I wanted to start just by underscoring the trivial nature of the alleged crime, the alleged offense that Emmett Till committed, which was to whistle at a White woman. I am so struck by that and, as so many people have also been struck, by the decision that Mamie Till‑Mobley made to present her son in an open casket. I'm curious. Can you just talk a little bit about whether or not she understood the magnitude of that decision and the way that it would affect people? I mean, what made her decide to do that?
MS. WATTS: That's a very good question, Robin. I think it was a moment in time that Mamie took advantage of, and I think with the death of her son, the magnitude of that, the horrific nature of his murder, the brutalized face, body that she witnessed, she wanted the world to bear witness as well. And, as she has such a strong spiritual foundation and tying it to‑‑back to Jesus, if you will, being that she was raised in the church of God and Christ, you know, we had to bear witness to the crucifixion and to the nature in which our country dealt with them, the nature in which others, nonbelievers brutalized Jesus, if you will. And I know that through her spiritual foundation, that was something that she knew that had to happen.
Now, did she orchestrate all of it? Did she think ahead of time about that? I don't believe so, but I think it was a moment that she took advantage of this opportunity and said, "I"‑‑you know, "No one would believe me if I told them about this. Others need to bear witness." So I think that's what happened, and it did galvanize many, you know. It gave birth to the Emmett Till generation. It gave birth to the Civil Rights movement and pushed things forward, of which I know she was very pleased that that happened.
And she had to stand in‑‑I guess in her grief and in her pain and also in her pursuit of justice for her son. All of those things came together for her, and I think her spiritual foundation gave a wonderful beginning for her to make those things happen. But that's a great question.
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, you are not just a keeper of this legacy, but you are also a cousin to Emmett and to his mother. Over the course of your life, I mean, you got to know her well. Can you give us a sense of what she was like? I mean, I'm wondering if she just had this extraordinary sense of purpose and dignity, or if that was something that was, you know, just part of growing up during the time that she did.
MS. WATTS: Well, you know, that's a great question also. She, you know, was a scholar. She was educated. She was the only child of her parents, and she was in a bubble, I would say‑‑I could say, as it relates to love support, her spiritual foundation. Those were things that fortified her, and those are things that run consistent in my family in terms of the women and men who had a lot of love surrounding them, a lot of structure, a lot of rules, the do's and don'ts, and then a purpose around achieving our education. She excelled at that at an early age, and so I think it prepared her to move forward and to do some of the things that she did.
Her resolve came from her mother. Just the stoic nature, the elegance that she dealt with things, the careful nature of her discussion and her language that she used to try to reach people was very purposeful, but it flowed. I think people understood that she had that gift and it flowed and it reached, which was so important for her. So she brought that with her, not knowing that she was going to have to stand in front of thousands of people, not knowing that she was going to have‑‑bear witness and have others bear witness to her only son's murder and lynching and his body when she opened the casket, but she rose to the occasion. But she was prepared but probably not in the way that mentors prepare someone for the role that she eventually played.
But I think her family, our family, with strong spiritual foundation and giving her those opportunities at an early age and her excelling in her education certainly prepared her.
MS. GIVHAN: One of the things that you just mentioned, you were talking about the Emmett Till generation and the fact that seeing what had happened to this young child made people stand up who had not stood up before. I mean, were there specific people that stood up, or was it simply groups of people, people from certain parts of society, people from different parts of the culture who decided that they needed to speak and to act?
MS. WATTS: I think it's a combination of those things, you know, the SCLC/SNCC organizations, NAACP, certainly rose to the occasion along with Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks. There were a lot of things happening in our country at that time, you know, and I think that it just was that spark that actually caused people to bear witness again, to take a look at the horrific nature of what hate looked like in our country, and to stand up. I think they had enough. You know, it was like enough is enough, and so there were people. There were women, men who stood, you know, stood up for their rights. They actually spoke out. They marched. They experienced some horrific things that happened to them from violence, from state‑sponsored violence, and other things. So there was a cost that they paid as well, but their sacrifice helped to move things forward, right along with Mamie Till-Mobley. And so I always honor that Emmett Till generation who are now, like, in their eighties, late seventies and eighties right now because of the sacrifices that they made.
