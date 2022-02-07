COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Thank you. Thank you for having me.
All right, Commissioner. We're supposed to be talking about public safety, but there's a breaking news story happening in Philadelphia that I think you probably want to weigh in on. The Philadelphia Inquirer had a heck of a story yesterday about the large number of Philadelphia police officers who are on sick or injury leave, more than 10 percent of your department.
Former Commissioner Chuck Ramsey, well known here in this area, called it "the biggest scam going." Is this a problem, and is there anything you can do about it?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Absolutely, it's a problem, and I actually appreciate you asking me about that because I think there is a lot of interconnectedness in what we're trying to accomplish with lowering our crime rates here. You can have the best plan on the planet, but if you don't have the resources to implement it, I think we see what happens.
All of that to say, you know, this is the result of legislation here that's existed long before my arrival, long before my predecessor's arrival, but the reason why this legislation was even put on the books was to protect officers who legitimately were injured and to ensure that they had a pathway forward to either help themselves heal and then return to work or to, at some point, find other ways to be employed if it's deemed that they could no longer work here with the police department.
What we found is that there are a lot of people here that take advantage of that, and while they may be injured initially at some point, whether, you know, they say it's on duty, but they found ways to stretch it out. And then they also found ways because of maybe some delays in the process to find other ways to employ themselves while they were collecting a check from the City of Philadelphia.
The problem with that is--you know, I've been here for two years, and we've been through everything, you name it, for the last two years here, whether it's civil unrest, you know, the increases in violent crimes that we've seen, you name it, the pandemic, everything related to that. And there are still very strong-hearted, strong-willed men and women here in this department that show up every day. And because of the fact that there are individuals that choose to scam the system, these individuals that show up and show out every day are now taking the burden, taking on the burden of the additional work or the added hours or working overtime because of those individuals who choose to scam the system. So it's absolutely a problem. I think it's deplorable, and we will continue to work through our Internal Affairs Bureau, identify these issues or identify these individuals and investigate them or refer them to Risk Management who then takes the investigation on from there and determines if there is further investigation that needs to be done and/or criminal charges that need to be filed. But we will continue to do our part on that.
MR. JACKMAN: Okay. I saw that you had just issued a statement on that. So I'm glad you were able to touch on that.
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Yeah.
MR. JACKMAN: And we can go back now to crime, which I'm sure you're looking forward to talking about, and we do need to point out--you pointed it out--that you've been the police chief there for only two years--police commissioner. You were the chief in Portland before that, and you were a deputy chief in Oakland before that.
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Right.
MR. JACKMAN: There's been a surge in violent crime across the country, but particularly, Philadelphia has been particularly hard hit, and last year, you had an all-time record high of 562 homicides. And this came after years where most of the country was seeing sort of a steady decline. So what changed in terms of violent crime, either nationwide or in Philadelphia? Why is the spike going that way now?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: You know, I think a lot of academic folks are still trying to figure it out, right? Here in Philadelphia, the violent crime has been steadily increasing since 2015, but no one has seen the type of spikes that we all have seen, you know, in recent history that began in 2020.
We're also seeing--I will tell you this. We got a record number of guns off the street last year, close to 6,000, and we're already trending in 2022 so far this year to even surpass that. So we know for a fact that accessibility to guns is clearly an issue, and I'm not talking about people that are purchasing guns legally, they're storing them. If they're lost or stolen, they report them. I'm not talking about those individuals. I'm talking about people that are carrying guns illegally, and then they are using said guns to commit crimes.
We're seeing guns fall into the hands of younger people, juveniles, far more readily. Our shooters are becoming younger, and as such, our victims, our shooting victims are becoming younger. We're seeing individuals that have either--say, for example, if they are a suspect or an offender, depending on where you are in the country--some people may say "perpetrator," but typically, these individuals have either been victims of a shooting before or they have had gun cases. They've been arrested for a violation--what we call here in Philadelphia, a violation of the Uniform Firearm Act, which is carrying a firearm illegally. So either they may have open cases, or they've been arrested for this before, and with the court closures in 2020--our courts were closed for an entire year--there are a lot of people that, quite frankly, should have been in custody that were not or they were pending court cases, and they were waiting for some sort of--for resolution to their case. So there are so many things that we think have impacted the violence crime that we saw here in the city.
