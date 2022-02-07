Ambassador Étienne is coming to us this morning from the State Department where he will be representing France and the European Union at 9:30, a half hour from now, at a meeting of the U.S.‑EU Energy Council.
I'm grateful to his staff and to the State Department for organizing the logistics for his appearance from State this morning. We've promised to end our conversation at 9:25 so Ambassador Étienne can get to that meeting.
Monsieur Ambassadeur, bonjour. Welcome to Washington Post Live.
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Thank you. Bonjour, David. Thank you. Thank you really for your invitation.
I join you also in your thanks to the Department of State for having me this morning in this building. Indeed, I will represent not France but the French presidency of the Council of the European Union at this very important meeting of the U.S.‑EU Energy Council at 9:30. Thank you for also your adaptation to this schedule. Thank you, David. It's good to be with you.
MR. IGNATIUS: So let's begin, Mr. Ambassador, with the Ukraine crisis. At this hour in Moscow, your president, Emmanuel Macron, is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for urgent talks to see if there's a diplomatic path forward that can resolve this crisis without a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Give us a sense of President Macron's agenda as he goes into these crucial talks today and what the nature of his conversations has been in recent weeks with President Putin.
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Thank you. Well, first, he's not only visiting Moscow. He's also visiting Kiev, and this is really important to underline. And this visit has been prepared by many conversations with the two presidents of Russia and Ukraine‑‑President Macron has been knowing them for many years now‑‑and also by a very intense coordination with other leaders since the unity between allies here is absolutely essential to conversation with President Biden and many conversations with other leaders, including the prime minister, the British prime minister, the Secretary‑General of NATO, Baltic leaders.
Our foreign minister was in Romania recently, and you mentioned in your introduction what we're ready to do also with Romania, so a lot of coordination to preserve the unity, which is absolutely essential.
And then the topics, which will be discussed not only in Moscow but also in Kiev, you know France and Germany are mediators in the Donbas crisis and members of the so‑called Normandy format together with Ukraine and Russia, and we see a possibility here maybe, maybe to move forward based on the first meeting of the advisors, which took place in Paris two weeks ago. Of course, a path for de‑escalation, which we are looking for, and a conversation on the security in Europe, these would surely be the topics of those visits like of many conversations in those days based on our dual approach which is a deterrence of an invasion and dialogue, especially with Russia.
MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Ambassador, President Putin is said to have described your President Macron as a "quality interlocutor" is the way this has been translated. It's a phrase that came to the press from a French official describing their interaction, and this dialogue has been important during the crisis.
Some have criticized President Macron for speaking outside of the formal NATO process and have worried about divisions within NATO. How would France answer that concern, which is expressed here in Washington but in other capitals as well?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, I don't really understand these statements. On the contrary, as I said, we act in a very close coordination with our allies and in the unity of our positions, and on top of that, we are not the only ones talking with President Putin. And, finally, we are also very closely in connection with the Ukrainian‑‑with Ukraine and the president of Ukraine. So I don't see any basis for such a suspicion.
And the fact that, indeed, I would not comment President Putin's supposed assessment about his dialogue and the quality of this dialogue with President Macron, but it is true that they have been meeting for four and a half years now, same with President Zelensky, by the way. I remember President Zelensky's visit to Paris, the first one. I was there, and it's rather, I would think, an asset for all of us, including for our allied nations and partners, to have this possibility of a dialogue. It shows also that the Europeans, since France is not only mediator with Germany in the Normandy format, but Minsk agreements implementation has been processed but also is president of the Council of the European Union right now. It all shows also that the Europeans stand actively side by side with their allies in this dual approach, which‑‑and everybody agrees with that, has among the two components of this approach, a dialogue to find‑‑to use all diplomatic instruments to find a political, diplomatic way out of this crisis.
MR. IGNATIUS: So one sign of the coordination that you were referring to a moment ago with other NATO allies was the phone call yesterday between President Macron and President Biden. Without asking you to go into the details of that, which I'm sure are confidential, give us a sense of the conversation that's been taking place between the American and French presidents as they together try to figure out a path forward.
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Our president, my president, wanted to discuss with the president of the United States about his visits to Moscow and Kiev, just a couple of days after another discussion with President Biden, and they exchanged the views, obviously, on their recent contacts and including with the two countries, which President Macron would now visit, and about the assessment they have of the situation and finally also about the way to go forward, especially in this research of a path for de‑escalation.
