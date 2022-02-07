But I will say this. It's 2022. Last year, we experienced 562 homicides, which is sickening. There are 562 mothers or fathers or both who will not be at the dinner table or not have the ability to see their loved ones this year. There is nothing more important to me in this police department in this day and age right now than making sure that we get these numbers down, we ensure everybody is safe. It's not too late. It's not too late to get on board. It's not too late to be aligned, and I think, you know, at some point, for those--and it's not just the DA. Whomever it is, if we're not on the same page, then okay, you continue to do what it is that you're doing over there, but for the Philadelphia Police Department, we will maintain our priorities, and we will be more focused and precise as ever to make sure that we're getting the most violent individuals off the street, we're doing what we can to arrest key individuals and get the right people off the street, and lower crime in these small pockets of the city that we know are driving the largest numbers of crime citywide.