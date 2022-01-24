But thank you so much for joining us here at Washington Post Live.
MR. BARDEM: Thank you very much for having me here.
MR. EDGERS: Absolutely. So, I want to start off by asking you. I might seem obvious, but what was it you saw in this role when I'm sure you get pitched plenty of scripts? What was it about this one in particular?
MR. BARDEM: Well, actually this one in particular, I was kind of chasing it, chasing after it because I heard about the project long before Aaron Sorkin even wrote the script. And I was very intrigued to know who this couple was. I knew about "I Love Lucy" show. I knew about Lucy and Desi, but I wasn't too familiar with it since the show wasn't as popular in Spain as it is in the States. And then once I started to read about them both, and I read the autobiography of Desi called "A Book," and I start to watch all the episodes of "I Love Lucy," I start to really feel absolutely excited about portraying such an iconic figure.
MR. EDGERS: Now what--you said you read his book. Tell me what kind of research you do in a situation. You've played real people before, but I'm not sure you've played a real person who so many people identify. So, tell me about what you went--what went into researching this.
MR. BARDEM: Well, first of all, what you have to do is to really try to be respectful, as much as you can, with the legacy that that person gave to the world. And for that, you need to do a very thorough, specific, long research to try to get as many voices, including the most important one of them all, which is the character's voice, into your--into your brain so you can start to recreate that. And at the same time, like a contradiction, there's a moment where you have to forget all that and give up with the anxiety of trying to achieve to be like that person, because that's not going to happen, and try to grab as much as you can the essence, the spirit of what the person was, and what he meant to his fellow contemporaries. And that's, at the end of the day, what I think a performer should do rather than do the mimics of it. Of course, we--the actor wants to get as close as we can to the person we're portraying. But there's a moment where it's dangerous. You can get lost in the external of it and forget a little bit what was the motivation, what was the energy, what was the spirit, what was the essence of that person.
MR. EDGERS: The essence. That's a really good word, because I think that describes what you do in this film, which is, you're not exactly him, but you captured something about his spirit. I'm always fascinated by actors who come in and play real people. I think about Jim Carrey playing Andy Kaufman, where everybody had to call him Andy, right? And he--his idea of sinking into that character was to become that person. Does that happen to you? Do you find parts of Desi slipping into your real life when you're--when you're filming something so intensely?
MR. BARDEM: Well, I think every actor has their own book, and everything is valuable. And it's permitted as long as you don't really intimidate others or limit others' work with your behavior. That's my golden rule. Like you are part of a team. It's not about you. You are part of a team of people who are creating a story. And for that, do whatever you need in order to get your head into it, but never lose track that you are just a grain of sand in a big desert of talents making their best effort to make it happen. So that's important.
For me, I'm not so much into the obsession of it all. I was. I'm 52 years old now. And I guess I kind of learned that, because there were moments where I could be more obsessed with it--and not--I mean--and be that character for 24 hours. But I found that it didn't really work out for me, because I would play my best scenes in the catering table. I was playing my best scenes going to a toilet. It's like the camera wasn't rolling. It's like, for me, yes, it works just to be focused, do the job, and then when you come back home, of course some of it will stay with you. It's impossible to leave everything behind. But not to the extent that I need everybody to call me Desi. That will be ridiculous. And also, I find it very scary that they would call me Desi. Like, who is that? Ah, right, the character.
MR. EDGERS: You know, I read about the idea that you and Nicole Kidman, both at a certain point sort of dropped out, out of anxiety for this film--I mean, is that really true or is that exaggerated? Because I guess why get so anxious?
MR. BARDEM: Yeah, that's an exaggeration. I mean, we were--I think when we when we got the call from Aaron, and they said, okay, now we're going, it was at the peak of the pandemic. It was February--on January/February 2021. And we both were in our places. I was in London, shooting a movie. She was in Australia, I think. And we were like, two months to start shooting. And of course, we got nervous because both of us felt we didn't have much time to prepare as it was needed. And that's what we shared with Aaron Sorkin, saying, I don't know if we're going to be able to achieve what we need to achieve. It's a huge mountain here, because we have not much time. The movie was put together very, very, rather quickly. I mean, kudos to the production team. And then all of a sudden, we had, I don't know, two months, two months and a half to prepare for the role. And that's what scared us. But we never said I'm pulling out, I'm pulling out. We never said that. I mean, we both knew from the very, very first moment how great characters they were and what a great opportunity to really work with Aaron Sorkin's magic words.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah. Did you--did I also read--and forgive me, I'm finding information out there in the world, and then I'm correcting it with you here. That is our job. This is a fact correction mission.
