Al Franken
Al Franken is currently the host of the Al Franken podcast and in the midst of a nationwide comedy tour, “The Only Former Senator Currently on Tour Tour.” In the Senate Franken served on the Judiciary; Health, Education, Labor, and Pension; Energy; and Natural Resources; and Indian Affairs committees. He was a champion of mental health, women’s rights, and privacy rights and an opponent of mandatory arbitration and media consolidation. Franken also actively supports Democrats, progressive causes and a host of other good, non-political things through his political action committee, Midwest Values PAC. He is also the author of four New York Times number one bestsellers, the winner of five Emmys and two Grammys. He has been married to Franni Franken for 44 years and has two children and four grandchildren.