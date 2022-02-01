PM KALLAS: Thank you for having me.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to just remind our audience that if they would like to join in our conversation, please send us your questions or comments to Twitter at Washington Post Live.
Madam Prime Minister, I want to start with the urgent question of the week. What is your latest information about what's happening at the Russia-Ukraine border? And what do you think is the likelihood that we'll see a Russian attack across that border this month?
PM KALLAS: Well, we see military buildup around Ukraine and also in Belarus by Russian troops. We also see other indications that Russia has plans to attack Ukraine. Whether they do or not is up to Kremlin to decide. And so there are dialogue kept--dialogue is kept with Russia in order to deescalate the situation. But it's up to Kremlin to make the move to deescalate because they have created this situation and can only back up from this.
MR. IGNATIUS: As you know, we're now in the moment of diplomacy seeking to explore whether there's a way to deescalate the crisis, what Winston Churchill generations ago called "jaw-jaw not war-war." Today Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is talking by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov said after receiving the U.S. written response to Russian demands that he saw "a kernel of rationality," was the phrase that Lavrov used. I'm curious what you think is going on in this diplomatic moment, and whether you think there's any real possibility of a diplomatic settlement that would be acceptable?
PM KALLAS: Well, I think the allies are doing a great job in keeping Russia at the table. It's not negotiations, but rather a dialogue with Russia. But again, it's nothing that NATO or the West can really offer to Russia to deescalate, because NATO hasn't created this situation. NATO hasn't or is not planning to attack anybody. So, it's up to Russia to decide. Of course, the question is what brings them out of the corner where they are currently. So, what are the--you know, the elements that they could say that, okay, this is now off the table? But it's up to them to decide. I think, you know, the West should not fall into this trap that we are offering them something that they didn't have before, because, of course, Russia is making all these outrageous demands, you know, making demands regarding NATO's alliance, NATO’s allies who can be members of NATO, and not saying that NATO should go back to its 97 borders, which means that half of the NATO members should not be NATO members. It's not up to Russia to say.
But also, you know, claiming that this should be a limitation regarding military exercises close to NATO's borders. You know, I’m just reminding everybody that NATO is a defense alliance. NATO is not planning to attack anybody. If we agree with Russia on, you know, a limitation of military exercises, it means that we can't have military exercises on our soil. But it is detrimental to our defense posture here being geographically very close to Russia and being geographically as a peninsula, when it comes to NATO.
MR. IGNATIUS: Prime Minister, let me ask you to be specific about that. There has been discussion about limits on military exercises as one possible compromise. Your country is a place that would be affected by those limits, because, as you say, NATO exercises in Estonia, I understand you to be saying they should be flatly opposed to making any concession on this issue of exercises. Am I reading your right?
PM KALLAS: Absolutely, because, as I say, you know, Russia's aim is to get agreement with the West or with NATO. But Russia has not kept the agreements before. Antony Blinken said in his speech in Berlin very well pointing out that Ukraine made this agreement regarding nuclear arsenal, being the fourth-biggest nuclear arsenal they had previously, and how would, you know, the citizens of Crimea or Donbas look at this agreement right now, because it clearly worked as a deterrence that is not there anymore. So, Russia's aim is to get the agreement. But the West, you know, being all the democracies that we are, the countries, we are also bound by these agreements. If we make agreements, we want to keep the agreements. You know, the principle "pacta sunt servanda" is very fair to, you know, the Western world. And so we have a situation where, you know, we have the agreement, and Russia is not keeping his side of the agreement, and the West is.
And our defense is based on two pillars. One is our own defense, our own army, that we are investing more than 2 percent of our GDP to. And the other pillar is the collective defense of NATO. So, you know, the Article 5 of NATO saying that attack on one is attack on all, it is one of our, you know, basic pillars. If we don't have military exercises, we can't really exercise what we would do in our defense, and that would be detrimental to our security.
MR. IGNATIUS: You've been very tough, Prime Minister, in cautioning against making concessions to Russia to deescalate this crisis. Wondering what you think, as you read of, hear briefings about French President Macron making two calls in the last week to Putin, Viktor Orban of Hungary and a NATO member going off to Moscow to conduct his own diplomacy. Do you worry that NATO's unity is becoming damaged by these efforts to seek special contact with Putin?
