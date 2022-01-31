MAYOR JONES: Thank you for having me.
All right so, Mayor Jones, for those who aren't familiar with her, has a diverse background in finance, small business ownership. She has a master's in public health. She’s served in the Missouri legislature, and she was the St. Louis treasurer for eight years. And then, she was elected mayor last April, determined to improve public safety for her city.
So, homicides in St. Louis dropped from 263 in 2020 to 196 last year. That's about a 26 percent drop after hitting its record high. What happened, Mayor?
MAYOR JONES: Well, thank you for having me. It's an honor to be here. What happened in St. Louis when our homicides dropped is a data-driven strategy of deployment and a focus on deterrence, intervention, and prevention. We are trying to be smart about crime and deploying the right resource to the right call. We're also working with our community partners in the Urban League, and Organization for Black Struggle, and Cure Violence, and other community organizations, because this is an all-hands-on deck approach. It's not just one thing that's outshining anything else. It's an all-hands-on deck approach to public safety.
MR. JACKMAN: And I'm going to ask you about some of those programs specifically. You did mention the Urban League there. James Clark of the Urban League of St. Louis said in a recent Time magazine piece that residents are fed up with relying on law enforcement exclusively and they are becoming more involved in neighborhoods. What's your response to that view? How much have city authorities collaborated with community leaders and local residents in the response to violent crime?
MAYOR JONES: We've absolutely collaborated. This doesn't work without community involvement. I believe that people closest to the problem are closest to the solution. So, we've held town halls. We have our community violence interrupters through the Cure Violence program in four neighborhoods that are directly involved in the community and have a caseload of several people that they are following and working with. And sometimes with our interrupters, it's something as simple as giving someone a cigarette. So, you know, it's--like I said, it's not an either/or approach. It’s a both/and approach.
MR. JACKMAN: Well, that was one of the--one of--there's a lot of different programs you had. One of them, you have--well, here's one. Well, you just mentioned Cure Violence, and that you plan to dedicate--I've read--$5 million more to expand this program that--it also helps people find jobs and get others support. What else is involved in Cure Violence? And apparently, homicides dropped in the neighborhoods where Cure Violence was targeted last year.
MAYOR JONES: Yeah, so we're actually going to put $5 million not only towards expanding Cure Violence, but other community violence intervention programs. We're part of a small cohort of community violence intervention programs, cities that are dedicating money from ARPA to programs through the White House. And Cure Violence is one of them. Focused Deterrence is another. And--but we also want to listen to the community and have them let us know what other things are working, because a lot of times community organizations are working on the ground level, and we just don't know about some of the great things that they're doing. So, we're going to focus this money not just towards Cure Violence, but other programs as well.
MR. JACKMAN: So, one thing that is talked about a lot in places is that when people call 911, it's not always the police that should be sent. And so, your city has a program called Cops & Clinicians, which puts mental health professionals in police cars with St. Louis officers to provide resources to people in crisis at crime scenes. I've read that the program has logged more than 3,700 interactions since it was launched. What have you heard? How is that working? I mean, this is something that really a lot of cities would like to do, is to send people other than cops to mental health crisis calls.
MAYOR JONES: Well, it's not rocket science. And what I like to do is take ideas from other cities and bring them to our environment and let them roll. Denver has a program similar to this, under the leadership of Mayor Michael Hancock, as well as Oregon has a similar program. But our Cops & Clinicians program pairs an officer with a licensed clinical social worker or other behavioral health professional. And they just don't show up on the scene of violence interruption, but they also show up when there isn't an incident. They have been able to deter people from entering our emergency rooms, as well as entering the criminal justice system. So that saves us, you know, hundreds of thousands of dollars in care, and also from people entering our criminal justice system.
MR. JACKMAN: Yeah, I'm sort of fascinated by that. I mean, have you heard anecdotes about people that might otherwise have gone to jail or people that, you know, had a better outcome? And I was interested to know that you had this sort of public health background. And so, I also wondered what you would have thought about this back in the day, if somebody said, you know, how about if you go out on the calls with the cops now? So, what are you hearing from the street? Go ahead.
MAYOR JONES: Yeah, we're hearing also that they have talked people out of committing suicide, which is huge, right? And so, you know, when we have our licensed clinical social workers or behavioral health professionals also appear on the scenes of violent incidents, they're also able to talk families down from retaliating against that other family who's been involved in that incident, and that's key to reducing violent crime in our city. But let me be clear: One life lost to gun violence is one too many. And we have a lot more work to do. But we're seeing some really great interventions from the--from the methods that we're deploying.
