MR. BARDEM: Well, first of all, what you have to do is to really try to be respectful, as much as you can, with the legacy that that person gave to the world. And for that, you need to do a very thorough, specific, long research to try to get as many voices, including the most important one of them all, which is the character's voice, into your--into your brain so you can start to recreate that. And at the same time, like a contradiction, there's a moment where you have to forget all that and give up with the anxiety of trying to achieve to be like that person, because that's not going to happen, and try to grab as much as you can the essence, the spirit of what the person was, and what he meant to his fellow contemporaries. And that's, at the end of the day, what I think a performer should do rather than do the mimics of it. Of course, we--the actor wants to get as close as we can to the person we're portraying. But there's a moment where it's dangerous. You can get lost in the external of it and forget a little bit what was the motivation, what was the energy, what was the spirit, what was the essence of that person.