I think it's also worth noting that, you know, we're the fourth largest police department in the country. We're a major city, but we're also probably the poorest major city in the country. So all of the issues that this city experienced prior to the pandemic around access to housing, access to education, access to wealth, all of the things that typically, if an individual had them, would--you know, would be less inclined to commit a crime, all of these things or the systemic inequities that we knew existed prior to the pandemic were exacerbated during the pandemic. So there's so many different things that we think lent to this spike that we saw over the last two years, but now we have to go back to what we know works to get these numbers to decrease.
MR. JACKMAN: Well, you answered about six different questions that I had lined up for you there in just that one answer.
Let's start with guns, right? An amazing number of crime guns seized by you guys last year, but does that make a difference? Will the flow of guns just keep coming? What's your frustration level with the easy availability of guns on the street in 2022?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: It's very frustrating, very frustrating. I mean, we're in Pennsylvania. The gun laws are, you know, pretty loose here. Again, I don't have anything against people that are buying them legally and they're using them legally. I have an issue with those who are purchasing them legally, and then they're, in turn, putting them in the hands of those who shouldn't have them. So we're talking about straw purchasing.
I'm talking about people that don't properly store their guns, and now they're stolen or they're used in other crimes, right?
I think there can be some clear or some commonsense legislative fixes, but in the meantime, before that happens, if it ever happens, we just need to make sure that there are proportionate consequences for those who are illegally carrying guns and using them here in the City of Philadelphia because we know that there is a nexus between the shootings, the nonfatal shootings that we're seeing, and our homicides. And, you know, it's no secret that a nonfatal shooting could turn into a homicide, depending on the location, depending on to proximity of a hospital or, you know, just where the person was shot.
So, if we focus on the low-hanging fruit, if we make very clear that there will be very serious consequences for those who are committing very serious, violent crimes, I think that will get us a very, very long way.
MR. JACKMAN: You talked about the socioeconomic situation in Philadelphia. I would note that 80 percent of the victims of last year's homicides were African American, particularly Black men. The Brady Campaign says gun violence is a racial justice issue. Do you agree, and what's driving that?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: I mean, when you look at--it just depends on, you know, context, right? It's absolutely disparities here. When you see the numbers, right, it's so sad. I respond--let me back up.
When I first got here, I said as the police commissioner, I am going to respond to the types of calls or critical incidences that are so in--far, few, and between that people know when the police commissioner show up, this is something really, really bad, right?
I had to come up with my team, had to come up with a--like a call-out roster because there were so many children being shot, whether through negligence, right, through their parents or their guardians leaving firearms in places that were easily accessible to young people. So now I have an eight-year-old that accidentally shot and killed themselves or an eight-year-old that accidentally shot a younger sibling or cousin or pregnant women being shot, and it was happening so much that I found myself not only losing sleep anyway, but I wasn't getting a decent night's sleep because I was responding so much.
I share this because when I arrived to these scenes, it's not like we can just completely block out that there's human beings behind these stats that we share. When you walk through these homes and you see photos, right, for me, I said, oh, my gosh, any one of these individuals could be a family member because there was--they look like me. And the more you think about it, this is potential--these are generation--we're losing an entire generation of young people or individuals that identify as Black or Brown. That is problem, and it's a crisis. And until everyone gets on the same page and recognizes that it's a crisis, we're going to continue the same thing in 2022, 2023, and so on and so forth.
So, yes, there are disparities. You know, there's, again, disparities across the system, but when we don't fix the low-hanging fruit, when we don't fix the drivers, for us on the enforcement end, we knew that domestic violence, narcotics sales, access to weapons, and beefs or social media beefs, arguments were driving a lot of the nonfatal shootings and homicides that we saw.
So what is it that we think we should do? Common sense tells us that we try to go upstream and nip it in the bud, right? What are we doing to address our narcotics sales? What are we doing to ensure that there's domestic violence awareness so that our victims or potential victims are getting the resources that they need? What are we doing--because we're behind in policing, what are we doing to ensure that we're on the up and up with technology to get behind some of these social media beefs or arguments that we're seeing? Obviously, we can't be social media police, but we have to do what we can.
So where does the data and intelligence take us? If the data and intelligence is taking us in the area or in the direction of Black and Brown people are losing their lives, I think that's only common sense in saying, yes, there's a disparity there and there's an equity issue there. And there's something that we have to address upstream to ensure that there's justice later on down the road.