MR. JACKMAN: That's fascinating. Maybe the mayors will be coming to you now and seeing what's going on in St. Louis and you guys show them how it's done.
MAYOR JONES: I hope.
MR. JACKMAN: What kind of--what kind of action would you like to see at the state and federal level? Missouri is a state with among the least restrictive gun laws. I notice that there are a lot of justifiable homicides in your city last year in which people shot and killed somebody. I think the number was 26 and it was ruled justifiable. And so, I don't know, you know, it could have just been a bad year for that. But what do you need to see from the states and--the state and the feds in terms of further help for St. Louis?
MAYOR JONES: So, the Missouri legislature has a love affair with the Second Amendment, so much so that they have relaxed our gun laws to the point where the NRA doesn't even want to play here anymore. They say, our job is done, and we're gone. And you know, what I would love to see from the Missouri legislature is the ability for mayors like myself to pass commonsense gun safety laws on the local level. They've passed preemption bills that prohibit us from doing so. And we have more guns on our--on our city than I'd like to count, and it ties our hands. It also makes our law enforcement officers are not safe as well, if there are more guns out there.
Then, they also passed the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which ties the hands of our law enforcement. It ties the hands of other local law enforcement from working with our federal partners. And if I had my way, I would love to see some federal gun control on the--on the federal level. And I'm not talking about taking away anybody's gun. But still, we have to make sure that we're doing this in a safe manner, because we're still losing too many people to gun violence.
MR. JACKMAN: I want to go to an audience question. We have Stephen Ban from Illinois who asked, "I live in Chicago. What lessons can or should our city take from St. Louis?"
MAYOR JONES: So, I was watching Mayor Lori Lightfoot just on TV just yesterday, and she said something that was really amazing. She said that we cannot arrest our way out of these problems. We have to invest our way out of these problems. And a lot of crime happens in neighborhoods that haven't seen investment for decades. So, how do we turn our policies to investing in people, to making sure they have thriving wage jobs, and that their neighborhoods are safe, and that--and built environment is safe for our children, with jobs that are located in their neighborhoods so their parents don't have to travel two to three hours just to just to work? So, there are a lot of investment decisions that we can make--intentional investment decisions that we can make that can change the environment in neighborhoods for the people that we represent.
MR. JACKMAN: Police officers have also been victims of gun violence. You had two officers shot just recently. And they feel--they feel under stress, that they’re targeted now; they're the bad guys. How has that affected the St. Louis Police Department, and what can you do about it?
MAYOR JONES: Well, first, I want to offer my prayers to the officers who were recently shot. And we also had two officers in an incident, in a car accident just days before. And this has been a rough month for our first responders in St. Louis. But the things that we're trying to do with transforming public safety, in my opinion, are going to help our officers. They are already exhausted, and so we want to take some of the burden off of their shoulders so they can do the work that they were trained to do in our academies, like our Cops & Clinicians.
You know, a lot of times officers have been deployed to intervene in mental health incidents where they aren't equipped to do that. But we can deploy a behavioral health professional to intervene in mental health and when someone is having a mental health crisis. And so, that takes the burden off of our officers to do the work that they were trying to do in our academies.
MR. JACKMAN: Yeah, and I want to talk a little bit more about that, because--and I do want to remind people who are watching to send in your questions on Twitter to @PostLive. The police department has put a stronger focus on high-level crimes. Where do you think we need to rethink the role of policing?
MAYOR JONES: Well, our public safety director has done just that. He is a criminologist. He has a Ph.D. in criminology, and we're using the data to guide our deployment decisions, data that shows, you know, where the--where the most crime is happening. And unfortunately, it's in Black and brown neighborhoods. But we're also using that data to guide our investment decisions, our economic development decisions to transform those neighborhoods, because unfortunately, you know, a neighborhood that has a lot of poverty is also subject to a lot of crime. So, we have to change, again, our neighborhoods and our environments to not make it a haven for crime and crime-involved activity.
MR. JACKMAN: What's your view on--well, I'll just say the word--"defund the police"? Where do you stand on police funding, and how do you respond to the concerns that the push to defund the police has hurt the ability of police departments to respond to violent crime?
