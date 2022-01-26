REP. GONZALES: You know, I've never served in public office before. I did 20 years in the Navy. I retired as a master chief, and I jumped right into politics. So, this is my first time serving in public office. And you know, in the military, you work with all different types of people, from all different walks of life. And you don't ask them, you know, who do they go to bed with, what color their skin, where are they from, you know, who do they pray to? That doesn't matter. What matters is, hey, are you going to help me accomplish this mission. And then I get up to Washington, and it is as partisan as can be. I mean, it is a system that is not built to really work with the other side. It’s a system to go the majority body leads, and I completely get that. So, what I've learned is you have to go out of your way in order to build these relationships. It's not a natural thing. And that's what I've done, honestly, this first year, and I will continue to do it this next year in office, is find relationships, find people that want to work together to solve our nation's problems. And we've done that. You know, I won't get into specifics, but I went to a dinner with eight other Democrats. I'm looking--I'm literally the only Republican in the room, and I'm sitting in this dinner. And I think we just need to do more of this conversating. Like, we got to get out of our corners and start tackling the issues.