MR. JACKMAN: You talked about going into folks' houses and seeing their pictures. What do you say at that moment to people? Do you talk about big issues, or are you just trying to be consoling, a shoulder? What do you say in that situation?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: It's very--it's difficult. You know, I focus on the moment. I can recall hugging an eight-year-old who had seen her younger sibling accidentally shoot himself in the head, and she--I felt her shoulder shaking, and she was trembling. And she was crying so hard, I knew for sure that my uniform shirt would be drenched. By the time I let her go, I saw that she was all cried out. She couldn't even get a tear out. That's how traumatized she was. So, in that moment, all I could do was focus on the best way of being a human being.
And as a mother, my boys are 23 and 20, right? That's the first hat that I wear. I'm a mother first. I'm a family member first, and then all the--you know, the law enforcement comes after.
But all I focus on is the--in the moment is humanity. All of the small talk and the important things about the case or the investigation, you know, I leave that for our detectives here. When I show up, my intent is to not only show that I care but to let everyone know that, you know, all of the responding officers are also human beings, and this has an impact on us as well.
Typically, you know, our officers are the first ones that get there, and we're the ones scooping up victims and transporting them to the hospital. It's not an ambulance. So this has a really deep impact on all of us, and we all have a vested interest in wanting to see these numbers go down.
MR. JACKMAN: Well, I hadn't thought about that. That's yet another impact on police that they have to actually transport victims.
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Yeah.
MR. JACKMAN: You put out a quarterly police reforms report last month, a PowerPoint, that talked about a lot of the challenges your department has faced the last two years, and you mention--and you mentioned them here earlier--budget cuts, social unrest, and social media--as sort of burdensome challenges. Have those factors made--specifically made policing harder?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: I think it's made our work more challenging, not just here in Philadelphia but for all of my colleagues. You know, I meet with my colleagues regularly. We all speak about it. We exchange notes. We talk about what's driving crime, and then we talk about potential implications of our strategies but then also roadblocks or challenges or bottlenecks. And, you know, upon my arrival here, you know, I was almost immediately asked to identify budget cuts. It was the same for many of my colleagues around the country.
Specifically, here in Philadelphia, I had a corporal that was murdered, ambushed, and then within a month, the pandemic hit, and we had to identify new ways to police because, you know, we're very social beings as human beings, but the police as law enforcement, you know, the first responders, we're going into people's homes. We don't know who we're dealing with until we get there. We don't know what we have until we get there, and then all--again, all of the other social issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic, we were still dealing with that.
And then we were also dealing with a changing narrative. We found ourselves at the beginning of a new movement, and I say movement because I don't think it was a moment in time. There was an opportunity there to make some really meaningful changes related to reform and transformation, but we still found that there were a core group, a lot of people in the community, that said, "Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait. We want reform, but we still want cops, and we want to see you." So it's almost as if we were being asked to do everything and nothing at the same time, meaning we want you to do more. We want to increase visibility. We want our response times to be quick and hasty. We want our clearance rate--and as we should, right? Everybody expects and should have these services. You know, clearance rates should improve, an area that we have to work on. Oh, but by the way, we don't want to give you the money to do that or give you additional funding.
And, you know, I think if there were more conversations with people like myself and my colleagues, I think people would have been surprised to learn that we don't disagree that additional funding needed to be placed into services but not at the expense of the police department. If you want more training, if you want more equipment, if you want us to be the best of the best and provide optimal service and ensure that, you know, we're keeping up with contemporary policing practices, that calls for investment, not divestment.
So there was a lot of competing interests in 2020 that continued on into 2021 with, okay, we know we want more, but we're still having this conversation around defund. And now we're starting to slowly hear more conversation about reinvestment, when myself and my colleagues have been saying for many, many years that it's not an either/or. It's an and. You can have reform and accountability and--and you can allow the police to be the police and allow us to have a visible presence, allow us to have the tools that we need, give us the technology, allow us to put a cop on every corner, meaning that we have to increase our funding by allowing for more recruitment, and then being creative in how we retain. How are we incentivizing our individuals to stay, given everything that we've gone through in the last two years? And I'm not just talking about police officers. It's dispatchers as well.
So it's still a conversation that's being had, but we're slowly starting to see the narrative change a little bit. But we're still left with the resources of 2020. So we're being asked to do more, but we have way less that I had a year ago or even two years ago. I have 10 percent less staffing than I had--or that this department had back in 2015. So it's real easy to try to compare apples to apples and say, "Well, back in this year, we knew this worked. Why don't we do this again?" We don't have nearly the amount of staffing that we had then.
