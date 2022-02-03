MR. BRANAGH: Hi, Ann. Very nice to be here. Thanks for having me.
MS. HORNADAY: It's great to see you. Congratulations on the BAFTA noms.
MR. BRANAGH: Thank you. We got--that was a very nice way to wake up this morning. A lot of excited people on our crew and cast back home, you know, jumping up and down. It was really a wonderful thing. Just--the film opened in the U.K. just 10 days ago, and people are coming to the movie. They're really--you know, so many people, I've had messages saying haven't been for two years, first time I've been in a crowd, but it felt like the story would speak to me, people who said I took my mum, I took my auntie. You know, really, it's been an absolute thrill to see that happen. And God bless "Spider-Man" for encouraging people back in. And it seems like, you know, in our third January of a pandemic, you know, maybe with the way our relationship to the virus is happening back in the U.K., it feels like people are just going, you know what, we want to go back to the movies.
MS. HORNADAY: Well, that's fascinating. And I mean, we're all sort of involved now in that dance about when to go back and under what conditions but this really--I can't agree more that this is, if you're going to go to a theater, if you feel safe enough and comfortable enough to go to a theater to see a movie, this one will reward you on so many levels, because it's such a valentine to cinema.
But speaking of the pandemic, Ken, this is really a product of the pandemic in many ways in terms of the gestation of it. It’s a memory piece. And like so many of us, when we went into lockdown two years ago, we were sort of confronted in many ways with our memories. And we had the time and the space--the space and the silence to sort of let them bubble up. Can you tell us a little bit about that process for you and the catharsis of writing Belfast?
MR. BRANAGH: Well, I think you put it very well. And the--it just got quiet, didn't it? It got quieter. And I found, first of all, just walking the dog--banal thing to do, but necessary every day--you heard birdsong in a way you hadn't heard it before. No cars on the road. But what did come into my head were the sounds of Belfast. When I left there 50 years ago, it was with a sense of sadness, also a sense of excitement. There was a new adventure. But I had begun to understand that the leaving of Belfast, that profound change in the life of this 9-year-old kid and in the life of our family, and so many families over there who'd been traumatized by the beginning of The Troubles, was something that really haunted me and was not, as you might say, sort of fully processed. And I began to think that the story, at least from a personal point of view, had to come out.
So, I began to--I began to write it literally on March the 23rd of 2020. And when I came back from my little shed in the garden at the end of the day, I switched the telly on, and Boris Johnson's told us we were locked down. So, I thought, well, you know what, I am going to continue writing this. And as I did so, I felt as though there was a sense in which this sort of migrant story, if you like, might have a way of reaching out to other people and connecting on the sort of emotional level that I--that I was finding I was drawn to connecting with myself as I as I started to write.
MS. HORNADAY: I wonder, too, if in letting those memories--I mean, we all sort of have those superficial memories of our childhood, that narrative, you know, that we kind of grow up with and tell ourselves and then--but when you give yourself that space and time, often you'll be ambushed, you know, or surprised by certain things that come up. And I'm wondering if anything like that happened, and especially if you had any realizations about how those early years inform who you are today, and especially the artist you are today?
MR. BRANAGH: Well, on one level, one saw that it was clearly the breeding ground for exposure to stories. Television then, although three channels and black and white, was still the sort of childminding service for part of the time. And so black and white movies, Westerns particularly really formed a way of understanding simplistic but very sort of powerful narratives for me about a sort of moral universe, good guys and bad guys and people sort of bravely out in in dangerous places in new lands trying to defend a sort of new way of living and all the struggles that came with that.
And for trips to the cinema with our family, there was this explosion of color into my life that was a big picture '60s movie going like "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" or "The Great Escape" or "Million Years B.C." or "The Sound of Music"--all these things that completely immersed and enveloped me in these big ritual trips that the family would make, these dark, massive palaces where it was such a contrast to the sort of the gray and the monotone of often a rainy Belfast. It's a beautiful place, in my view, but it does have rain a lot, and a sort of monochrome was how I remember the streets of my childhood.
