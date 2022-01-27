MS. BURWELL: So what we decided December 29th is actually that we would have everyone come back, if you chose to come back during our starting time--which actually we had a very early start, which was January 10th, in terms of that. We chose that performance arts, our labs would all be face to face, our libraries would be open, and that the one thing that we would do is that we chose for a period of time, a limited period that those classes would be online, the other classes other than labs and performing arts. And we did that. There were a number of elements that were a part of that decision. And we've made all of our decisions based on the health and safety of our community, achieving our mission with excellence, and making sure that we think about our contributions to the broader community. And here in Washington, D.C., we had the highest transmissibility, the highest in terms of cases, and the--our transmission rate and the number of positive cases at the time, we made the decision. Also in the D.C. area, we have all three--Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland--who have put in place emergency health orders during this period of time. And while our students are highly vaccinated, and we do do testing, we knew that as those students came back, we wanted to make sure that parents and students had choices during a period where we think that many students would have it and they would have to go to isolation, that they could make the choice of being at home versus being in situations. And we know in the past semesters when these students are in hotel rooms alone, it's not a great thing for their mental health. And so parents and students could make choices about how and where they’d want to be during that period of time.