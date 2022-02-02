I am very keen that we don't lose sight that prior to the pandemic things were not so great. And if you remember 2019 was also the year of protests in Chile, in Paris, in Lebanon, and what we are seeing today is reemergence of these protests. What is the fundamental problem that that pushes people to protest? Well, fairness, or the lack of it. And if we think about a major, major factor for economies to be more dynamic, it is for these economies to be more inclusive, that everybody can participate, that women are not left out because they lack childcare, or affordable childcare, they can't get into the labor market. And that issue of inclusiveness of the economy is one that actually is on a weaker footing today, because the pandemic, unfortunately, has contributed to increase in inequality within countries, across countries. And that is where that key investment in people from the moment they are able to get into a preschool, through how they arrive, I believe is very, very, very important, and removing the barriers for participating in the economy so we can rely on everybody's contribution and do better for all of us.