But to sort of answer your question on a more personal level, I think what surprised me was to try and consider and understand the sacrifice that my parents made in making the choice that they made to deal with their relationship to The Troubles, and I think that it was--it was--became much more of a--it became much more of an exercise in a kind of compassion for what they were doing and how we all reacted. And I was reminded of that phrase, which I think is useful when you're in a difficult situation and frustrated by others, you’ve got to remember that you are doing the best you can and so is everyone else. It may not seem that way sometimes.
In going back to write this film and then to make it, it was to try and see what at the time seemed such a terrifying and terrible rupture. It seemed that before The Troubles visited us, we were in, if not an idyll, certainly in this home that was functioning. And I think that in our neighborhood, the neighborhood of this simple block, the idea that it takes a village to raise a child was absolutely at work with--in the clip you showed there. Mother stands on doorstep, yells name, and via this sort of, you know, bush telegraph three streets away, you get to hear it and you come in. And that happened whether the mother shouting was a Protestant mother or a Catholic mother or the kid was either of those religions.
When all of that changed not over days or months but in an afternoon, in a couple of hours, processing that, trying to come to grips with how to adjust was something that, you know, writing this was part of trying to understand it, and particularly how my parents, my family and my grandparents all dealt with what was going to be a tremendous loss for us all.
MS. HORNADAY: So in the film, the opening scenes when Buddy, your analog, the 9-year-old boy at the center of the film, like you said that, it did all that, that playful back street, the Belfast scene suddenly turns violent. It's just a flip of a switch. Is that how it was for you? I mean, do you remember the moment when you wonder, you know, that something--it all changed? Was it--was it really that stark and that momentary?
MR. BRANAGH: It was, Ann. It was--because I mean, so many things sort of settled the sort of journey into it. It was a hot day. It was a hot summer's day in August. There was this sense, of course, that the civil rights movement in Belfast and in the north of Ireland had been sort of on the march really for the previous three years. And you could see that on the news. So even as a young person, I was aware that out there were things going on. I was aware that things were going on in America. It was the summer of love. The very weekend, the very day that the story begins in this film, the Woodstock film festival--the Woodstock music festival was happening. And the riots in Paris had also occurred in the--in the previous summer. So, there was a sense that the world at large had, you know, much disturbance going on.
But we were, basically, we felt protected. But on that summer's day, from the sound of what seemed to me like bees buzzing in my head that I couldn't understand because although I'd heard a bee before, I'd never heard a swarm of bees. It got so loud. And then at the bottom of the street, there was a crowd that I thought, is that a--is that--is that swarm of bees. But it wasn't. It was people. And then in that surreal, slow-motion realization suddenly, and literally, a bomb went off, petrol bomb, and then all chaos broke out. And I was grabbed by my mother, and we were sort of engulfed in this parade of people just panicking. The hysteria was instant. The screams of the children were instant. And when I was sort of shoved under the table in the back room, I remember just being completely hysterical, my brother having to really sort of, you know, hold on to me and calm me down, because the noise outside was incredible.
And then after just--I mean, it passed through like a swarm of bees, but of such sort of intensity. And then there was this eerie, eerie, eerie calm, and then everybody burst out of their houses. And this activity like I've never seen, suddenly, the ground beneath our feet was lifted up. All of these men, I don't know how they suddenly knew they must get tools, but they did. So, picks and shovels came up, and all of the paving stones were lifted up. And so within a couple of hours of that initial sense of what is that strange sound in the air on a beautiful summer's day, the ground from underneath our feet had been lifted up and those paving stones were now a barricade at either end of the street, which from having been a playground an hour or two before was now a fortress.
And when I walked back out onto the street, I've never seen anything like it. And it's that image, that intensity of change that really is what has haunted me and sort of--and sent me back there, because I think the legacy in your personality is that it just makes you more protected. If something like that can happen, if your world can literally turn upside down, the ground from beneath your feet is taken, then in such instantaneous fashion I think you have the slight concern that it will happen at any point in your life. So, I think the guardedness that I think has accompanied my personality was also something that I wanted to kind of unpack through looking at this story again.
