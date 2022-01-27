Welcome to you both.
MS. BURWELL: Thank you so much for having us.
DR. JONES: Thank you.
MS. CASEY: A reminder to our audience--thank you, Dr. Jones. Thanks for being here. A reminder to our audience, we'd love for you to join the conversation by tweeting your questions and comments to the handle @PostLive. You know, it's a little bit hard to imagine we are here having this conversation in January talking about classes going online and being closed. So, President Burwell, classes at AU are online until the end of this month. So just a few more days. Why did you decide to postpone in-person instruction, and how has it gone?
MS. BURWELL: So what we decided December 29th is actually that we would have everyone come back, if you chose to come back during our starting time--which actually we had a very early start, which was January 10th, in terms of that. We chose that performance arts, our labs would all be face to face, our libraries would be open, and that the one thing that we would do is that we chose for a period of time, a limited period that those classes would be online, the other classes other than labs and performing arts. And we did that. There were a number of elements that were a part of that decision. And we've made all of our decisions based on the health and safety of our community, achieving our mission with excellence, and making sure that we think about our contributions to the broader community. And here in Washington, D.C., we had the highest transmissibility, the highest in terms of cases, and the--our transmission rate and the number of positive cases at the time, we made the decision. Also in the D.C. area, we have all three--Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland--who have put in place emergency health orders during this period of time. And while our students are highly vaccinated, and we do do testing, we knew that as those students came back, we wanted to make sure that parents and students had choices during a period where we think that many students would have it and they would have to go to isolation, that they could make the choice of being at home versus being in situations. And we know in the past semesters when these students are in hotel rooms alone, it's not a great thing for their mental health. And so parents and students could make choices about how and where they’d want to be during that period of time.
We also knew that while we didn't know the exact peak for omicron, here in D.C., what we did know that there would be is that there would be disruptions in health and disruptions in operations. Here in Washington, D.C., our bus services have had interruptions. We've seen in terms of we want to make sure that the student experience is about the classroom, but it's also about dining, our health facilities, and all of those kinds of services. So, while we chose a short-term period to make sure those classes were online, we're back and we'll see everybody on Monday. And think it's been important and gone well. And I think we are through the worst part of omicron, certainly here in D.C.
MS. CASEY: And you know, brought up mental health already, and I want to talk to you more about that later, because I know it's something that you were talking about even before we were coping with the pandemic.
But first, let me move to you, Chancellor Jones, and hear about what it's been like on your campus. Students started that spring semester online last week, but this week, you resumed in-person classes. So why did you choose to resume in-person on this timeline, and what safety protocols are in place?
DR. JONES: Well, we decided on this timeline because for the past 20 months or so all of our decisions, all of the protocols that we put in place have been pretty much framed around data. You know, we tried to put in place data-driven decisions. And as a part of that, what we decided to do was to, we made some shifts from what we originally planned to do in the fall--the spring semester. Based on the rise in omicron, we decided that we would bring everybody back to campus but have them to take classes remotely for the first four days of instruction, which was the last Tuesday after MLK Day through last Friday. And we did that because we wanted to--our data and our experience over the last 20 months has really informed us that we needed to be able to bring everybody back and have them to deliver at least one negative COVID test before classes began this past Monday. And so unlike a lot of places, we decided that the four days was enough for us to get everybody tested. And because of the CDC changes in the quarantine and isolation protocol, it provided an opportunity for folks that tested positive to possibly isolate or quarantine and still be ready to start face-to-face instruction.
And we're very pleased, and surprisingly so, with the way things have been going so far. We have a seven-day average positivity rate that's around 3 to 4 percent. And I can tell you, based on the numbers we were seeing from the modeling, we had anticipated that we would have 700 to 1,000 cases per day, based on the infection rate and the--and how fast omicron was spreading. But we've been seeing, you know, less than 100 to 150, 200 cases on a daily basis, which is manageable with our system, because, as you well know, or hopefully you know that we have invented our own COVID-19 testing protocol and ecosystem, which is one of the most effective ones we think in the world, that is being deployed all the way from Maine to California. And, President Burwell, I think it's probably around your campus somewhere, if I remember correctly. You were one of our early partners in using the saliva-based COVID-19 test. And so we've done over 2.5 million tests here on this campus. And you think about the tests we've done with partners like American University, University of Maine, Wisconsin, all the way to California, we've done over 7 million tests, including a lot of tests here in the state of Illinois with K-12 systems and et cetera.
