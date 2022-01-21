And there are two types of reforms that would adhere to that objective that we explored in the report. The first is term limits for Supreme Court justices. This is obviously a long-term proposition. Many people, myself included, think that it would require a constitutional amendment to achieve that. So, it means that it's a difficult reform to achieve. But if we were to adopt a system of term limits, we would say, for example, if it were an 18-year non-renewable term, each president would have the opportunity to appoint two justices to the court. And the justification that proponents of term limits give that we underscore in the report is that would make the court and its ideological composition broadly responsive to the outcome of democratic elections over time, not that it would be partisan or responsive to the particular political debates of the moment, but that the composition would more carefully and closely reflect the way the country is evolving. And I think it's both easier to accept losses at the Supreme Court for issues that you care about and to have faith that the court will stay in line with public views about what the Constitution means and what it should protect, if we have a system of nomination and confirmation that more closely tracks the ebb and flow of politics. And I think that is an example of a kind of big picture, difficult and complex reform to enact that could create a better system overall, that might have some something to say and do about the polarized state of our politics that is now infecting the court and people's perception of it.