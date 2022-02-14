Welcome, Brian. We're so happy to have you.

MR. COX: Nice to be here or there or everywhere.

MS. ELLISON: I want to start with your childhood, which is where you go early on in the book, and you talk about some of the difficulties of that time. For example, you lost your father when you were only eight years old. I'm wondering, writing the book, was it difficult to revisit those moments?

MR. COX: Not really. There are moments they're still with me, and they're always with me. And my sense of my father is still as strong as it was when I was eight, which I find extraordinary because a lot of people don't even--can't remember them, but I--it is such a vivid image for me.

And, also, the stuff that I went through, I mean, ostensibly, I had a very happy childhood up until that point. I mean really blissful. I was the youngest. I was probably spoiled.

My mum, unfortunately, was ill a lot of my childhood. She had a--well, she had a very difficult birth, and I was the reason for that difficult birth, you know. So she suffered a lot from that, and she wasn't in the best of health.

And I think there was a--I think my mother was very--she was very much like many, many women of that generation and that time and particularly the working class or, as you would say, blue collar background, and I think she was thwarted considerably. And I think that was what was so difficult.

I found this letter from her when I was--actually, after the event, I was going through some stuff, and we found this little old handbag. And there was a--it was actually a diary entry about my dad, and it was so beautifully written. And she understates this wonderful phrase when she said, "Well, we had our little differences." And, you know, they may seem little to her, but I don't think they were--when you look at it historically, it's not at all little.

My son was with me, my youngest son, and he was very affected by it. And she could write. You know, she really had a talent for putting thoughts and words together, and possibly, that's what I've inherited from her. But she--again, she had no outlet when she was--you know, she had five kids. She helped my dad initially run the shop because she--he was a little bit wary about giving up his job, you know, but he did. And it wasn't very long. I mean, it was after only about, I think, 18 months, and he gave up his job. And he'd actually become very good at it, but his problem was he was just immensely generous. And that was his soul. He was a real--the real meaning of the word. I know it's a dirty word in America, but the real world, what "socialist" means is care for the community, care for one's fellow man, you know, and being of a social being, you know, and that's what he was.

So he always said to my mum, you know, "I can't change who I am. That's who I am," and it was, you know--but he did suffer from it because he wasn't a great businessman. And he lost quite a bit of money on bad investments. So there was that, and then he got ill, and that was all very sudden. He died within three weeks of his diagnosis.

And my mother, she--because she had been on his case, I think, rightly so in many ways, but, you know, people thought my mom was a bit tough. But she was trying to keep our family together, and my father was this generous soul. And, you know, she had a complete breakdown. She felt very guilty, I think, of what had happened and the fact that she lost her husband at really a very young age. He was only 51, and she was 48, I think, and I think it was really--it really got her. I think it affected her greatly, you know, because she clearly loved him very dearly, but as always, it happens in relationships, sometimes you don't express that love. You take it for granted too much.

MS. ELLISON: His dad sort of plunged your family into what you describe as "the mouse wheel of poverty." I'm wondering if you could talk about how you coped through that time and what you did as a child to manage that.

MR. COX: Well, as a child, I sort of--I mean, I think really that's where I lived in my imagination, you know. I think that was my great surviving thing, the power of the imagination.

You see, when I put it down on paper, it looks terrible. It looks really--"Oh, God, this is terrible," but at the time, it wasn't--it didn't feel that terrible. It just felt this is what I was doing. I was surviving. You know, I was trying to--and my survival instincts were all intact and still are intact. Touch wood. And it was my--it was just the fact that I was really surviving, and it was tough.

You know, my mum, she was in the hospital for quite a bit, and she had electric shock treatment, which destroyed a lot of her short-term memory. So there was a lot of things she didn't remember, which was sad for her, and it was also quite crude a treatment in those days.