But there are a lot of women there that‑‑you know, there are a couple names of women right now. I just can't think of them right now, but I will. It will come back to me, but they're important in our history, and they have spoken out publicly. And they have claimed themselves as the Emmett Till generation as well. So we owe them a lot for moving face forward along with all the other ones that rose to the occasion, men and women and organizations.
I mean, Mamie Till‑Mobley helped to mobilize the‑‑oh, gosh‑‑the labor unions, the packinghouse workers, those that were in the sleeping car organization. NAACP, helped to raise money for those organizations as well, which helped to propel Martin Luther King in his push towards Civil Rights.
She joined other men and women, standing in their stead as it related to other lynchings that occurred in our country, standing against the death penalty. So she spread herself not only just speaking about her son, but she stood in solidarity with others as well. And she was a tool. She was useful to the movement, and a woman of that age and a woman of her stature, being a single mother grieving, if you will, I'm just so in awe of what she was able to do at that time.
But I have to say from a faith perspective, that had to come into play to give her that kind of strength and courage, along with her family and along with her loving, strong mother.
I do want to share something with you so that you understand too a little bit about what she was thinking at the time as well, because I don't want to paint this picture that she moved so far beyond her pain that there wasn't grief. Can I read something out of a book that she wanted people to understand what she was thinking about?
MS. GIVHAN: Oh, please.
MS. WATTS: Do you mind?
MS. GIVHAN: Please.
MS. WATTS: "So I was sitting in the dining room feeling sorry for myself. What am I going to do? Almost as soon as I asked that question, the answer came. End it all. Oh, I don't know what possessed me. I really don't have any idea at all. But I got up. I walked over to the window. Well, that window was painted shut, so I went to another window, and that led out to a gangway, a stairwell, where I figured no one would find me until my body started to smell. No, that wouldn't do. I looked at the front windows. One was a picture window that didn't open, but then I couldn't jump from those windows on the sides either because children played out front, and that would be so traumatic from them. Besides, after I thought about it a little more, I realized something else that was very important. I wasn't wearing any pants. I didn't wear pants back then. I was wearing a dress that Mama had made for me. Oh, I remember that dress. It was sleeveless, real tight in the waist, a long, flared skirt. It was a white dress, white with a floral pattern, some kind of design on it. That design was pink. This was one of my favorite dresses. I couldn't stand the thought of jumping in that dress. More important, I couldn't stand the thought that my skirt might fly up. Just then, as I was thinking about all of that, the phone rang, and it was a reporter. He was thinking about doing a follow‑up story on me, and he wanted to know what I was planning to do." And this is in her book, "The Death of Innocence."
And I'll just shorten this by saying that she shared with that reporter that she wanted to go back to school, and he was instrumental in helping her to get into Chicago Teachers College, where she ended up matriculating and getting her degree there.
But that's just a little bit about what her mindset was, and I'm sure there are other mothers and others who have experienced similar pain that Mamie has that had maybe those similar thoughts. But there was something that happened that brought her back. But, again, she was thinking about not having any pants on at that time.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, I mean, I think what you just read is really such a through line with so many women that we, you know, elevate and put on pedestals and point to as heroic, which is that, you know, they felt fear, they felt grief, they felt all the confusion, and they still pressed forward.
I mean, you brought up the reporter there. I mean, how important was the Black media specifically in mobilizing behind Mamie?
MS. WATTS: Yes. You know, I think that they were very important, from Jet magazine, Johnson Publishing, publishing that, the picture of Emmett and his remains in Jet, all the other reporters that ascended on, upon Mamie to carry her story forward. It was a media frenzy, if you will, and it was one of the first media events, I think, that was connected in with the movement that helped propel it forward. I mean, it was so strong that even Martin Luther King‑‑one of the photojournalists, Dr. Ernest Withers, ended up photographing that picture of Moses Wright in the courtroom when he pointed at J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant. Dr. Ernest Withers created a photojournalist book that shared the story of the trial, but he eventually also became the photographer for many but specifically the photographer for Martin Luther King because they saw how important it was that media could bear witness and could show and demonstrate to the American public what was happening, and not only the American public but also those across our globe as well. They could see what was happening in America, and it wasn't such a great America as we were claiming to be.