MR. BARDEM: Yeah.
MR. EDGERS: Did you--did you work with—
MR. BARDEM: Not everybody does it. So that's a good thing. It speaks highly of you.
MR. EDGERS: Well can't trust--can't trust everything you read, my friend. Did you really work with a comedy coach? Is that true?
MR. BARDEM: Well, I worked with a clown coach, yes. I worked with a clown coach as much as I could, knowing that there was a very tight frame of time where I have to do lessons, singing lessons, conga lessons, guitar lessons, human accident lessons, English speaking lessons, then reading the book, then watching the episodes, and all of this while I was shooting "The Little Mermaid." So, it was kind of an intense time. And yes, I had like four or five sessions with a great clown that I know from Spain that will help me to find the physicality of his.
MR. EDGERS: Can you--are you a juggler? Can you do that?
MR. BARDEM: No. No, I am--I think I'm a good soldier. I think I follow orders very strictly.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah, yeah.
MR. BARDEM: Like when they give--when they give me an assignment, I do it. But I need--I need a lot of order around me. And the good thing is that when you have so many Zoom classes, there's an order to follow. And that's what's keeping me going on the right track. I'm not getting the attention to what it was wrong to do, which is to, for example, realize how iconic and huge these characters were. I never thought for a second, oh, my god, I'm never going to get there, I'm never going to be able to fulfill what everybody's expecting of this character. I never had time for that. I just was only focused on trying to get as close as this as I could.
MR. EDGERS: So, you mentioned guitar playing and playing the bongos and singing. I think we have a clip here of you as Desi doing some of these things. Folks, do we have something? Yeah, maybe? Maybe we don't. I don't know. I've seen the film, though. But you do play guitar, but you don't play guitar in real life, right?
MR. BARDEM: No, I look at my fingers. I mean, to learn when you're 52 years old to play guitar by Zoom, it's like--it's impossible. It's like--so all the teachers, all the masters that were teaching me all these things were so patient and so nice and so I mean protective, because they were all despairing, saying, no, there's not going to be ever a possibility of this guy learning to play congas or guitar by Zoom. But we did it. We did it with consistency.
MR. EDGERS: We do have a clip. I'm sorry, this--remember we're The Washington Post. This is not a TV network. So once in a while, it takes us a minute. But we found the clip. Can we roll the clip of Javier as Desi?
[Video plays]
MR. BARDEM: That was fun.
MR. EDGERS: Do you sing in real life? Have you ever been a singer or no?
MR. BARDEM: Not really. I--look, I like rock and roll music, hard rock, and I scream in the shower here and there. But I never had a chance to sing a song. But funny enough, Rob Marshall which is my amazing director and I adore him as a director and as a friend, he was the first person to trust me in singing a song. And actually, when the offer of Desi came, I was doing "Little Mermaid," which is a musical. It's the first time I was ever going to sing a song. And--but I--what I learned is that it's a muscle. It's a muscle. And if you give--and as any other muscles, if you rehearse and you train, there's a moment where the voice comes out. And so I don't think it's that difficult. I think everybody can sing if they put into it, they put the effort into it.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah, I think you sound great. And now I brought a prop because I--there's another thing I read. This record, right? You like this record?
MR. BARDEM: Oh, yeah.
MR. EDGERS: So, there we go. AC/DC "Highway to Hell." Is it--is it false, though, I've read somewhere that at one point you learned much of your English from the record "Highway to Hell."
MR. BARDEM: That's true.
MR. EDGERS: Is that accurate and is that safe for children?
MR. BARDEM: Of course, it's not safe for children. But listen, I have--I have an 11-year-old, and he's learning English with "Highway to Hell" as well. So--and let me tell you, with the things that have--that have been said today, that are being said today in different songs, "Highway to Hell" is like for infants almost.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah.
MR. BARDEM: But, yeah, I learned my English when I was very young, eight, nine years old by trying to understand the lyrics. So, I would read and translate and I would sing them aloud, out loud.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah, I'd say the first concert I saw was AC/DC when I was 13 years old in Boston. And it was like, you know, cannons and Angus Young, and God, what an incredible experience, right?
