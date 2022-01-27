Sylvia M. Burwell, PhD
Provided by American University.
Sylvia M. Burwell is the 15th president of American University in Washington, D.C., and the first woman to serve in the role. Since coming to AU in 2017, she has focused on building a university centered on scholarship, learning, and community.
Under her leadership, AU became the first carbon neutral university in the United States and established the first anti-racist research and policy center in the nation. Building on AU’s long history of engagement and service, she launched the Changemakers for a Changing World strategic plan and the Change Can’t Wait comprehensive campaign, which will create transformative educational opportunities for students, advance research with impact, and build stronger communities locally, nationally, and globally. During her tenure, AU entered the nation’s most innovative universities list and accelerated its standing as a place where scholars and students come to impact the world.
President Burwell previously served as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where she led a department which included the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and all of Medicare. She oversaw the successful implementation of the Affordable Care Act and led the department’s responses to the Ebola and Zika outbreaks. As the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate 96-0, she worked with Congress to negotiate a two-year budget deal following the 2013 government shutdown.
Prior to her service in the Obama Administration, President Burwell was the president of the Walmart Foundation, where she focused on its global women’s economic empowerment initiatives. Before joining the Walmart Foundation, she was president and creator of the Global Development Program and the first Chief Operating Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Under her leadership, she created the foundation’s advocacy work and during her tenure, the foundation’s grantmaking grew by 40 percent to $1.5 billion per year.
During the Clinton Administration, she served as deputy director of OMB, deputy chief of staff to the president, chief of staff to the Secretary of the Treasury, and staff director of the National Economic Council.
President Burwell received undergraduate degrees from Harvard University and Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar. She serves on the boards of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the American Council on Education (ACE), and GuideWell.
President Burwell is a proud native of Hinton, West Virginia. She and her husband, Stephen, live in Washington, D.C, with their children, Helene and Matthew.
Robert J. Jones, PhD
Provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Robert J. Jones is the 10th chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He previously served as president of the University of Albany, State University of New York following a 34-year career as a faculty member and senior administrator at the University of Minnesota. His leadership at Illinois, the state’s flagship public research university, has seen the launch of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the nation’s first engineering-based medical school, the receipt of two of the largest gifts in the university’s history resulting in the endowed naming of two colleges, the launch and achievement of a historic $2.25 billion fundraising campaign goal more than a year ahead of schedule and the invention of a novel, affordable, accurate and rapid COVID-19 testing ecosystem that allowed the university to safely resume in-person instruction during a global pandemic. His tenure has also been distinguished by significant initiatives to increase access and affordability for all students and to foster a more diverse and inclusive university. Jones created the first vice-chancellor-level diversity office and senior leadership position at Illinois. And he established the Illinois Commitment Scholarship program that offers four years of free tuition to nearly 2,000 Illinois families each year. Throughout his career, Jones has worked to make education available to promising young scholars around the world. From 1984-1994, he worked with Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s South African Education Program (as an academic and scientific consultant) which educated more than 3,000 black South Africans in American Universities. Jones also serves on the Board of Directors of APLU, Campus Compact, the Farm Foundation, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, and the National 4-H Council. He is a fellow of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. He was elected a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2019.