So, we think we're doing well. The cases or the positivity rates are not near what we expected them to be. And we have implemented other protocols regarding KN95 masks, N95 masks, level-three surgical masks. And for those that are not vaccinated, we have to--they have to test every other day. And we recently imposed mandatory boosters as well, but it will take a little bit of time to get there. But we feel very strongly that, once again, we believe that the University of Illinois is one of the safest places to be in the state of Illinois, if not one of the safest places in our nation because of the multiple protocols, data driven, that we’ve put in place to keep our students and our faculty and the entire community safe.
MS. CASEY: And tell us more about this, the saliva based-test that you reference. This is the Shield T3. How does it work, and why was it developed?
DR. JONES: Well, it was developed for actually, as I alluded to, our own selfish purposes initially, because we felt very strongly that our students were telling us they wanted to be back on campus. Their parents were telling us they wanted to be back. We knew that the testing protocols that were in place at the time, the nasopharyngeal tests, I took it once and I didn't think I'd be willing to do that again. So, if I wasn't willing to do it, I was sure that our faculty and staff and students would probably have some trouble testing on a frequent basis.
And our epidemiologist was telling us back during the early part of the summer of 2021, is that we needed to test on a regular basis. I'm sorry, 2020. And so we developed this test to be able to bring our students back safely. What's unique about it, it doesn't require the reagents to isolate the virus. You're basically drooling into a test tube, and that test tube then, the virus is killed by heat, and then it goes directly on to the RT-PCR machine to give you the COVID-19 analysis. This is a test that was put in place at the call of my provost to--and my vice president for research to some of our best scientists, who came together with over a hundred people across multiple labs to create this test in 60 days. And I can tell you, it was a game changer for us. It’s very, very effective in terms of its accuracy. It’s cost effective. It runs anywhere between $20 to $13 a sample, depending upon the number of cohorts being tested, and it is one of the most efficient COVID-19 tests we think in the world, and it definitely allowed us to stay safe during last academic year, and thus far is still part of our ecosystem as we move into the spring semester.
MS. CASEY: President Burwell, tell us about how American University is approaching regular testing for students and faculty.
MS. BURWELL: Well, we're partners with Chancellor Jones. We're proud partners of that system. And we actually joined with Trinity--sorry, Catholic and Gallaudet here. We purchased a lab to do that testing so that we could do it. The Baltimore public schools are using the lab and the lab capacity. Here on our campus, we do that testing. I just did the test that the chancellor described day before yesterday. We continue to test on our campus. We also have similar protocols in terms of the testing, the importance of masking. We very early on put in place a vaccine mandate and very early on put in place a booster--a booster mandate as well.
When the mask mandate was lifted here in D.C., we continued to keep that on, and we have that on now. And because of that, like the chancellor mentioned, our objective is to make sure we can do as much as possible safely. And so we had face to face commencement in December. In the week before the Christmas holiday, we actually had a face-to-face commencement. We had two commencements. We spread things out a little bit and had over 5,000 families that were able to come and enjoy because you have the protocols in place. At that commencement, we did not let anyone have any food or drink, and any of the speakers that were to be unmasked, did antigen tests in addition to the PCRs that they’d previously done. So, putting in place these steps and these protocols to create the safe environment that the chancellor's mentioning, and at the core and key part of that, obviously, is vaccination and the boosters that need to follow.
MS. CASEY: So, President Burwell, in your announcement last month explaining to students and faculty about how this month would look, you talked about ordering KN95 masks and making them available on campus. Are you requiring that level of mask protection? Are students allowed to wear cloth masks still? And you know, how do you go about making sure that everyone has all the masks they need?
MS. BURWELL: So what we've done is we did order them, and we ordered them early when we started getting the indications to the chancellor's point about data and analytics, that importance of that tight fit, especially with omicron, in terms of that importance of the tight fit that we see N95s and KN95s, as well as the material. So, we are doing that.
And one of the things that during this three-week period, we put in place the appropriate staffing so that there are centers where students, faculty, or staff can show your ID and pick up one of those masks. So those are some of the types of things that we were putting in place during this period of time as we prepared for folks coming back.
MS. CASEY: Is a medical grade mask or KN95 mask required?
MS. BURWELL: Yes, we are asking everyone to do that. And I think one of the things that when one talks about requirements and how making sure that your community comes together as a community of care to take the steps that they need to take. So the students are--you know, right now in our classrooms, as we'll start in these first weeks, we know that we still have very high case counts here in D.C. And we'll be asking students to keep their masks on, and no food or drink in the classroom. If you need to do that, we want to accommodate but please step out to do that. And so putting in place all of these things and knowing that things will change as the semester evolves, in terms of we're optimistic things will get better. And we're going to continue to change as things evolve.
