, I'm curious about what that experience was like for you and whether you would encourage other young Latino writers to do the same.
MS. HUDES: You know, that depends. My family has gone through a lot of highs and lows thanks to my like, tendency to eavesdrop and, you know, butt into everyone's business. But I really--an early-on interview really cemented that for me. I just used to love hearing their stories, you know, amazing stories of when they arrived in the Bronx, when they arrived in Philly, what happened on the island, what their life was like there.
I interviewed my Tio George about his service in Vietnam. This was in 2003, I believe, I interviewed him. And it was for one of my first plays. And he never ever spoke about--he doesn't speak about that. You know, he doesn't talk about Vietnam. He did not get drafted. He enlisted. He was a Marine. And I was like, what right do I have to ask? But I still--if I was going to interview him, I wanted to ask. I wanted to write a play about Puerto Rican servicemen and women in the United States military. So, I go to his place. I asked him one question, what year did you enlist? And he spoke for three hours straight about it. He laughed, he wept. He told me about love affairs. He told me about blood on his hands. He told me what it means for a Marine to be cleanup crew in a war. It was heavy. And I called him the next week to say thank you, Tio, for opening up to me like that. And he said, I was about to call and thank you. I said, why? He said, because I haven't felt this light in 30 years. And I'll never forget that. And that really cemented for me the value of just giving someone a platform to tell their story. I think he was looking to share these stories but didn't have--there's not like an appropriate space in civilian life to discuss these things. And so I felt like, wow, even if this play tanks or is no good, the interview was worth it.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So, I think I have time for one more question. I wanted to ask you about what you personally took away from the questions that were raised about Afro Latino representation in the main cast for the film adaptation of "In the Heights."
MS. HUDES: Yeah, you know, I was--it was on my mind for years leading up to the production of the movie, in fact, because in my 20 years as a playwright, I have had the real pleasure--one of the things I love about being there is you create jobs. And I've had the real pleasure to create jobs and roles, and hopefully really good roles for extraordinary Latino actors in my place, Afro Latino, brown Latino, Indigenous Latino, White Latino. And that's one of actually the things I'm proudest of in my body of work.
But having been in those casting rooms, I also am familiar with how it's so easy for institutions and processes to lean towards Whiteness. So, part of what I did leading up to that process for--and I had never done a movie before. So, I didn't know what to expect. Playwrights and screenwriters don't have the same casting power in film as they do in theater. But I knew I would have a voice in the room. And so the first thing I did was I wrote the character of Nina to be purposefully Afro Latinx so that they couldn't cast it otherwise. It would just have been an inappropriate to the role. But looking back on it now--and I really feel strongly and passionately that I love our cast and they did such a phenomenal job. And I love our movie, and I'm very, very proud of that movie.
But I do see with hindsight that it was my first movie, and I recognized two and maybe three times when I could have been louder in the room. And I regret. I was a little loud. My husband and my agent assured me; they were like, you were kind of loud. But I could have been louder. And so what my personal takeaway--you know, and I regret those moments, and I apologized to the community for those moments. But my takeaway is then, I've got do better next time. And I know I have decades of work of doing really well behind me that I can call on and, you know, just raise my voice a little louder when I need to.
MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, unfortunately, that's all the time we have today. Thank you, Quiara, for speaking with me, and thank you for your book. Appreciate you coming on.
MS. HUDES: Thanks. It was my pleasure.