PM KALLAS: Well, I think, first of all, it is very important that the NATO's unity has been very strong in this case. And we have been coordinating with the allies, and everybody has given the same message to Russia that Russia does not have a say who can and who cannot be members of NATO and how NATO really conducts its defense on NATO's allies' soil. So, the line has been very, very clear.
There might be differences in tactics, and of course, we have never been against a dialogue with Russia, keeping them at the table, having, you know, a solution to this that Russia wouldn’t escalate this situation even further. I think this is all good while the overall principle, the overall unity is still in place. And what has to be kept in mind is that Russia really wants to see us divided, whereas, you know, it shouldn’t be in our interest--I mean all NATO’s allies. Our strength is unity, and we have to keep this. And so far, we have kept this. And it has to come as a negative surprise to Russia that we have been so united.
MR. IGNATIUS: Speaking about this issue of at least small differences of opinion--we’ll see how small they are--within this alliance, President Zelensky of Ukraine, the person at the eye of this storm, said last Friday that he worried that the United States and some NATO allies were making too much of Russia’s buildup and were creating unnecessary panic. And I wonder, what’s your response to President Zelensky’s comment?
PM KALLAS: What you have to understand is that he being the leader of the country has to have this balance. On one side, you know, the fear of war drives away investments and is detrimental to the economy of Ukraine. And on the other side, they clearly see the military buildup around their borders. What Ukraine has seen for the last eight years because they have already been in the war with Russia for the last eight years, so maybe, you know, for them it’s--they see this all the time. But I think he just wants to balance in between those two interests, saying that this situation is grave and the intentions that we see that Russia is building up and showing in all the channels are severe, and at the same time, you know, keep the economy running and people not panicking. So the balance has to be there.
MR. IGNATIUS: Before we leave, a question of diplomacy. I want to ask you whether you think there is a way to address President Putin’s desire for greater security. Every country wants to have secure borders. Without making the kinds of compromises that are inappropriate, do you see any ideas that might be useful as the diplomats discuss some exit ramp, as they say, from this crisis?
PM KALLAS: Well, it is a good question. But we have to understand the point where we have been--I mean the starting point of this crisis. First of all, it is that Russia is putting this or creating this military buildup around Ukraine and then presenting ultimatums. I’ve already quoted this several times, but, you know, it reminds me of the negotiation tactics of the former Soviet Union Foreign Minister Alexei [phonetic] Gromyko, who said basically three things. One is that demand the maximum. Do not meekly ask but demand. Second is that present ultimatums. And you know, this is also something that they are doing. And third is do not give one inch in negotiations because there will always be people in the West who will offer something, and in the end, you will have already a third or even a half of something you didn’t have before. So this is the situation, and we have to keep this in mind, because when there are discussions what could the West offer in order to deescalate, then they already have something that they didn’t have before.
But when I’m saying this, that of course, you know, there could be--could be, for example, the transparency of the military exercises. We could agree to that. But again, the problem is that Russia is usually not keeping their side of the promise or their side of the agreement. So what is the use? You know, the positive side might be that Russia has not walked from the table right now, and the dialogue is going on with NATO. But we have to be very, very careful that we don’t give away something that they didn’t have before.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to turn to the question of what military preparations Estonia and other NATO members should be making now. You, your government has pledged that Estonia will send dozens of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to aid them in their defense. It’s a crucial weapon. I’m wondering if those anti-tank missiles have arrived and whether you’ll send more if Ukraine actually is attacked. And more generally, Prime Minister, I want to ask if Russian forces go over that border tomorrow or two weeks from now, whenever it might happen, what would Estonia do immediately in response?
PM KALLAS: First of all, we are thinking about our own defense, as well. So just two weeks ago we made a decision in our government to increase our defense spending, and we currently are spending over 2.4 percent of our GDP on defense so that, you know, it’s not only collective defense of NATO allies but it’s also our own army that is stronger. It's just not that we see military threats behind our borders right now but it’s always better to prepare like the saying goes, in order to live in peace, you have to prepare for war.
The other thing what we are doing is to helping Ukraine in all possible means that we can. Of course, we are a small country. We are only 1.3 million people, but we try to do what we can, because we clearly understand what it means to, you know, lose your independence. And for Ukraine, there’s a clear threat for that, and we want to help them with, you know, military capabilities that we can but also political tools, communication, all the tools that a small country can really give to Ukraine.
MR. IGNATIUS: It’s been reported, Prime Minister, that in addition to the anti-tank missiles that I mentioned before, Estonia and other Baltic nations are supplying Stingers, which as we know from the Afghanistan war can be crucial if there’s a drawn-out insurgency. Is that report accurate? Are you sending Stingers to Ukraine?
