MS. WALTER: Yeah, I'm going to give you an example, Jonathan. If you think back to the former Yugoslavia, back around 1989-1990, when the Soviet Union collapsed, Yugoslavia suddenly had the opportunity to pick whatever government it wanted. And Yugoslavs wanted democracy. And so, suddenly they were organizing competitive elections. It was looking like this was going to--the country was going to democratize quickly. It was--in fact, during that time, it moved from an authoritarian regime under Tito to this this middle zone. And people were incredibly hopeful. And you had these leaders--think about Slobodan Milosevic. He had been a former Communist Party member. He had been a ruler in the former government during the Soviet era. He suddenly finds himself unhinged, untethered from a party, and suddenly he has to make a decision. How do I compete in elections? Yugoslavs at the time hated communists. They knew Milosevic was a tried and true communist. He--Milosevic knew they were not going to elect him. And so, being very savvy, being very strategic, he started thinking, okay, how can I gain support? And he realized that the biggest ethnic group in the former Yugoslavia were Serbs, and he was a Serb. And so, he started to hammer home this narrative that Serbs have to band together during uncertain times, during times of rapid change. Serbs had to band together, and they had to support a Serb leader. And if they didn't do this, then the Croats were going to do that, and the Croats were going to come to power. And once the Croats were in power, they were going to throw all the Serbs out of their jobs, and potentially start killing them, like some Croats had done during World War II. And so, he crafted, you know, an ethnic party based solely on being Serb.