MR. BARDEM: Yeah, amazing. I saw them--last time it was 2015 in Spain. And it was--it was--it was amazing that these people can-–what they can do on stage is crazy.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah. And if you blur your eyes, it doesn't look weird that there's like a 70-year-old man wearing a schoolboy's uniform.
So, you know, something that came up during this--during "Being the Ricardos"--and forgive me because I don't actually know if this is true or false--there were questions about whether it's okay for a man from Spain, you, to play a man who was from Cuba. First of all, do we know who actually accused you of that? Did people get upset about this? Or was it just like "people say"?
MR. BARDEM: No, it is true. And I know--I know that they--that's why I was searching for the role and why I was trying to know the state of the project itself. I knew they were looking for other actors, and I was fine with that. I said, okay, it makes sense that they are looking for Cuban actors or actors with Cuban blood or Cuban family. And but for whatever reason that didn't happen and they came back to me and I was like, okay, I'm ready and I will do whatever I can to worship him and worship his origins and worship who he was and his accent and his culture. I understand that. I think it's a fair discussion to have, to have more representation of the minorities on movies, as much as I defend the right for any actor or actress to play a role even though she is not from that place, or she doesn't have the same sexual orientation that the character, because that's what we do for a living. We create characters. I'm fine with those within this case Cuban actors or Latin actors being the first option that the director should go to, you know, to cast a character like Desi. Of course.
But if it doesn't happen, or the director feels like, no, I want this other actor because I think he's going to have what I--what I'm looking for, for whatever reason, then we should respect that, because that's what we do. We become people that we're not. And that's the art of our craft, and that's also the challenge. And that's why we admire so much when we go to a movie theater, how far has gone the actress or the actor to get as close to that character as possible. That's part of the job, and that's part of the pleasure of it.
MR. EDGERS: It's so interesting because I--you know, where I first was exposed to your great talents, "Before Night Falls." I remember that film. Love that film. And that discussion, you were playing a Cuban poet who was gay and persecuted.
MR. BARDEM: Absolutely.
MR. EDGERS: And it was beautifully done. I don't remember at that time in the world anyone saying, for Pete's sake, that guy's not a Cuban poet.
MR. BARDEM: Yeah.
MR. EDGERS: And what--and I mean, another great example is you play--in "The Sea Inside" you play a quadriplegic, and he was from Spain, but you obviously, you know, were able bodied. So, tell me something. When you think about this, you want to find people, minorities, people who are not often given the chance roles, but also, it's not like you're a guy who people have said, boy, he's had it's so easy. I mean, you are from Spain. English is not your native language. And how do you keep yourself from getting frustrated in hearing these kinds of criticism and stepping back and saying, boy, I gotta think this through a little bit more.
MR. BARDEM: I don't step back in the sense that I think it's--I support it. I support the discussion. I support--I support the fact that that the directors and producers should go and cast as production the people that are from those places, or I mean, if they are playing--if we are talking about a character that is gay, fine, of course. If you want to find an actor that is openly gay and wants to go with a role and he really can give you what you're looking for, of course, go. But what if it doesn't happen? Then what should we do? Paralyze the project? Should we condemn any other actor for not being of a same sexual orientation that a character is supposed to play? Should we ask for passports before any--to any other actor to see where they're from before casting them for anything? Should we ask them their sexual condition or their sexual orientation before giving them a role? Are all the actors and actresses happy enough, open enough about their sexuality to say publicly? What with--what happened with all these actors and actresses that are gays, but they don't want to share? And they are playing as the sexual characters? Should we punish them? Should we--should we forbid them to play those roles? I mean, it's complicated.