MR. IGNATIUS: I'd be interested to hear your evaluation, Mr. Ambassador, of how President Biden and his team at the NSC and the State Department and the Pentagon have been handling this crisis. How do you think they're doing?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, I think they are doing pretty well, including in the‑‑in particular, it is the point I can judge from my corner that, in particular, in terms of coordination, and we appreciated very much the way we have coordinated our answers to the proposals made by Russia. You know, we had two answers, one from NATO, one from the United States. There was a huge number of coordination not only on the issue of how we proceed but on the substance, especially on the basic principles which we defined and on the prospects of European security arrangements, so a very good coordination and a coordination which is continuing, which is going on to‑‑not only to affirm but also to give substance to the unity between us and our positions because this crisis is evolving every day. And it's really important that we can coordinate both aspects of dialogue but also of deterrence, and this one is also very important, of course.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you about a particular chilling piece of news that emerged over the weekend. Biden administration officials briefed Congress late last week about their intelligence assessments of what might happen if Russia invades, and those estimates were then shared with the news media. And I'll just review them for our viewers. U.S. officials said that Kiev could be captured within a matter of days. The death toll of civilians could reach 25‑ to 50,000 Ukrainian civilians, 5,000 to 15,000 Ukrainian military, and 3,000 to 10,000 Russian troops, with as many as 5 million refugees.
Obviously, I don't want to ask you for a comment on the specific details of that U.S. estimate, but I'm interested in what France thinks might be the human cost of this invasion if it does go forward.
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Thank you, David, for not asking me to confirm the figures because I have no intelligence, but obviously, we are very much worried also in France and in Europe in general. It's a crisis of security, by the way, in Europe, in half of Europe. So we European nations are very much worried like the United States about the consequences of a possible Russian invasion. This is also the reasons why we have this very strong deterrence pillar in our attitude, and this is also the reason why France, as you recalled in your introduction, said that we were ready to participate concretely to the action of reassurance of our NATO allies who are on the eastern part of our alliance, announcing a deployment pending a NATO decision of troops in Romania.
So we know that there are those different scenarios. There is one which would be outright invasion. There are other ones which would be more hybrid actions. This information, we know all these possibilities, and we are all the more active on the diplomatic front and the political context. Then we are worried by the situation not only around Ukraine but, in particular, in Belarus where we see this really strong accumulation of military force, Russian force.
MR. IGNATIUS: Germany's new Chancellor Scholz told the Washington Post in an interview that we published this morning that Germany's response to a Russian invasion would be‑‑I'm quoting him‑‑"united and decisive," but he refused in this interview to say explicitly that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be canceled in the event of an invasion. Would France favor cancellation of Nord Stream 2 if Russia invaded?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, first, I mentioned the very close coordination we have with our partners. The first of them is Germany, of course, because we are together in this Normandy format and also because we are very‑‑we work closely together on all EU dossier. As you can imagine, the visit of our president to Moscow and Kiev has been also very closely coordinated with the German chancellor, all the more this‑‑the chancellor will‑‑is today in Washington but will also visit Ukraine and Russia later. So this is really important.
The security of a gas supply, this is also, to your question, will be, by the way, one‑‑the diversification of our suppliers. This will be one of the topics of the U.S.‑EU Energy Council.
And concerning our answer to deterrence measures to prevent an invasion, we are also consulting with the United States very closely. We don't give details on this for obvious reasons. We are considering the different possibilities, but we will‑‑we are preparing those massive consequences. We have already announced because it's an important part of our policy here, and finally, we think in France that, indeed, the diversification of an energy supply of, in particular, gas is a very important part of our autonomy, of our independence, and we discuss this very openly inside the EU, with Germany and with the other EU nations.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let me go to the heart of what I suspect President Macron is talking about with President Putin at this hour, which is the Russian argument that Putin has made now for really many years that the West has gone too far, that it has encroached on Russia's security, and that Russia now needs a guarantee that NATO won't go even further and make Ukraine a member. He's asked for a specific guarantee of that, which the United States and other NATO countries have said is unacceptable.
But I wonder, in your discussions with the Élysée, President Macron's advisors, if you see some way to speak to that Russian concern about security without making compromises that would be unacceptable. Is there a way to calibrate that, do you and your colleagues think?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, this discussion is the reason why we wanted to answer seriously with proposals to the Russian proposals, which as such were not‑‑we could not accept, of course.
But here are two points. First, the principles of the European security, of the security on the European continent, which we have agreed on, including with Russia, in Helsinki, in the Paris Charter, but also in other documents which Russia has quoted, these are absolutely essential, and we want to preserve it. And we have‑‑on our side, we have kept them.
We are ready to have this discussion, but those principles, you cannot select some of them and not give the others. They constitute a series of principles which are the base of our security, and the respect of the sovereignty of our countries in Europe is one of this principle and which is for us a real, real important orientation now and which guides our policy. And I mean also, of course, and, in particular, the sovereignty of Ukraine. This is one thing.