And then she had to work. My father left no money. So--and by then, by the time my mother was done, she--my brother had gone to the army. The shops were gone. We'd lost them, and she just--it was just too much for her, and she had this breakdown, and it was actually with--that my dad, and then she came out after the treatment, and she tried to get a job. She went as a cleaner in a school thing and, you know, just to keep body and soul together, but that was difficult for her. So she--it was quite a while she didn't work, and she just existed on a widow's pension. And that was for me and her. We lived off that, and it was a meager amount, and she paid the rent.

And sometimes, you know, not often, but we had three--maybe three and four times when I would--there was a local fish and chips shop across the road from where we lived, and I would have to--I wouldn't have to, but I did it on my own. I did it on my own volition. I went there, and I would say, "Look, have you got any batter bits?" And batter bits were the bits at the back of the chip pan, which was basically flour [audio distortion] you know, get covered [audio distortion] for dinner. You know, we went back and so then we ate it. And then Friday, it was okay because she got a pension. So, you know, it was really hand to mouth, that expression, "hand to mouth." And I don't know. It was also--yeah, it was not good.

I mean, the worst thing I--the worst thing about my childhood that made me unhappy was when I came home from school, and she'd gone wandering, and I didn't have a key. I wasn't a latchkey kid. I did eventually get a key because I got wise to it, but I didn't have a key. So I used to sit on the stairs and wait for her to come back, and she'd wandered. She said, "Oh, are you all right?" And I said, "Yeah. I've been here for about a couple of hours." "Oh, I'm sorry, son. I just got carried away," you know.

She was also very funny, my mum. She was quite a character. I mean, she really was, you know, things like when I finally started to act and I did my first couple television, she said, "Brian, I've had a word with the neighbors, and I've got a book," and she had this big book. And I said, "What's that book?" She said, "Well, I'm getting signatures, and we're going to send this book to the BBC and see if we can get you on television much more often," and I'm going, "Mother, it doesn't quite work like that."

MS. ELLISON: Well, you know--

MR. COX: I said, "There's a whole system, Mum, that you would never really understand." But she was--she was very dear, you know.

MS. ELLISON: Mothers around the world can relate to that sort of sentiment, I think.

MR. COX: Yeah.

MS. ELLISON: But you did find the theater at a relatively young age.

MR. COX: Yeah.

MS. ELLISON: You joined the Dundee Repertory Theater, and I'm wondering if you hadn't found that, if you hadn't found acting, have you ever thought of what your life would have been from coming from--

MR. COX: Oh, I shudder to think. I shudder to think.

I think--because I love traveling, I think I would have probably joined something like the merchant navy or something like that. You know, I would have joined the merchant navy and probably, you know, been an assistant cook or something and travel around the world.

I mean, I did actually think of the alternative, but then I put the alternative away because I knew I was going to do what I was going to do, come hell or high water.

MS. ELLISON: And something at some point made you leave the theater and move to Hollywood, not literally move to Hollywood, but move into movie acting. I'm wondering what was--

MR. COX: Yeah.

MS. ELLISON: --the catalyst for that.

MR. COX: [Audio distortion]--move to Hollywood. I was 50, and I'd done everything I can do. And my great--I was very attracted not just to America as--for the work. Of course, the work was something, but I was also attracted to the idea of what I was led to believe was an egalitarian culture and an egalitarian society where there was a sense of all men being equal. I found it not quite like that as I imagined it was going to be. So I was kind of--you know, even at the--I had this--and I--of course, I was--the world of the movies was a thing that sustained me throughout my childhood and really, you know--I mean, when my father died, I remember I was put in front of a television set, and there was a couple of movies on. I was watching that, and that always was a source of comfort to me. Still, I love watching television, you know. I do. I find it comfortable. I find it makes me comfortable.

But, no, I mean, I quickly realized I was--you know, that I would have to--just the theater was just like a wonderful kind of sort of opening of everything for me, you know, and I couldn't imagine anything else but it. You know, that was what it was. I had a taste of it as a child when I was very, very young, when I was very little. I had a taste of that, and I was reading about it today, actually. Somebody talked about it. It was--oh, it was Ruth Gordon talking to Edith Evans. She talked about it, and Edith Evans talked about harmony.

