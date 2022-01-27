REP. CLYBURN: Well, I think all of the above. Yeah, we need to beef up our elect--funding for our elections. We need to have Election Day as a national holiday. Why is it that we have elections on Tuesdays? In most countries like ours, the elections are on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays. But no, our election is on Tuesday. We know why elections have been put on Tuesday. Working people have to go to work, and then we don't have a national holiday for Election Day. Why? It's because it was built for the elite. We know that. That's what this system is all about. And we need to update our electoral system, all across the board. Have a national holiday for elections so that everybody can go and vote. Have preclearance. And people have got a history of changing these laws as they're doing down in Georgia, and Texas, and Florida, as well as some other states up in the Northeast to make it harder to vote. Have preclearance to make sure that the Justice Department or a court take a look at it and determine we will not discriminate. Why is it that Ohio just threw out congressional redistricting in that state, and Alabama just threw out justice redistricting there? And two of that three judge panel were appointed by Trump. And they said, this is unfair to Black people. So come on, we know it's unfair. The courts are telling us it is unfair. The one with the legislature, respond.