MR. ROMNEY: Yeah, I think it’s very possible to minimize the threat because things have been going along pretty well for the last few decades with the exception of Russia’s invasion of Georgia and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to take Crimea. So they’ve shown who they are and recognize the incentives here, which is Russia has a population about, what, about one-tenth the size of China. Russia wants to be a superpower. It wants to be at the--in the room where it happens, if you will. And so it wants more population. It wants more economic base. Look, we don’t buy anything from Russia other than energy. No one does. And their industrial base is just not competitive. So they’re looking for a stronger industrial base, a stronger population base. And so they’re looking at the old Soviet empire, and they want to rebuild part of the Soviet Union, perhaps not with the same title on it but with the same economic and military potential. So that’s just the reality. John McCain used to say that Russia was a gas station parading as a country. They want to change that. And so you can expect Vladimir Putin to continue to take aggressive action, one, to strengthen his hand; and number two, to weaken ours. And so what I said back in 2012 was based on those things, which is Russia will continue to poke us in the eye to support anything or anyone who opposes our interests, to throw sand in the gears of the international order. Everything they can do to try and weaken us and strengthen them is something they’re going to do.