I think it's important--and it wasn't communicated early on--and this is more in my HHS background part--the importance that things are going to change. And as information changes, as we have different variants, as the pandemic evolves, what we all need to do is be aware and looking at those analytics and data and listening to our communities and their needs. Bring those three things together, and we are excited about having this spring semester be a great one.
MS. CASEY: Though, Chancellor Jones, a group of students at your university started this COVID-19 safety petition in response to cases on campus, and they're asking for a distribution of these high-quality masks, and you know, ramping up testing regardless of vaccination status, also creating a strong notification system for exposures. So, what has been the response to that at the administrative level?
DR. JONES: Well, we made a decision very early to provide KN95s and N95s or level-three masks. We've already purchased them, made them available to students when they came back to campus, and then made them available in bookstores and other places so that they can purchase them on their own. So we have worked very, very hard to address and to help, you know, all members of our university feel safe. I've seen the particular petition that you've referenced.
And I’d just like to emphasize that we were the only university that I know of that was doing testing twice per week during the early days of COVID-19, before there were vaccines available. And the data told us--we did it because the data said that was the most prudent thing to do to keep our community safe. And notwithstanding this perspective from our students about now testing even vaccinated people, we did that at the entry point a few days ago, but the data also tells us, the data from public health departments really does suggest that there's no additional value from testing on a regular basis people that are vaccinated. We have very high level of vaccination compliance--95 percent of our students and 91 percent of our faculty. We expect to have a very high level of response to our booster mandate. And these are all the things that the data said is necessary.
You can't stop the spread of the omicron variant. You’re going to have breakthrough cases. We already know that, and that's a lot of what we're seeing now. But the fact of the matter is, the data clearly shows that you're better off to be vaccinated according to the current definition, and also to be boosted.
And so there are a lot of opinions about things that we could be doing. But we're very, very big on investing in those strategies that we know will work to keep our community safe. And we'll continue to do that. We’ll test every--if you're not vaccinated, you have to test every other day. And if there's a breakout in one of our dormitories or certified housing facilities, then they have to test every other day whether they are vaccinated or not. What I guess the major point to your question is, the data clearly shows there's no added value for testing on a regular basis, you know, people that are vaccinated. And besides, even though we're--our testing is absolutely amazing, we have a community here of 41,000 students that are on campus, another 11,000 staff, and it becomes virtually impossible to do that regular testing of the entire population in any way that’s going to be beneficial. And so that's why we're sticking with the protocols that we have in place now.
MS. CASEY: A question for both of you, but I'll start with you first, Dr. Jones, because this was specifically laid out in this petition. The question of flexibility and how you accommodate workers and people who may have concerns, because they're immunocompromised or may live with someone who's unable to get the vaccine or is immunocompromised. How are you responding, Dr. Jones, to people who want to be able to work remotely or have some sort of a hybrid model?
DR. JONES: Well, our provost, Dr. Andreas Cangellaris has been really the leader of this effort. And we have been one of the most accommodating places, from the early days of the pandemic. Whenever there were no vaccines available, we kept people employed, we kept whether they were graduate or undergraduate students, and we did everything to keep the community whole.
And we also created a structure we--where if you have underlying health conditions, are concerned, you can work with your college or your academic unit to get an exemption to work remotely, if that's what you want to do. So, a lot of what they're asking for, in this regard, we have been doing essentially for the last 20 months or so, and we will continue to do so.
MS. CASEY: And let's get to you, President Burwell, for how you're addressing the concerns of people who may want to stay virtual.
MS. BURWELL: So, you know, I think one of the things that parts of the community are split, but what we are trying to do is make sure that we do this based on people's safety, and whether that's the testing or the accommodations. The other thing that I think is embedded in this is how we think about work and the future of work and the questions of hybrid work. And we went ahead and when we started the semester back in August, we had done analyses across all of our departments. And we actually were running the university and are running the university in a hybrid fashion, in terms of making sure we think through what is it that you need to be present to do in terms of the work and that sort of thing. So, we have taken the changes from COVID and incorporated them into how our workforce is working right now. And different roles and different positions have different numbers of days that are face to face. And so we've been working on that from a broader perspective, as well as from a COVID perspective.