MAYOR JONES: Well, I'm going to push back a little bit on that. Now, I have never uttered the phrase “defund the police.” I talk about how we’re trying to transform public safety and use our public safety dollars in different ways and be--innovate and using in more innovative ways. We have to do something different because doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.
And so, we're using our public safety dollars to make sure that we're deploying the right resource to the right call. Again, a lot of times our police, our first responders, respond to situations that they are not equipped to handle. But if we have a public safety department that has different resources and alternative methods of response, then that makes everyone safer.
MR. JACKMAN: I didn't mean to say that you had said to defund the police. And in fact, virtually every mayor I've spoken to disavows that term and says that's not--that's not the answer. They understand where that sentiment came from, but they don't necessarily say that that is the way to do it when it comes down to the nuts and bolts of running a city. I didn't mean to say that you had said that.
MAYOR JONES: Oh, no, I didn’t take it that way. I didn’t.
MR. JACKMAN: Okay, good. I’ll make my insults clearer in the future.
So, here's another positive stat out of the--you know, possibly related to criminology and thoughtful use of resources. You had the highest murder clearance rate since 2012, with a clearance rate of 55 percent on homicides. In 2020, the city's rate was 36 percent. Any idea why that happened? Are people cooperating more with the police? Or are they smarter? What's going on with that? That's a real accomplishment.
MAYOR JONES: Again, this is all-hands-on-deck. I would say a lot of that information comes through our community partnerships. Again, this can't be--this can't be on the shoulders of law enforcement alone. It's going to take everybody at the table, everybody working together in order to increase our clearance rates. And again, you know, our deployment strategy has also changed, and we are focusing more on violent crime and also being present in neighborhoods and in situations that could turn violent. And so, they're all--there are also a lot of relationships within the community with our law enforcement. So, we are deploying the right resource to the right call, as well as using data to drive our deployment strategies.
MR. JACKMAN: Next month marks 10 years since the death of Trayvon Martin, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. How do you measure the impact of his death and the movement that followed?
MAYOR JONES: Well, as the mother of the most adorable 14-year-old son, you know, deaths like Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, even local here to St. Louis, make me want to hug my son a lot tighter. However, it's my job as his mother to make sure that I can do whatever I can as mayor to make sure that things are safer for our children. My son and I were having a conversation just months before I won this race, and he was asking, you know, what the mayor does and what the mayor is responsible for. And I said, well, you know, I named, you know, streets and traffic and refuse, you know, and all of those things. And I said, the police, and he said, oh, well, that means I'll be safe. And it's--it just hit me like a ton of bricks, because my son should not have to feel like his mother has to be mayor in order for him to feel safe around law enforcement. So, you know, it's--again, it's my job as mayor to change the environment that our children grew up in, and to also see law enforcement as partners and not be scared.
MR. JACKMAN: So, speaking of our environment, the numbers look great. We've gone over a bunch of them, but we still have these headlines of bad things happening. You know, Representative Cori Bush's car got shot the other day. And St. Louis has no stronghold on this. You know, Washington is being overrun by carjackings. So, there's progress being made, but the headlines are still bad. What do you say to people who say, yeah, but I'm still afraid to go out there?
MAYOR JONES: You know, I would say that things are headed in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go. While we are encouraged by the numbers we saw in 2021, in the first nine months of my administration, I'm not celebrating. I'm making sure that we are doubling down on the strategies that we know work, and making sure that we provided a community where everyone feels safe in their neighborhoods.
MR. JACKMAN: Is the federal government doing enough to support cities in dealing with both immediate and the deeper root causes of this violent crime wave? I think the attorney general told the Conference of Mayors recently that the Biden administration was looking for a billion dollars’ worth of grants. Are you getting the help you need from the feds?
MAYOR JONES: So far, we are. Like I said, you know, St. Louis is one of 16 cities in a cohort that's using ARPA funds for community violence intervention programs, and we're gleaning a lot from our involvement there. I'm in the U.S. Conference of Mayors, on the advisory board. So, a lot of times I talk to my brother and sister mayors from across the country, gleaning ideas from what they've done. And I think one of the most important things that we have to remember is a lot of--a lot of the people who are committing crimes, it's about our young people. And so how are we developing ways to really put our arms around our young people and show them a different way and trying to cure poverty? Because if we don't cure poverty, you know, we're still treating this at the at the symptoms. And we have to treat the underlying disease just like we are with COVID, right? We're looking at the root causes of COVID and trying to mitigate those circumstances. We have to do the same thing when it comes to gun violence in our communities.
