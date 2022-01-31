MAYOR JONES: Well, as the mother of the most adorable 14-year-old son, you know, deaths like Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, even local here to St. Louis, make me want to hug my son a lot tighter. However, it's my job as his mother to make sure that I can do whatever I can as mayor to make sure that things are safer for our children. My son and I were having a conversation just months before I won this race, and he was asking, you know, what the mayor does and what the mayor is responsible for. And I said, well, you know, I named, you know, streets and traffic and refuse, you know, and all of those things. And I said, the police, and he said, oh, well, that means I'll be safe. And it's--it just hit me like a ton of bricks, because my son should not have to feel like his mother has to be mayor in order for him to feel safe around law enforcement. So, you know, it's--again, it's my job as mayor to change the environment that our children grew up in, and to also see law enforcement as partners and not be scared.