MS. HORNADAY: You know, just hearing that, it’s so moving, and it’s so sobering. And it makes me realize how easily this could have been a story of sheer terror, you know, of sheer kind of incomprehension and terror. But you suffused this story with so much optimism and so much childlike--I mean, you’ve really preserved that point of view of the 9-year-old, both that kind of incomprehension and misunderstanding, but then those--just those funny little 9-year-oldisms--you know, the first crush and the schoolyard dynamics. And it was clearly important to you that you balance all of those tonal dynamics throughout the movie.
MR. BRANAGH: Well, it’s--you analyze it very interestingly, because one of the challenges I think for anybody writing about Ireland, I think there is this sort of tremendous weight of history that says somehow you have to acknowledge respect and revere the long historical struggles across many episodes of history and many warring factions. And it’s so impossible. It’s--many greater minds than I have struggled to do this, certainly in the context of a play or a film. And books struggle to do the same thing, although some have done magnificently.
I know here that the child’s point of view was key because, although what you say is right about how one could have chosen to characterize this with that terror infusing the tone of the film, it of course, with the adrenaline and the cortisol levels sky-high, seeing the street transform like that also had a level of excitement. You know, it was different. And I mean later on we were going to see an armored car, I mean--and a tank, a tank come up the street. I mean, this was--these were--you know, so I’d seen a John Wayne film the night before with--playing the Red Berets or something, and then suddenly it's in your street. And of course, very quickly that becomes absurd and surreal, so you can--it can get very--it's so extreme that it can become funny, partly because you are almost hysterical. So I think you’re very close to tears and you’re very close to hysterical laughter as well. This was something Ciarán Hinds who plays Pop and who lived half a mile away from me said that for a day or two, it seemed like the most incredible fun, the most exciting adventure, and then the hangover really kicked in.
But when I thought about should this film be more political, I thought, well, what do politics mean to the 9-year-old me? Well, it would have meant more middle-aged men in suits on television talking. And I don't know that that helped me understand politics or life back then. What I understood by politics was that my access to my own street was restricted, that I was being subtly encouraged to potentially do things that would ultimately perhaps involve me in joining some kind of gang/movement/organization, and that I, at nine, had to suddenly be very aware of that, not wanting to do that and trying to recognize when it was happening. And the things that I threw myself at were the ones that I loved from before--football, films, and a fairly hopeless crush on a girl called Catherine, who was much smarter than me, rather inspiringly smarter than me, always at the top of the class. But a friend of mine used to put it, something to aim for.
And in a way, I mean, obviously without much life experience I think you were--you are holding onto those coping mechanisms. How can I make it the same? How can I not be, you know, carried away by this change that is unsettling everything from literally the moment I leave my front door I am reminded that what used to be settled is no longer settled. There isn't a pavement anymore. When you have that sort of living metaphor in your life every day, I think then you just--then, you know, you're going to all of your default steadiers and mine were football and movies and romance.
MS. HORNADAY: Absolutely. Well said. You know, there's--one of the most memorable scenes in this film, it sort of illustrates what you're getting at, that kind of dichotomy, and it follows the wake of a beloved character, and it is a show stopper. I'd like to play it now and then circle back and ask you a little bit more about it. But let's roll the clip.
MS. HORNADAY: Of course, that's Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe who play Pa and Ma. How did you see your parents? Tell us about that scene and your parents and how those things relate?
MR. BRANAGH: Well, that scene was a response which I had seen sort of live. In that particular instance, my father, he slept in the same room as the open casket of the departed character for five days while the wake was sort of ongoing. People visiting, having a drink and sharing stories about this character, and after it, after this tense and taut holding onto of the grief and the real experience of the loss, the desire for the affirmation of life, the music, for wildness, for screaming and shouting and singing and laughing and at great extremes about how you were seizing life in every moment, whether it was the people that you loved, whether it was music that you like, that--the yin and yang of that in--the yin and yang in Ireland, you know, where literally in grief, you know, as in different cultures, but we refer to it as keening when you see people's whole bodies possessed by the act of sobbing, that is so painful and probably necessary, and it needs its opposite.
