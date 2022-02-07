AMB. ÉTIENNE: Well, I think they are doing pretty well, including in the‑‑in particular, it is the point I can judge from my corner that, in particular, in terms of coordination, and we appreciated very much the way we have coordinated our answers to the proposals made by Russia. You know, we had two answers, one from NATO, one from the United States. There was a huge number of coordination not only on the issue of how we proceed but on the substance, especially on the basic principles which we defined and on the prospects of European security arrangements, so a very good coordination and a coordination which is continuing, which is going on to‑‑not only to affirm but also to give substance to the unity between us and our positions because this crisis is evolving every day. And it's really important that we can coordinate both aspects of dialogue but also of deterrence, and this one is also very important, of course.