And the bottom line is, like as I said in an interview, if we're going to go as far as we can with it, then we should start by forbidding any actor playing Hamlet unless they were born in Denmark. And that's how crazy it can get. And let's not forget. That's what we do for a living. And some of the most amazing ever historic, iconic performances of all time has been done by actors who are not from the same origin. Marlon Brando, "The Godfather." Meryl Streep, Margaret Thatcher. Daniel Day- Lewis, Abraham Lincoln, and many others. I mean, so it's fine to have a discussion. I support the minority. And one last thing. There is no such a thing like a Spanish character. I'm from Spain. We don't have Spanish characters in any movies. It's very hard. I mean, I've worked outside of Spain for 30 years, and I found only two Spanish characters--one with Woody Allen because it happened in Spain, and the other one, Captain Salazar in "Pirates of the Caribbean" because he was Spanish because I was playing it. There is no such thing as Spanish. So what should we do ourselves? Cannot we act if we really work hard on trying to match the accent like in "Before Night Falls" or in Desi Arnaz or in Pablo Escobar? I mean, it--should we also tell the actor from Latin America not come to Spain. They really work hard and tried to match the accent and speak beautiful Castilian so they can have access to great roles here. It's delicate.
MR. EDGERS: That's a great a great answer. And it's about a conversation and being able to talk openly about these things. My son, who's 11, wanted me to tell you that "Skyfall" is his favorite James Bond movie and that your performance was is stunning. I still think "Before Night Falls," you were better in it. But that's just me. Tell me something. You go after films. You go after roles. Is there someone you would love to play that you have not been able to yet? Is there a film you're dying to make that's like your dream film? Anything you could mention, or do you just wait for it to come?
MR. BARDEM: Honestly, I don't--I don't have that thing that obsesses me. I don't. I was very much looking forward to play Hernán Cortés in the conquest of Mexico, which it was a great project, but it happened that it was cancelled after the--because of the COVID. That would be a great role to play. But again, if it hasn't happened, it's for a reason. That's my way of thinking. Like, if it didn't happen it's because it didn't have to happen. Now, let's wait for he comes. And I'm blessed that I have a job and I can earn a living out of it and I--and that I have offers. So that by itself is a bless. And I just--among all the offers that come, sometimes they come more, sometimes come less. Sometimes they are more interesting, sometimes they are not. Among all of this, you choose what you think is the best one and just try to do your best with it. That's all.
MR. EDGERS: Yeah, I'm just gonna let you--we only have a minute left, because you have a busy schedule. Okay? But climate change is something we cover very closely here. And I know it's very dear to you. Is there something you can tell us about how you got involved in this? I noticed like Antarctica is very important to you, something through your brother. Tell us a little bit about that.
MR. BARDEM: Yeah, I had the chance to go in 2018 with an expedition on a Greenpeace big ship to the Antarctica and see firsthand the work, the amazing work they all do--the biologists, the scientists. The people are really spending their lives entirely saving and caring for our human place, human health. And that was a wide eyeopener for me. Like, we all know what's going on. But when you see it firsthand and when you see all these glaciers melting down, and you see that there is plastic in the waters--in those waters that haven't been sailed yet, it's like, wow. I mean, we have a huge responsibility. And it has to happen with the governments. I mean, we need a strong policy that really guide us through a more environmental situation, because we are citizens. We can do what we can do. But we have to really pressure the governments to really make a big step forward to a healthier planet. That's for sure.
MR. EDGERS: Do you have any--I mean, I have my--you know, my Fauci mug, which I love--I love using. But you know, it's like, everybody's arguing about everything. Some people are saying there's--you know, there's no climate change. What can we do as human beings to actually try to try to help with this situation? And you know, because it is so hard to get anything done these days.
MR. BARDEM: Absolutely. Yeah, we are all so sensitive about everything. We are all--everything is all criticizing each other and throwing things at each other. What can we do? I don't know. I think--I think we have to support the youth, the younger generations. They know. They're on the streets. They are marching. Greta, for example, is a biggest example. They know. They care. They feel it's their future, what's at stake, which is true. Everybody's future, especially theirs. And we have to support them, and we have to really give them the room for them to speak and try to bring the attention, the media attention to them because they know.
MR. EDGERS: Well, look, I can't tell you how grateful I am that you've been here. I--anytime you want to come to the National Arts Bureau, we'll put on "Girls Got Rhythm." I'll turn it up to 11.
MR. BARDEM: [Humming] Yes.
MR. EDGERS: Right? I mean, for God's sakes, is there anything better? So, look, good luck with this film and with the next film, and we'll be watching. And I am so pleased that we got to talk about this. Have a great--have a great day.
MR. BARDEM: Thank you so much for your time. I loved it. Thank you.
MR. EDGERS: Sure. All right, folks. So, look, guys, one of the greatest actors that's ever lived, and we got him.