And I remember that sense of when I was a little boy when I--when my dad put me on our coal bunker, which was on our window recess, which was probably my first stage, and there were curtains, and he drew them. And I would do--would you believe it?--Al Jolson impersonations, and I just remember the audience, the people in the room. You know, we had a lot of friends, and, you know, it was a good, big working-class community. So there was a lot of people in the room, even though it was very small. But I remember the sense of harmony, a sense of community coming in, that feeling of people coming together to focus on something. And it's both exciting and, you know, thrilling, and yet--and also moving because when human beings--you know, when their egos go off and they're gone and they're just there focused on something that's not about them, but it's about who they are, you know. And I just thought that was a--as a little--I mean, I had this thing as a--as a three-year-old, I had this vision of something, and it was--it never left me.

So it was, in many ways, what sustained me into the theater now, which is why I knew that's what--it wasn't I wanted to be an actor. You know, I was a natural showoff, but it was the sensation that one got, you know?

MS. ELLISON: You said in other interviews that when you were writing this book, all sorts of strange emotions came up as a result of it. I'm wondering if you could describe one of those or the strangest one that you experienced and why.

MR. COX: Well, in many ways, one of the most--one of the strangest things I felt, that was the thing that kind of--it was actually about my brother. It was the fact that I--my brother and I had very little connection. You know, we weren't connected really, and what happened, I wanted--I remember him being ill, and I was very sad about him being ill, but I was--you know, when he was--he was terminally ill, and I saw him, and I was sad. And when he died, I didn't feel anything, and there was always this disconnect between my brother because he was not--much older than me, and he also ran off to the army when my dad died. And I realized--as I was doing the book, I realized he had it a lot worse than I had it because he went into the army, and he--you know, he became slightly brutalized by that experience. It's what happens in the army. It makes you wake up, you know, and you do get--you can get brutalized if you're not very--if you're not defensive, defensive in the right way of yourself.

And that was the thing that--genuinely, actually, it moved me and I tried to--made me cry that I didn't have that relationship with my brother, and I didn't really understand, because all the attention was on me. So I thought it was all about me. I didn't realize understand how lost he was.

And my sister tells this story about when he was crying, and to cover up his crying, he grabbed an orange. He grabbed an orange, and he started to peel this orange, and he was just crying into the orange so that nobody could see him. And she remembers seeing him, and she told me that only a couple years ago. And I just--I don't know. It was something that came to me in some kind of lost connection and mourning for something that was quite--it hit me quite strongly.

MS. ELLISON: I want to move, leap forward to "Succession," which is a role you came to--

MR. COX: Of course.

MS. ELLISON: --relatively late in your career, and you told Deadline that you believe that "Succession" is so popular because people love to hate.

MR. COX: [Laughs]

MS. ELLISON: And I'm wondering if that's particularly resonant now because the country is so politically divided or if you think that that's something that has ever been thus.

MR. COX: Well, I suspect it's ever been thus, but it's particularly amplified at the moment. And we've seen it with, you know, that ex-president's family, you know. I don't want to give any more discussion than that, but his family, we've seen it.

We've seen it with the Murdochs to a certain extent, you know, and we've seen it with people who are disconnected. You know, I mean, the thing about Logan, he's a self-made man, and therefore, all his attention has gone into that. And he's created his world, and he's grown--maybe he started with a quite a social conscience, and he's now eschewed all that, and he's become more right wing, and his beliefs more, you know, in his own--he believes in himself more than anything else.

But his children, of course, are--they are the benefit--they've had the--they are the beneficiaries, but also, they are the sufferers of it because they don't know what to do. They don't know how to cope, and they are selfish, avaricious, and it's--you can blame him and say it's all his fault, but it's not his fault altogether. It's a system that's at fault, a system that creates this, and it's all to do with money, you know, and how money distances you from people.