PM KALLAS: Well, I wouldn't go into details about the concrete capabilities, but I'm saying that we are doing what we can. And we are helping Ukraine with the--with the capabilities that we can, keeping in mind that we also have to strengthen our own defense at the same time.
MR. IGNATIUS: Germany has taken a slightly different view about supplying weapons to Ukraine. And last week, as I read the news, Germany blocked Estonia from transferring some advanced howitzers that it was planning to send to Ukraine. I want to ask two questions. First, were you able to circumvent that German blockade the way the British did in sending weapons to Ukraine? And second, do you worry that Germany's position on arms transfers is undermining the unity of NATO that you spoke of earlier as being so important?
PM KALLAS: Every country has the right to decide how they help or whether they help Ukraine, and so does Germany. I wouldn't go into German internal politics of how they make decisions and what kind of consents they give. It's up to them to decide. For us, it is important to help Ukraine, and that is the message that we are giving. But we haven't received official response from Germany yet. So I cannot confirm that this is--this is their final, final answer to our help.
MR. IGNATIUS: But I take it you’ve requested that you’d be able to transfer those weapons?
PM KALLAS: Well, yes, we have agreement with Germany because we have received those from Germany, that if we give them, we have to get the consent. And so it's up to them to decide. But to your other question, was about the unity, then, still, I think the overall clear messages that NATO has given and all the members of NATO have given to Russia regarding this, saying that, you know, also on the European Union level, we will put sanctions, extremely severe sanctions, if Russia escalates the situation even further. And also, you know, that NATO is not giving in all of those demands. I think those messages have been very clear.
MR. IGNATIUS: I want to ask Prime Minister about a crucial part of this conflict, and one that Estonia has special insight into, and that is the use of disinformation and cyber weapons. One of our viewers, Philip [phonetic] in California, has sent us a question that I want to pose to you. Based on Estonia's experience with the use of disinformation and cyber weapons in the past--I believe in 2007 was the first time you were attacked--what have you learned that would be helpful to Ukraine? What advice would you offer them about how to be resilient in the face of Russian electronic disinformation, cyberattack that you, your country has experienced?
PM KALLAS: Well, considering that although cyberattacks really evolved in time, or they developed, you are always one step behind. Yes, in 2007, we experienced this cyberattack, and we learned from this. And now we have the NATO's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Estonia, and we try to, you know, prepare for different cyberattacks. There are exercises that are actually very, very interesting that we prepare for.
When it comes to information war, I think, you know, we don't--none of us have enough tools to fight those. You know, in--when Crimea happened, then everybody was expecting also the cyberattacks to follow. But what followed was a propaganda war really, you know, false information picked up by one of leading newspapers, and then it was published all over the world. And it was very hard to turn back. And what it really aimed at was the democracies and how we--how the democracies make decisions. It's up to, you know, public opinion. And people in the government are very much influenced how the public sees these things. So, if you can create a mess in the information sphere or the public opinion, then it's very hard to render decisions. And this is something that we see here, and will see here as well. We have more such hybrid conflicts, more, you know, smaller conflicts that can, you know, put together the bigger picture. So, we are never totally ready for what is coming, considering the capabilities that Russia also has in the cyber sphere.
But what is also interesting, just one additional point. We were also part of the U.N. Security Council for two years, and I was chairing the first-ever cybersecurity discussion in the U.N. Security Council. And what was interesting about this was that everybody else agreed that, you know, international law should also apply in the cyberspace, whereas, you know, Russia and China, were not that strong on this point. And I guess we know why.
MR. IGNATIUS: And just a small point, but I'd like to clarify for our viewers. Are your cyber experts who are among the most skilled in the world, are they currently in Ukraine helping Ukrainians develop better resiliency?
PM KALLAS: Oh, well, we are helping Ukraine with all the tools that we can get, and we are--we have very many good connections and expertise that we share with the Ukrainians on every level, yes.
MR. IGNATIUS: So let me ask you about forward deployments in Estonia by NATO forces. Last week, six U.S. F-15 fighters are said to have deployed, been sent to Estonia. Tell us about that, whether they're still there. And do you expect the United States and other NATO countries to make additional forward deployments in the event that Russia invades Ukraine as a signal to Moscow, and also to make sure that your defense is secure?
