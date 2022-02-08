Ms. Watts is now the co-founder and board president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation (ETLF) and the Emmett Till Institute for Learning and Leadership (E-TILL). Founded in 2005, ETLF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to preserving the memory and legacy of (her cousins), Emmett Louis Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley’s hope for justice and that his death not be in vain. As a promise to his mother, they are “creating a legacy of hope” and building an important bridge from the past to the present and future. While, “Preserving the Past and inspiring the future.” they offer programs, opportunities and scholarships that educate, equip, inspire and empower youth, women and their families for a better future. The organization engages with students, youth groups in colleges and universities and a wide range of audiences and communities across the country with two of their signature presentations: Who Killed Emmett Till? And the Power of History: Turning Tragedy into Triumph . Both provide a powerful platform for interdisciplinary, intergenerational interaction, discussion and solutions. Their hope is that this painful part of our history will not be repeated and will inspire youth and young adults to reach their fullest potential – something Emmett did not have a chance to do.