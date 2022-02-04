Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.)
Provided by the office of Sen. Robert Menendez
He grew up the son of Cuban immigrants in a tenement building in Union City and has risen to become one of 100 United States Senators. He is currently the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and served as Ranking Member in the 116th Congress. He has earned a national reputation for his international leadership in the Senate, which pairs with his long-time reputation as a fighter for New Jersey families who puts their economic security ahead of powerful special interests.