The other thing is the question of the instruments for ensuring security in Europe, and there, unfortunately, we have seen an unraveling of those instruments. Without being too technical, we have seen very important treaties like Conventional Forces in Europe, Open Skies, or Intermediate‑Range Nuclear Forces, which particularly do not exist anymore. We have important documents, nontreaty, but very important political guidelines that support Vienna Document, which absolutely needs to be adopted. And this is--all of this and many other issues like maneuvers and information transparency are also the base of the proposals we have made with Russia through the two answers by NATO and the U.S. And we understand that Russia is preparing its answer to our answer.
So, indeed, there is a discussion here, and it is not only by the consonance of one party. It's by the consonance of all of us, and as I said, in particular, about the consonance of the European countries because it's our security.
MR. IGNATIUS: Thank you. That's a helpful summary of what's likely to be at the center of the discussions taking place this morning in Moscow.
I want to, in a moment, turn to French‑American relations but ask you first briefly about President Putin's visit to China. There were the photographs of Putin and Xi together, and it was kind of an opening ceremony for the Olympics, all its own.
We have a question that's been sent in to us by one of our viewers, a person named Columbus Leo who is writing us from Canada. This viewer says, "Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine, and China is threatening to invade Taiwan. How would reactions to Russia's threats or even invasion affect China's bullying of its neighbors?" It's a good question. What are France's thoughts about that?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: It's a very good question, and it's difficult to answer the question because to know the answer, you should be a little in the head of the leaders not only in Russia but also in China.
Probably, China is looking very carefully at what is happening now, but I guess the situations are different, although some of the principles I mentioned about the European security apply also worldwide. And this is also very important for us to remember.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let's turn to French‑American relations. They went through a rough patch after the so‑called AUKUS deal with Australia where the United States and Australia apparently didn't inform France of the cancelation of a submarine deal that France had with Australia. There were some difficult days, but from what I know, the Biden administration has been working hard to try to repair relations with France. And I want to ask, you, Mr. Ambassador, how that's going. How well is the Biden administration doing in making France understand that it regrets the difficulty and wants a strong alliance with France?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, thank you for mentioning these difficult days because they were, in particular, difficult for other French ambassador back in September, but we have been working a lot, the two countries, France and the United States, since then to rebuild the trust, as we said, and there was a very important meeting in Rome when they were there for the G20 summit between President Biden and President Macron. And they adopted a declaration in Rome which is really, really important because, first, it gives a roadmap for very substantial work on many bilateral and multilateral issues where France and the U.S. want to cooperate, and one of these issues is Indo‑Pacific, which is the start of the problem and where we recognize and we have on the U.S. side a strong recognition of the importance of not only French but European policies in the Indo‑Pacific.
One other issue is really important, which is the recognition also by the United States, that stronger and more capable European defense can contribute positively not only to general but also to transatlantic security and in complementarity with NATO, and on this we have built a number of discussions and conversations, including in the framework of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union and of the preparation of the NATO summit next June.
So, in a nutshell, not only an improvement of the relation and a common will to rebuild the trust, which had been lost during this period, but also a very substantial cooperation on very, very important issues, including the fight against the terrorist threat in Africa and in other places, because in spite of all dangers to the international security, we have been discussing until now, we don't forget also that the terrorist threat is also still a threat. We don't forget the other big international security, nonproliferation issues which are there.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, Ambassador, we have just a minute left before you've got to get to your meeting on energy issues, and I want to just ask you if you'd briefly say to us how you hope this meeting and other discussions can contribute to greater energy security for Europe so that Europe is less vulnerable to pressure from Russia and perhaps from others on energy. How can you make progress on that?
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, energy is one domain where we think that a more stronger and more sovereign Europe is good for the United States and for our common security, and right now, energy is really an essential dimension because of these worries about gas supply.
So this meeting will be really important to show here too also in this strategic domain of energy and energy supply that there is a unity, a transatlantic unity, in the way we can cooperate to secure the supply of gas and particularly in Europe and to continue to secure it, but this meeting will be also on another very important topic, which is the clean, the energy and climate transition, and I would add a fair transition, which is now clearly the choice not only in the European Union, which has been always a leadership in the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement but also with this administration on the U.S. But this will be the second very big topic on the agenda of the U.S.‑EU Energy Council, which is really an important convergence.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, with that, I want to thank Ambassador Étienne for an excellent discussion. You have a meeting to attend. We're grateful to you for taking time to be with us. Thank you so much.
AMB. ÉTIENNE: Thank you, David. Thank you for having me today. Thank you.