PM KALLAS: Well, one of the basic principles of our defense is the collective defense of NATO. So, it acts or is based on the defense and deterrence posture. We build the defense, but we also built the deterrence. So, when our allies are here in the enhanced forward presence, the troops are here, then it's clearly a deterrent factor for Russia, because as Article 5 goes, attack on one is attack on all. And when you have, you know, the troops are present here like the Brits are in Estonia and Canadians are in Latvia, for example, then it clearly acts as a deterrent.
We have very good contacts with our allies. We have been talking last years about strengthening the eastern flank of NATO. And it's not related to this Ukrainian crisis. But we have been saying this for some time already. And I'm happy to see that this is going forward as well. But the eastern flank needs to be strengthened, and our allies are with us.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you, Prime Minister, about the energy politics part of this crisis. You said last week very forthrightly that Germany should understand that Nord Stream, the Nord Stream pipeline, is a geopolitical project, not simply an economic one. And you went on to say that if you're connected to someone, then the person on the other side of the connection can hurt you. And you made clear that you thought the Nord Stream pipeline could be destabilizing for European security. I'm wondering whether you're concerned that Germans are not yet taking this danger, which you were so explicit in describing, seriously enough?
PM KALLAS: Well, we have been saying this from the start of this project, that it's a geopolitical project, not an economical one. So, this is no surprise to our Western allies. We have been saying this all along. And when we have now the energy crisis, the energy prices going up in all of the European member states, for example, then there are also voices within Europe saying that, you know, the increase in the energy prices or electricity prices is related to the gas price, and the gas comes from Russia, or the dependence on the gas coming outside Europe is too big. So, this is detrimental to the economy of European countries.
And also, it means that, you know, it can be destabilizing factor for all the countries. What we see here, people are very, very angry at the rising electricity prices, but the rising electricity prices are related to the price of gas. So, I think it has become clear that you should really pick your trading partners in a sense that they might also hurt you if they--their intentions are not economical, but geopolitical.
MR. IGNATIUS: I want to ask you how you would rate President Biden's leadership in this--in this crisis. He has been criticized by some for a comment at a press conference where he initially suggested that a minor incursion might not draw a strong response. He later revised that the next day. More recently, President Zelensky, as I mentioned earlier, in our conversation suggested that he thought Biden was overreacting. I’m really curious what your own assessment would be of how well the Biden administration as a whole has handled this crisis as you've been watching policy unfold.
PM KALLAS: We are a small country, as I said, being a NATO peninsula if you look at the map. And for us, it is very important that we are being consulted with and there is very tight cooperation between the allies--and not only the big ones, but also those affected in the eastern flank. So we are very grateful for that. We understand that it takes a lot of effort to consult with everybody. But we feel that we are also hurt in this process, and it means a great deal to us.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, I should understand you to be saying that from Estonia’s standpoint, the fact you've been consulted so extensively by the--by the United States is a plus for how you’d assess President Biden's handling?
PM KALLAS: Well, of course, we haven't been in this kind of situation before, in this very tense situation that we see unfolding. But we clearly see the wish and, you know, the efforts that the Biden administration is doing in order to keep us on board and to, you know, give us the assurance that nothing is agreed about us without us.
MR. IGNATIUS: So I want to ask you a final question. Pull the camera back a bit from the events of the day, and ask you whether you think that President Putin, whatever happens in the next several weeks, will emerge from this crisis stronger or weaker. What's your guess?
PM KALLAS: Well, it, of course, depends whether we look at the--you know, the internal politics of Russia or the outer world. So, I mean, just I think a year back I wrote--I read a book, "Dictator’s Handbook." And so, if you--if you take this by the measures of "The Dictator’s Handbook," so dictator needs to show strength and any step back is not showing strength. So, the only way is for them to escalate. But I think in the Western world, you know, compromising shows also strength or stepping back and keeping all the interests or understanding also the other country's interest is also considered strength. So, it depends on which side you look at this question.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, thank you for a discussion of all the issues that are involved in this crisis. We really appreciate your coming to join us at Washington Post Live.
PM KALLAS: Thank you. All the best.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, thanks for watching today’s special discussion of the Ukraine crisis. To check out what interviews we’ve got coming up--and we have a lot of really good ones--please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and to find more information about our upcoming programs. We’d love to hear from you, our audience, if you want to send us comments or questions for speakers that we’ve got coming ahead. Thanks very much for joining us today.
[End recorded session]