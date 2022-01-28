Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.)
Provided by the office of Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.)
Congressman Tony Gonzales is a freshman member of Congress, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee and co-chairs the Congressional Hispanic Conference. He represents Texas’ Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which encompasses over 820 miles of U.S.-Mexico border and spans from El Paso to San Antonio.
Prior to being elected to Congress, Congressman Gonzales spent two decades in the U.S. Navy, dropping out of high school to enlist at 18. He served several tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Asia as a cryptologist. Congressman Gonzales retired in 2019 at the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from American Public University, a graduate certificate in Legislative Studies from Georgetown University and is a Ph.D. candidate in International Development at the University of Southern Mississippi. Congressman Gonzales is married to his wife, Angel, and they have six wonderful children.