Kaja Kallas
Privided by the office of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas is the Prime Minister of Estonia since January 2021. She has been the leader of the Reform Party since 2018, and a Member of Parliament in 2019-2021, and previously 2011-2014. In between the two terms, from 2014 to 2018, Kallas served as a member of the European Parliament (representing the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe), where her primary focus was on the Digital Single Market strategy, energy and consumer policies. Before entering politics, she was an attorney-at-law, specialising in European and Estonian competition law, and partner in two law firms.