MS. WATTS: "So I was sitting in the dining room feeling sorry for myself. What am I going to do? Almost as soon as I asked that question, the answer came. End it all. Oh, I don't know what possessed me. I really don't have any idea at all. But I got up. I walked over to the window. Well, that window was painted shut, so I went to another window, and that led out to a gangway, a stairwell, where I figured no one would find me until my body started to smell. No, that wouldn't do. I looked at the front windows. One was a picture window that didn't open, but then I couldn't jump from those windows on the sides either because children played out front, and that would be so traumatic from them. Besides, after I thought about it a little more, I realized something else that was very important. I wasn't wearing any pants. I didn't wear pants back then. I was wearing a dress that Mama had made for me. Oh, I remember that dress. It was sleeveless, real tight in the waist, a long, flared skirt. It was a white dress, white with a floral pattern, some kind of design on it. That design was pink. This was one of my favorite dresses. I couldn't stand the thought of jumping in that dress. More important, I couldn't stand the thought that my skirt might fly up. Just then, as I was thinking about all of that, the phone rang, and it was a reporter. He was thinking about doing a follow‑up story on me, and he wanted to know what I was planning to do." And this is in her book, "The Death of Innocence."