MS. DUSTER: Well, one of the things I tried to do in "Ida B. the Queen" was to help the reader understand all of the different issues that were--that my great-grandmother and all of her contemporaries were facing. I mean, she grew up--her lifespan is from the Civil War to the Great Depression. And so that 68-year period of her life, there was an enormous amount of obstacles that African Americans had to overcome, as well as women, because we have to remember women did not have the right to vote until 1913. So my great-grandmother was in her 50s when she finally had that right. So, she spent most of her life without having, you know, political engagement as far as the ability to vote. And so women, you know, during her time, Black women were organizing through the club--women's club movements, and that was a way to sort of have self-determination and empowerment as well. And so there were so many things to battle that, you know, she obviously just took on everything that she could.