Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin is the youngest Academy Award Winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD. She has received critical acclaim for her work in her current film, CODA, as well as several prestigious awards and nominations, including AFI and NBR, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, SAG, AARP, Hollywood Critics, Gotham award and an International Press Academy nomination. Matlin executive produced the Oscar Nominated short film FEELING THROUGH. Her previous work in “Reasonable Doubts,” earner her two Golden Globe Award nominations and a People’s choice Award. Since then, she received nominations for four Emmy awards for her appearances on “Seinfeld,” “Picket Fences,” “The Practice,” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Marlee’s other notable TV credits include critically acclaimed series, “West Wing,” “The L Word,” and “Family Guy” just to name a few.
Matlin has been instrumental in many activities to grant accessibility to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities — Marlee has worked tirelessly on making all media provide Closed Captions. She helped get legislation passed that mandated ASL interpreters be present at ALL COVID-19 press conferences. She also organized a PSA that included leaders in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community that aided Deaf and Hard of Hearing Americans in accessing resources on how to vote in the past elections.