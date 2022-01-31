And the purpose of that is to prevent exactly what you talked about, to prevent that Russia or any other potential adversary tries to take control of any NATO territory or--because the consequences will be so devastating. So, the purpose of NATO is not to provoke a conflict. It is to prevent a conflict. The purpose of deterrence is to deter aggression. And we have done so successfully for more than 70 years during the Cold War when tensions were--was even higher and we had more troops and more of the armies lined up along the borders than we even have today. So, this has worked for 70 years. It's going to continue to work as long as we continue to do what NATO has done, to invest more in defense. And that's also something we've seen in the last years. After many years of cutting defense spending, all European allies have actually increased defense spending every year since 2014. Added together, it comes out to 260 billion extra U.S. dollars since we made a commitment at the NATO summit in 2014 to start to increase defense spending. So all of this is there to prevent any aggression against any NATO allied country.