My mother loved dancing. My father so loved to see her dancing. And they had a tremendous, you know, fierce and tremendously passionate relationship. And I think that Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, they're an immensely sort of glamorous pair, but they also, I think, represent what a 9-year-old can sometimes see in terms of idealizing his parents, as well as seeing the drama of it. So certainly, the crockery flying across the kitchen in moments of dispute was something I most certainly witnessed. And this, I would say particularly so with my mother, the sort of fieriness of the sort of Irish warrior queens and the women who ran this society, thank God, who suffered so much and bore so much, she brings that quality, that that large-hearted quality that is so, you know, indicative of the Irish, who as Caitríona put it once, you know, they’re so quick to laugh, to fight, to argue, to love. And that sort of--that very vital, very fizzy energy between my parents was what Jamie and Caitríona fought, I think, in a way.
And then in this scene we've just looked at, the everlasting love at the wake, they just released that, you know, desire to affirm that they've come through something. In fact, I quoted. It sounds sort of a ridiculous thing to bring up. But there's a series of poems by D.H. Lawrence which he wrote after a very traumatic time as he became involved with Frieda Weekley, who left her husband and her three children to elope with Lawrence. And they were subject to every kind of drama. Heartbreaking for all concerned. But he eventually wrote a volume of poems called "Look! We Have Come Through!" A very small volume. And the poems are often quite simple. There’s an absolutely beautiful called "Bei Hennef", which I recommend to all.
But I remember talking on that day on that dance floor with this popular song and saying to Caitríona, remember that, "Look! We Have Come Through!" Not everybody gets to be able to say that in a relationship. And it might be a small victory, but sometimes in terms of the challenging business of being in love and being married, it can be something to really relish.
MS. HORNADAY: Wonderful. We have a question from Twitter. Jack asks: "I heard that Belfast was made in about 25 days, which amazed me. I want to ask how do you maximize time so that it is efficient, and how do you control all of it to keep it organized?" I think that's a question we all have about life.
MR. BRANAGH: It is a question about life. Well, like life, "Belfast," in fact, could not be achieved in 25 days. It was--it took probably 35 days, I think. How did we do it?
MS. HORNADAY: Still impressive.
MR. BRANAGH: Well, yeah, it's still--it's still swift. But, you know, they say freedom means having no choice. So, what were the choices we didn't have? Well, we couldn't do anything about COVID. We’d just come out of the first lockdown, and so our protocols were tight. It meant that there were shorter days. And so I had to be very decisive about what I wanted to shoot, and when, and how, and where. We had young children with limited working hours, because they had to continue their education. Again, it just makes you very, very decisive about what you do.
We had good fortune. The sun shone in that summer of 2020, in the U.K. and in Belfast. And it led me to do what I had been doing since I began work on the script, which was to try and follow my instinct. So, whether that was to shoot in black and white, whether that was to put a camera at the height of the boy of nine, you know, often at his visual head height, and how to stage a scene where it might all take place in one shot. That's a time saver. Although you can't do it just because it's saving time. Nobody’s going to say--nobody’s going to whistle out of a cinema going, golly, what an amazing schedule that was. It's only going to work if the film is any good.
But those decisions, of course, are now based on a great deal of experience of making films and so--and access to instinct. And then of course, I am blessed in a lot of regular collaborators, my first assistant director, cinematographer, editor, many of the actors here, including the great Judi Dench--these are people who also make it possible because they come on and they are so ready. So, we had the discipline enforced, imposed of COVID. And then we had the brilliance of regular collaborators. And then we had a great deal of luck.
MS. HORNADAY: You know, I know you mentioned that so many of your cast members came from this area, right? I mean, Jamie, Ciarán, I think Caitríona all kind of emanated from--did you find that their memories coincided with yours or converged on yours? Did they diverge? Did you talk? I mean, this is such a memory piece. It's such a personal memory piece. But then I wonder how the collective memory also informed it and whether you--what those conversations were like.