And like the chancellor said, with those who have specific issues, we continue to work through and work on those.
It is one of the reasons in terms of this three-week period was quite important to our workforce as well as the students and making sure they had a consistent beginning instead of all the students that might be missing and not be able to be face to face. That was important. But it was also important to our community during this period of time when there were very high cases in Washington, D.C., and whether that was our faculty and staff’s children in terms of what they needed to do and be for them, or themselves. And so that was a big part of the three-week decision, because now we are through the worst part of that.
MS. CASEY: I want to remind our audience that you are welcome to submit questions for my two guests. Just send them to @PostLive. Here’s one that’s come in from Margaret Thomas [phonetic]. She says she already has one student in our family on campus, another heading to college in a couple of years, and she’d like to know how the landscape is changing when it comes to entering year three of the pandemic, both in terms of how courses are offered and how campus life supports the student mental health component, and also just connecting. So, President Burwell, I’ll start with you on that.
MS. BURWELL: So I think the mental health issues, three points I’d make about the mental health issues, because I think this is extremely important for us on universities but more broadly the nation. The first point is that before COVID, there were already challenges, and we were seeing that on campuses. We are the point of the arrow in terms of a very important developmental time for our young people in our nation. And we were seeing increased demand for services, increase anxiety, stress, and the whole suite of issues around mental health and wellness.
And so knowing that we were already on an upward trajectory, and then you add in COVID--and COVID really exacerbated challenges in terms of our young people and being able to socialize. And so they've been isolated. So, as they're at this developmental stage and the stage of change, that exacerbated any challenges that were there. And we know that.
And then the third thing I would just say is campuses--I think many of us are focused; we're very focused here at American University. And before COVID, we think about it in terms of prevention, detection and response. And what we've tried to do in terms of knowing that COVID has increased some of the challenges is also find the places where COVID could help us. In other words, the use of telehealth in these spaces is something that expanded greatly, and we're continuing to use. And by that, I mean our counselors are here face to face on campus. But if the student would rather do that appointment in a telehealth way, we can do that and we accommodate that.
We also have other tools that we put in place in terms of prevention that use technology. So, you as a student, whether it's your mental health, or am I doing the right things for my job when I get out of college, there's a series of--there are a series of questions that you can answer. And then where you are in your trajectory, it guides you to different resources in the university in terms of prevention.
We've also put in place more tools in terms of detection, which actually sometimes is quite hard in terms of making sure we're watching and learning when students are having challenges. And we're doing special training for our staff and our faculty in recognizing even some of the most acute situations that students might face. So, I think it's a problem that existed before. COVID exacerbated it. There are some special tools and important tools that are--using the technology will help us advance and move forward more quickly. But it's a place where we all need to pay a tremendous amount of attention. And I’ll say it’s not just--
MS. CASEY: Yeah, just to follow upon that--President Burwell, just to follow up on that, I mean, there is sort of the system of checks that happens in a university community when your professor sees you face to face. If you're slow to pick up your bag, if you're just lingering, if you seem quiet or withdrawn in class, also, you know, club activities, going to events, when those things are lost, do you see a need to sort of make up for that and double down to make sure that students are being checked in on if they're stuck in their dorms a lot, alone?
MS. BURWELL: Well, I think now we're in a stage and a place where that's happening--that is not happening. I mean, we had all of our activities up and running in one form or another in the fall, and that's what we're doing now. It's, you know, the library was open. The gathering spaces are open. Yes, during that period when we were online, it was important.
And one interesting thing that we saw is that our students actually used their professors’ office hours more during the time of online. And I think sometimes that's about ease in access--that's another place where we've had learnings--and making sure that that is available. Yes, it is important to do that checking. And one of the things that American University certainly for our first-year students, we have a very high ratio of first-year advisors. And that is a part of that, in terms of having places that people are checking in. And that was something during that online period that we really did and we continue to do, understanding that our sophomore class, our junior class didn't finish, it's your face to face. Your sophomore class had online--you know, did much of their--that year online. We had a mid-semester experience in that year. And then your freshmen class had their senior year in high school in a different--so we actually have been quite conscious about the fact that we don't just have one freshmen class, and that we have unique needs. And whether that's how we do orientations, or the kinds of observing and engaging with students at different levels is something that we've had to increase.
MS. CASEY: I have another audience question I want to get to. But first, Chancellor Jones, I want to give you a chance to weigh in on this question of just how we help young people with their mental health as they deal with this as college students.
