And we sort of madly took pictures of everything and made copies of everything and tried to find--the tricky thing with “tik, tik...BOOM!” is that it was--John performed it in his lifetime this solo show called “Boho Days” at times and then sometimes it was called “tik, tik...BOOM!” And he performed it a few times over the years, but it was never fully produced. It was never given a real production and it was certainly never published. And so, there was no sort of official script or final script, authorized script. So, what we were doing was trying to find every version we could, every iteration that he had done, and then we went home with all of those and sort of combed through them and tried to figure out the order in which they had been written. There were some clues of what year they had come in, but they weren’t super well-dated or anything.