MR. BRANAGH: Well, I like that way of pointing to the collective memory. It was what I think we tried to do from day one was, I--in a way I didn't discourage but I posited the idea that an encyclopedic questioning of me for details about every element of my parents’ life or my grandparents’ life would be fine, but what we started with was actually talking about their families. So, for instance, Caitríona Balfe has a very interesting story. She grew up in Monaghan, which is on the border. She had a very lively sense of the volatility in the world of segregation. Her father was a Garda Sergeant of the Irish police. That's not an easy thing to negotiate when you're in a place where opposite communities are in conflict. So Caitríona had some very interesting insights about just the level of volatility on a day-to-day basis when you went shopping, with bomb scares, all of that.
Same with Jamie. Jamie Dornan was talking about how when he’d bring, you know, friends back who'd be from England, and they would say, oh, that's--what was that noise. That was a car backfiring. And he would say, no, that was a bomb. They’d say you’re kidding me. And he’d switch the television on and 10 minutes later the bomb would be reported. He wasn't blasé about this. It was sort of built into his DNA.
Ciarán had, you know, the same experiences I had, because he was--he was on the other side of the park. He was on the Catholic side of the park. I was on the Protestant side of the park. But we saw and eventually saw the massive wall that now divides those two communities in Alexandra Park, which is the park next to--next to our house. And he brought--his father was a doctor who worked on both--who worked for both religions and treated anybody, was much respected from both communities. So they all had a ton of experience.
And also from young Jude Hill, our 10-year-old star, you know, you also had the fascinated experience of someone who, thank goodness, has not lived through this. So his innocence about this in a way, real Jude in the real here and now was something that really authentically infused this in the same way as my own 9-year-old self was completely perplexed by how this thing could happen from a position of us all, apparently, you know, liking each other and getting on. So, all of those personal experiences made their own blend. And I think they got quite quickly away from anything documentary style about my life, which clearly inspired it, but from an emotional point of view allowed all of them to own it.
MS. HORNADAY: You mentioned that the film just opened in England. Has it opened in Northern Ireland yet?
MR. BRANAGH: It is the biggest movie in Northern Ireland and the biggest opening bar "Spider-Man" for as long as we can remember. It's on in every single cinema that's open in Northern Ireland.
MS. HORNADAY: Well, and I cannot ignore the fact that we just recognized the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, and to have this movie be something that people can go to, and like you said, process their own memories and their own evolving understanding of these events and wherever they kind of--however they affected it, I'm sure it's a very powerful experience for the audiences.
MR. BRANAGH: I think that there's--I've heard from people in the north of Ireland that there's this great sense of pride and a great sense that the compassion that we try to find in the film for, you know, the complete experience is something that can be a tiny but valuable part of the mosaic that is processing the experience of very, very traumatic and defining events like the one you mentioned.
But also, the lifetime--my lifetime has been leaving at the beginning of 30 years of violence that cost the lives of 3,700 people and wreaked havoc way beyond that, and then 25 or so years of a challenged peace and one that is more fragile than ever in the wake of Brexit. But I think the sense of an enormous and important and at its best important story, occasionally inspiring sometimes tragically disturbing, but the story of a nation across a lifetime that has gone through a quite staggering period of development and learning is something that people can't--you know, if you're from there or even if you're just watching from--it's quite an extraordinary arc of experience for one group of people. And stories like this, I think many stories in many media are part of letting people absorb and understand that.
MS. HORNADAY: Indeed. Kenneth Branagh, we are unfortunately out of time. I also had to get ready to go to a screening tonight of a little movie called "Death on the Nile."
MR. BRANAGH: Well, I hope you enjoy that. There's an Irishman in it.
MS. HORNADAY: You never quit, Kenneth Branagh, and we are the better for it.
MR. BRANAGH: Back home they say, you know, it's like waiting for buses. You know, you wait for hours for one and then three come along at once. So, my apologies. But the Irishman in that is secretly in the disguise of a Belgian sleuth called Hercule Poirot. So you’ll never know it was me.
MS. HORNADAY: I'll look out for him. Thank you so much for joining us today, Kenneth.
MR. BRANAGH: Thank you.
MS. HORNADAY: And thank you for joining us today. I am Ann Hornaday.