DR. JONES: Well, let me address that, but also to address the first part of your question about what would students expect when they come to our campus. When you come to University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, you're going to find a hybrid education environment. We made a decision last academic--or beginning of this academic year that any class with more than 200 students would be online. The rest of our classes are face to face. So, we really are kind of a hybrid environment, which is much different.
What you also will find is that the testing that I've talked about before, but it--for us the testing is linked to a digital pass or digital ecosystem, where in order to get into those classrooms that are face to face, you actually, based on your vaccination status or your COVID-19 test status, will get you access granted or access denied. And we have these ambassador--wellness ambassadors who monitor the status of students before they enter our classroom. So that's why I had a lot of confidence in saying that we had one of the safest places in the world. We've had no documented spread from the classroom to the community, or into the in the classroom environment itself and no major illness and no one dying from COVID-19 in our--in our environment.
It's important to mention that in the context of mental health, because we still have a situation where most of our courses are face to face. And what we've done, and as my colleague said, mental health issues have been growing exponentially for quite a while. And so this is not new. It's been further exacerbated by the coronavirus. And so what we've done is stepped up our game in trying to provide more access to counselors. But I think all of us would agree you can't hire enough counselors in this environment to stay on top of the demand. So, we've added additional staff where we could, but we've also put in place some of the telehealth strategies. We have several different working groups that have designed protocols to train our faculty and staff to recognize the signs in students that are having mental health distress issues, and to how to approach those students and how to get them directed to the places where they need to be.
And so providing this wraparound support in this new educational environment, that's extremely stressful. But we also hear from students, it's much more stressful to be a hundred percent remote, and that's why, you know, one of the things I’m constantly asked, well, are you going to revert back? We have no intention of doing that unless the data tells us we have to, because this is a hybrid environment. It’s a new environment for us all. And we're trying to address the health and safety of everyone, including the community. And I can tell you the mental health piece is absolutely critical. We see it play out on a daily basis on our campus, and we're trying to put all the resources in place to help mitigate that. And I think that's something that we're going to have to continue to innovate around. And students are creating apps and all kinds of digital tools to assist us in that regard. And so it's one of the major things that we have to focus our attention on.
MS. CASEY: Let me squeeze in this last question from a viewer on Twitter, who points out that at their child's community college they were told they needed to test before attending in person, but no one ever actually looked at the negative test results. So, Chancellor Jones, you sort of hinted to us about how you're trying to use technology to check and verify people's test results. Briefly touch on that, and we'll go to President Burwell for if people are actually looking at the test results.
DR. JONES: Oh, absolutely. Yeah, the test results here are downloaded as a part of our McKinley Health system. If you end up getting a negative test, you are notified about what you need to do in terms of isolating or quarantining. And as I said, we have this digital icon that has a picture of the student and kind of a moving different color, light ring around it. And the safety ambassadors who check the--your status before you can enter classroom we require. So yes, the testing is very much a part of what we do here. It is why we were able to be one of the few universities that completed last academic year in our hybrid face-to-face model. And it is definitely part of how we keep the community safe.
And that test tells us--targeted testing is what we are using now rather than the mandatory testing. And if we get more than--we get a large number or a couple or three positive cases, then we test everybody in that dorm, for example, regardless of your COVID status. And that has worked well last semester, and we are continuing to use that this semester as well. So, I mean, testing without some--using the information is basically it's just a waste of time and effort and resources. It has to be linked into your digital healthcare system, and then it has to be linked into how you notify students and give them the information they need to isolate or quarantine.
MS. CASEY: President Burwell?
MS. BURWELL: We do risk-based testing here. That's how we do it. In terms of our athletes we know are in close contact, we're testing our athletes regularly. We do contact tracing here. Those are the people that are tested. And like the chancellor said, when we have cases on a floor, you go ahead and you test the floor. And that's a way that you can follow up, that you know, in terms of understanding the outcomes of those tests and what it means, because what the chancellor said I completely agree with. These tests should be about decision making and choices and knowing what steps you need to take to further protect the community and to take care of the community member. So, by doing targeted testing that is risk based, that I think is how you get to the place where you really use these tests. And that gets to, you know, doing what you know in terms of the evidence. And when you're testing, you're testing for a reason, and you're going to use it for that reason.
MS. CASEY: Well, thank you so much to both of you for joining us. Chancellor Robert Jones, President Sylvia Burwell, really appreciate your time.
MS. BURWELL: Thanks so much for having--[audio drop].
I'm Libby Casey. Thank you for watching.
