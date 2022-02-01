PM KALLAS: Well, it is a good question. But we have to understand the point where we have been--I mean the starting point of this crisis. First of all, it is that Russia is putting this or creating this military buildup around Ukraine and then presenting ultimatums. I’ve already quoted this several times, but, you know, it reminds me of the negotiation tactics of the former Soviet Union Foreign Minister Alexei [phonetic] Gromyko, who said basically three things. One is that demand the maximum. Do not meekly ask but demand. Second is that present ultimatums. And you know, this is also something that they are doing. And third is do not give one inch in negotiations because there will always be people in the West who will offer something, and in the end, you will have already a third or even a half of something you didn’t have before. So this is the situation, and we have to keep this in mind, because when there are discussions what could the West offer in order to deescalate, then they already have something that they didn’t have before.