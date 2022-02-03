I know here that the child’s point of view was key because, although what you say is right about how one could have chosen to characterize this with that terror infusing the tone of the film, it of course, with the adrenaline and the cortisol levels sky-high, seeing the street transform like that also had a level of excitement. You know, it was different. And I mean later on we were going to see an armored car, I mean--and a tank, a tank come up the street. I mean, this was--these were--you know, so I’d seen a John Wayne film the night before with--playing the Red Berets or something, and then suddenly it's in your street. And of course, very quickly that becomes absurd and surreal, so you can--it can get very--it's so extreme that it can become funny, partly because you are almost hysterical. So I think you’re very close to tears and you’re very close to hysterical laughter as well. This was something Ciarán Hinds who plays Pop and who lived half a mile away from me said that for a day or two, it seemed like the most incredible fun, the most exciting adventure, and then the hangover really kicked in.