So a lot of things in 2022 that not only has to be reassessed, but we really need to think about the conversations that's being had around public safety and how we can publicly support law enforcement but also at the same time hold us accountable and publicly acknowledging that the two are not mutually exclusive.
MR. JACKMAN: All right. We've got a question from the audience on Twitter from Carolina Goodman [phonetic] who asks, what is the current Philadelphia Police Department support for DA Krasner who--for those who don't know, Larry Krasner is a liberal prosecutor who has taken a different approach to prosecuting low-level crimes and bail, deemphasizing nonviolent arrests, so--and he's aggressively sought police files and prosecuted police officers. So what is your police department relationship with the district attorney?
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: I will tell you this. We are--we're all part of a criminal justice system, and it would behoove every facet of the criminal justice system to be in alignment.
I rolled out a strategic plan in June of 2020, and I made very clear in the action plan that there were some implications there, right? I can only pretty much control those who work for me.
The problem is--is that if there are key ideological differences amongst partners within the criminal justice system, it makes it very difficult to execute a plan. The reason why I say that is this. There are areas where we agree, but there are very key areas where we don't agree. And, you know, the public--it's important for the public to know that, you know, we're working together, which we do, but it also needs to be made very clear that there are some fundamental areas where we disagree.
One of those areas is what I talked about earlier, right? I believe that we have to go very hard after those who are carrying firearms illegally, and that's because we're seeing a lot of these illegal firearms at the root of a lot of these nonfatal shootings and homicides that we're seeing. There's a different principle or a different belief or a different philosophy in the DA's office.
But I will say this. It's 2022. Last year, we experienced 562 homicides, which is sickening. There are 562 mothers or fathers or both who will not be at the dinner table or not have the ability to see their loved ones this year. There is nothing more important to me in this police department in this day and age right now than making sure that we get these numbers down, we ensure everybody is safe. It's not too late. It's not too late to get on board. It's not too late to be aligned, and I think, you know, at some point, for those--and it's not just the DA. Whomever it is, if we're not on the same page, then okay, you continue to do what it is that you're doing over there, but for the Philadelphia Police Department, we will maintain our priorities, and we will be more focused and precise as ever to make sure that we're getting the most violent individuals off the street, we're doing what we can to arrest key individuals and get the right people off the street, and lower crime in these small pockets of the city that we know are driving the largest numbers of crime citywide.
MR. JACKMAN: That leads me into a question that your PowerPoint mentioned, which was Operation Pinpoint. I think that's what you might have just been referring to.
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Yes, yes.
MR. JACKMAN: What is that? I mean, it sounds good. Tell us more.
COMMISSIONER OUTLAW: Yeah. So it's, you know, depending on where you are in the country. I keep saying this because I recognize it might have a different name, depending on where you are. This is my third state that I've worked in, and, you know, in Oakland, it was Ceasefire. I brought it to Portland, and, you know, we called it something else. It was our gun violence initiative, and here, it's under the umbrella--so Operation Pinpoint, it's focused deterrence, right?
And what the principle states is that it's--we know that there is a small percentage of individuals that are responsible for committing to driving the largest percentage of crime here citywide. It's the same thing with places in the city. There are small pockets in the city that's driving the largest percentage of our violent crime here. So the whole concept under the city's Philadelphia Roadmap for Safer Communities is how do we as a police department operationalize that, and we do that through Operation Pinpoint, pinpoint being very precise.
And so, in each district throughout the city, there are pinpoint grids. Those are our areas that's driving crime. We flood those areas with resources, whether on the enforcement end, investigative end, it's working with our local, state, federal partners to ensure that every resource that's available are focusing on these particular grids or places, problematic areas within the city, and then even more so on the individuals within those areas. The whole point of doing that, again, is to focus on those small percentages of the population that's driving the numbers, and it's also making sure that we're not casting a wide net. We are spearfishing. We're being as precise as possible.
And so the whole point is ensuring alignment not just on the enforcement end, but then also ensuring that our enforcement efforts are sustained through the city's services, through the social services or human services end. So it's a hand-in-hand operation with the police department, our law enforcement, the federal agencies, prosecution, federal prosecutors, you name it and everyone in between, including the services realm to ensure that we are addressing again these small pockets, and then ultimately, if we're successful, it will drive down the citywide numbers because we're focusing on these small pinpoint grids within the city that are the drivers of the crime.