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, ultimately, the men who were tried for lynching Emmett Till were not found guilty, but this brings me to a question that came in a bit earlier from Keith Beauchamp who asks, "What would be justice for you and the Till family?" And before you answer that, I just also want to make note to the audience that Keith is a filmmaker and producer of the documentary "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till" and the upcoming film "Till." What would justice look like?
MS. WATTS: Ooh. That's a great question, and you know, that's a challenging question for most families because, first, they want their loved ones back. And we know that with the many lynchings and the unjust murders that have occurred across our country, that's not going to happen, and so the next best thing is to make sure that their deaths are not in vain. And that's what Mamie wanted also. So we have to push forward with honoring that but also that truth, justice, and accountability takes place because it is really important that those perpetrators are brought to justice, that they are held accountable, culpable, whatever their roles were, that they pay a price for the pain that they've caused.
Our laws weren't on the books at that time that could, I'd say, usher in the kind of justice that was needed at that time, but we're still struggling with some of those laws today that can bring a full accounting and justice to many of those families, those families past and those families present. And, hopefully, with the work that we're doing, we can bring some sort of accountability and laws in place that will bring some healing and accountability, strengthen those laws.
But it's a tough question, and, Keith, thank you for asking that. But it is something that we struggle with, but I'm pretty clear that it is accountability. That's the number one thing that we're looking for, and that specifically in Emmett Till's case, it would be charging the known living accomplice, Carolyn Bryant Donham, culpable in Emmett's kidnapping and murder. And that is possible today, you know.
So it's a great question, and justice can be‑‑can prevail, and it's in the hands of Mississippi right now. And so sometimes we don't know who to point to or who to demand, make the proper demands of, and we tried that with the Department of Justice, and of course, the Department of Justice has said this is not in their jurisdiction. And they recently have closed their investigation.
But this is a murder case, and there is no statute of limitations on murder, and so justice for us is full‑‑a full accounting, truth, and‑‑I would say accountability. It just‑‑
MS. GIVHAN: Can we pause‑‑oh, sorry.
MS. WATTS: Robin, this is the sixty‑sixth year‑‑
MS. GIVHAN: I was going to share that we have a clip, a very powerful clip of Mamie herself talking about sort of that tension between her own grief and what her‑‑the larger story, the larger symbolism of her‑‑impact of her son's death.
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, Emmett would have been 81 years old this year, and as we think about his place in history, I'm curious how you have been able to sort of process the importance of that history, the fact that that is, in many ways, unfinished history and the tension that now exists for some people in not wanting to grapple with the difficult, uncomfortable history.
MS. WATTS: Yes. Well, I have to say, right along with many others, that that history is American history, and so we cannot leave out a significant piece of it in order to share the truth about what's happened in America. If we're going to move forward, we have to deal with the true nature of what we've done, and if we can't deal with that, we're not going to ever move forward.
And so I know that the clock is turning back in some instances, and I know that that is not where any African American wants to go or person of color wants to go. And so, with that, yes, that tension is going to exist because there is going to be resistance to that, and so I would say our country is changing. We better just pull up, grow up, and show up in places that‑‑and move over, if you will, where we can become better. We can become a better country by embracing everything that we are.
You know, I wrote a book in 1998 called "The 101 Ways to Know You're 'Black' in Corporate America," and one of those‑‑I guess the purpose of that was to try to remove the veil, you know, remove the sense that things are happening there that people weren't talking about. And so, just like with Mamie in opening that casket, it has opened the door for us to have these meaningful discussions around what's happening and the truth.
And so American history is something we need to embrace. We need to understand all of it. We need to understand the contributions of African Americans and other people of color to this country. We need to embrace it, and we need to understand how important it is for us to move forward instead of resisting that kind of progress, looking at it as this wonderful value proposition for us to be great and to move into those spaces that‑‑and those claims that we said we are. But there's a lot of pain. There is a lot that we need to own up to, and until we do that, I just don't see us moving forward.
