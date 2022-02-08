Deborah Watts
Provided by representatives of Deborah Watts.
Deborah Watts is an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. After spending 22 years in Corporate America, Deborah became the CEO of Watts-Five Enterprises an international marketing, management and business consultant to numerous organizations. It is under the Watt’s Five Enterprises’ umbrella that she established one of Minnesota’s first electronic magazines for urban professionals and communities of color called The Hookup Network.com. Thousands of readers have subscribed to the e-magazine offering news, jobs, community activities, arts and entertainment and more.
As the successful author of 101 ways to know you’re “black” in corporate America. She creatively provided a “voice to the voiceless” by exposing racism and discrimination experienced by people of color in Corporate America. She has served as a guest speaker and as a facilitator while conducting seminars and workshops to spark dialogue in corporate settings about the value of diversity/inclusion and the importance of creating healthy multicultural workplaces and relationships. Deborah is frequently asked to offer her “words of wisdom” and advice to young men and women who are entering the workforce today.
She has also been featured in the National Black MBA, Black Enterprise, Essence, Jet, I AM and Plymouth magazines and has appeared as a guest on BET and NPR, the Black Family Channel as Today’s History Maker, Comcast Newsmakers, The NAACP’s Crisis Today, Cox Communications, ABC, CNN, SiriusXM, MSNBC, NBC, TMZ, CBS and many other local and national TV and Radio networks.
Deborah is also the first African American woman to represent Minnesota’s third congressional district as a 2004 candidate for Congress in the United States House of Representatives.
Ms. Watts is now the co-founder and board president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation (ETLF) and the Emmett Till Institute for Learning and Leadership (E-TILL). Founded in 2005, ETLF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to preserving the memory and legacy of (her cousins), Emmett Louis Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley’s hope for justice and that his death not be in vain. As a promise to his mother, they are “creating a legacy of hope” and building an important bridge from the past to the present and future. While, “Preserving the Past and inspiring the future.” they offer programs, opportunities and scholarships that educate, equip, inspire and empower youth, women and their families for a better future. The organization engages with students, youth groups in colleges and universities and a wide range of audiences and communities across the country with two of their signature presentations: Who Killed Emmett Till? And the Power of History: Turning Tragedy into Triumph . Both provide a powerful platform for interdisciplinary, intergenerational interaction, discussion and solutions. Their hope is that this painful part of our history will not be repeated and will inspire youth and young adults to reach their fullest potential – something Emmett did not have a chance to do.