MR. JACKMAN: I got another question from a tweeter. A resident--I don't know if they're a resident, but sounds like it. "How does the mayor address juveniles committing serious crimes in St. Louis?" Actually, it's a DC resident. "For example, in D.C., a majority of carjackings in 2021 were committed by juveniles." So, it's sort of a separate kind of population, crime-committing population.
MAYOR JONES: Yeah, well, again, we have to--we have to put our arms around our young people and provide opportunities for them to have fun and safe and productive activities. In St. Louis, for example, just last summer, we had an increase in crime downtown that was committed by a lot of young people. So, what did we do? We got together with our civic and corporate partners and faith partners, and we started having activities downtown for our young people. We had a cypher or rap battle. We had eSports, and arts. And so we have to continue to have productive and safe activities for our young people to get involved in, because, you know, an idle mind is the devil's workshop. And so an idle downtown or an idle neighborhood is a troublemaker’s paradise.
MR. JACKMAN: Well said. All right, here's another question from Donna Cobb [phonetic]. "Are you doing anything around reentry to reduce crime, given recidivism rates among returning citizens?"
MAYOR JONES: Yes, absolutely. So, in St. Louis, we banned the box. And we--more oftentimes than not, we take a look at our returning citizens as potential employees. We're setting up a reentry support division that's going to be part of our corrections division. So--and you know, and I'm a daughter of an ex-felon. So, I believe that people deserve a second chance. And so, you know, I do what--I've done whatever I can as treasurer, and will continue to do that as mayor, to offer second chances to our returning citizens.
MR. JACKMAN: I’ve got a COVID question for you. How concerned are you about the strain on the healthcare system from the pandemic on your city's healthcare system and hospitals?
MAYOR JONES: I'm very concerned. You know, in St. Louis, we're the only city--I think we're the--one of the only cities left in the state that still has a mask mandate. We haven't lifted our--we reinstated our mass mandate back in July and haven't lifted it since, despite attempts from our attorney general to sue us to try to invalidate our mask mandate. We have a wonderful health director who has been laser focused on getting more shots in arms and getting more people vaccinated from five years and up. We have vaccine clinics in schools, in churches, in community centers.
And we're also taking the time to have those one-on-one conversations with people who are still vaccine hesitant. Vaccine hesitation is a real thing. And we still--and we have to be patient with our neighbors to try to convince them that this is the best way to stave off or mitigate the bad effects of COVID.
MR. JACKMAN: Here's a question from someone which I'm interested in. I hate to bring up the subject of the Rams. They’ll be going to the Super Bowl and all. But there was just a massive settlement for the city, your city because they left. The St. Louis Rams went away, $790 million, I want to say, and Nick Palazzolo [phonetic] asks what's going to happen with that money?
MAYOR JONES: So, we are still in negotiations with St. Louis County and the regional sports authority to divide the remaining pot after the lawyers got their 35 percent off the top, because it was a contingency case. And so we're looking to--once we reach a settlement amount, we will be looking to spend this money directly in the community in ways that are going to be sustainable for years to come.
MR. JACKMAN: I'm sorry, I got lost in all my questions here. Do you see a light at the end of the tunnel on--I wanted to go back to the COVID, I'm sorry--but do you see a light at the end of the tunnel on breaking this cycle of admissions and hospitalizations? Are you getting there?
MAYOR JONES: You know, I hope so. You know, the one thing that I have learned over these last couple of years is that COVID is very unpredictable. Just when we thought that we were in a good space last summer, then here came the delta variant, and then the delta variant went down, and then here's the omicron variant. And you know, I can only hope that, you know, if people are watching and they are not vaccinated, that they consider getting vaccinated, and if they're still hesitant to talk to a provider or a healthcare professional that they trust. This is the best way for us to get out of this pandemic.
MR. JACKMAN: Well, that was fascinating. I've really enjoyed speaking with you and you putting up with all my wisecracks. So--and I think we heard a lot about how a city is dealing with a lot of different things at the same time. So, thank you, Mayor Jones, for speaking with me today.
MAYOR JONES: It was wonderful. Thank you. It's such an honor. Thank you so much.