I'm going to continue to remind us of particularly the story of Emmett and those that even came before Emmett, those presently with this through line that we currently see of other cases and modern‑day lynching that is occurring, and also looking at laws that need to be in place to strengthen the kind of, I would say, protection for people that are experiencing these things today. So we need to continue to teach. We need to continue to share our own stories, own our own legacy, and make sure that our children understand that.
So, if it's not taught in schools, make sure that our children embrace who they are and who America really is, and we shouldn't fear it. It should be a part of something that helps us to propel ourselves forward.
MS. GIVHAN: You've made a very conscious decision to highlight that through line from Emmett Till to the justice that the family of George Floyd was seeking, and I'm thinking that you're in Minneapolis now, and there's then, you know, another shooting. And I'm wondering why is it important to you to make sure that the thread isn't lost, that the connection continues to be made between 2022 and our history.
MS. WATTS: Ooh. I think it‑‑you know, I'm raw right now with emotions around the Amir Locke family because I know them, and they're from my hometown, Omaha, Nebraska, the mother is. And so we go way back, and so this is a very emotional time for many of us, not only in Minnesota, but across this country. And I use this term, and people, they kind of are offended by it, but I call Minnesota "Minnessippi," because we're not far removed from the kind of disparities, both economically and from an educational perspective, and then also these modern‑day lynchings that are occurring. And so it's important that we make those connections from the past to the present and the future so that we don't repeat the kind of ugly parts of our past history.
We, you know, created something called the "Never Again" movement and pledge. We try to honor Emmett's birthday on July 25th. We honor and remember his death on August 28th, and we try to make those connections standing in solidarity with the other families as well because it's important that our children and our future, that we don't experience what we've experienced in the past.
So I think it's important for all of us to figure out where we are in part of that through line and to do whatever we can, whether it's at home with our children and our schools, to resist the resistance and the changing of the narrative of our history, resist that, because that is a part of who we are. And I don't think we're very proud of it. That's why we want to hide it. But if we are not proud of it, we have the opportunity to change it. But it's so important for us to get in where we fit in, to make sure that whether we're politicians, whether in faith‑based communities, mothers, that we are doing our part. Enough is enough.
Mamie Till‑Mobley opened that casket so that we could make a change. That was a sacrifice, and these sacrifices are going on much too long. We waited 66 years for justice, and I think it's important for us to connect our story and our journey with the mothers that are beginning this journey. This is a club that no one wants to belong to. It's a journey that no one wants to take on, but we do take it on because we don't want a repeat of it.
MS. GIVHAN: Have we gotten any better at bearing witness?
MS. WATTS: At some point, I think we were. I think we are closing the opportunity to bear witness. We are resisting from an education perspective what the true nature of what America is. We're stumping our opportunity to achieve and to be better and to be greater. I think we are seeing the clock turn back, unfortunately, and many of us that have been in‑‑you know, whether it's in corporate America or working on diversity and inclusion or working in the Civil Rights movement, we're worried, you know, that things are not moving forward‑‑voting rights, you know, blocking a part of democracy that people sacrifice to participate in. So something is not right, and we need to call it. We need to say what it is, and we need to stand up.
You know, we ask for allies, but I ask for accomplices. You know, I ask for people to join in on this fight. Allyship, you know, you‑‑and some of us, even some of my family members, you know, they are so emotionally charged by just the recent women of the movement that they couldn't watch it, but we've got to bear witness in order to effect change.
So it's a great question. I wish I had a better answer for you, but I think we're seeing the wheels turn back on this clock, and I don't think we're going to like what happens as a result of it. We're not going back to slavery. Thank you. We're not. We're not going back to the kind of racism that we've experienced in the past. So there is going to be resistance. We're going to do it. Women are going to rise to the occasion. Youth are rising to the occasion. They're marching right now. They're walking out of schools right now because of the murder and the killing, the senseless killing of Amir Locke.
So you need to just join in. Join in to make America greater and to make America great because right now we're going backward.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, I'm afraid that we're going to have to leave it there
MS. WATTS: I love them.
[Laughter]
MS. WATTS: I love them. I needed that.