You know, when somebody doesn't have something, it means a lot more to them than people who have something. Some people who have something also are very careful and very considerate about how they do it, but money is a kind of--it's a tricky thing. It's a bit of a--it can be a plague. It can be a power for good. Don't get me wrong. It can be an absolutely power for good, but at the same time, it can be something which kind of gnaws away. It kind of eats away at you in one way and--or puts you in a false perspective to reality sometimes, and that's what's so interesting about the show, that the show deals with that and deals with it really in a satirical way and really almost like a document, a kind of satire, a satirical document of the times. And that's the strength of the genius that is Jesse Armstrong and his equally genius writers that he works with who are extraordinary and do incredible work. And we just--you know, we are the--we are the machines by which that work comes out.

So that's the power of it, and that's what's interesting about the show. And that's what's interesting about the dynamic of--and because Logan, who is actually older than me, and I have lived lives, we see the--we do see the humanness you've shown in your little preview on the screen there. We do see the fact that humans, people, human beings are disappointing, and yet they're not disappointing when they're audiences, which is ironic. They just [audio distortion] with their audience.

MS. ELLISON: How much of Brian Cox is Logan Roy and vice versa? How are you two--how similar are the two people?

MR. COX: Well, he's--you know, it would be wrong to say, oh, he's got nothing to do with me. I mean, when you play roles like Logan, you have to try and understand them, and you can't judge them. You must understand without judging. When you play any--I mean, I played Hermann Göring. I've played Winston Churchill, and I played Hannibal Lecter. So I've played a few kind of extreme characters, but you have to judge them from where they are, not from what you think you can do. And you can't give in, and the greater the writer, the greater the story. It's always that's how it plays out, and it's the audience to make whatever the audience make out of it.

So I think with Logan and I that, of course, there are similarities. One thing that Logan's had--one effect he's had on me is one of language. I swear a lot more now than I ever have before in my life. I mean, I swear a lot. I have to curb myself now, which, of course--and Logan is so free with his swearing, and I--you know, I used to swear but not like Logan Roy. But now he's affected me in that way. There's also something liberating about swearing, you know, and I think he uses that as a tool, a liberating tool. So there's that aspect.

And then there's this thing about the human experiment and where we're at with it and how failing it is, and as you reach the end of your life, you're beginning to think, "Well, to hell with it. That's the way it is, and we're well out of it, and too bad. And it's not going to get any better." Now, that's the difference between me and Logan because Logan is a true misanthrope--or misanthrope, and I am an optimist. I still--you know, I see a horrible day, and I still feel that man will get better [audio distortion] homo sapiens. And it's just interesting, and that's a great divide. That is a real divide, and that's the big difference between Logan and I, but I can't let, you know--and Logan is cunning. You know, he's more cunning than I am. He's much more clever. He's much more--he sees the way to things like that, and of course, I have to learn to do that in the role.

And, of course, it's also opened me up to certain things. I go, oh, that's what it's about. Oh, I see. I only understood that because I played Logan Roy, but before I didn't, you know, that kind of thing.

MS. ELLISON: As part of this event for subscribers, we allow subscribers to ask questions of you, and literally, one‑fifth to the questions that we received from them are about the relationship between Logan Roy and his children. And the biggest question is does he love his children, and I'd love to hear‑‑

MR. COX: Absolutely. Absolutely. He loves his children. I mean, that‑‑this was the thing because, you know, I mean‑‑and I have four kids myself, and I actually have three sons and a daughter like Logan, except my‑‑yeah, my daughter isn't the youngest. I have a‑‑my son, one of my sons is the youngest.

Yeah. And, I mean, I asked Jesse this way back right at the beginning. I said‑‑because, you know, in a way, there has to be‑‑in all our lives, there's always a counter‑tension. We're always being pushed. It's always push me, pull you. And I was wondering what push me, pull you‑‑what Logan's push me, pull you was. And I think that his push me, pull you is the fact that he does, indeed‑‑and I asked Jesse, "Does he love his children?" Yes, he loves his children, and once you've established that, it then actually takes on‑‑it then becomes ultimately quite tragic.

You know, it can also be kind of, oh, God, silly old man. What an idiot. But I see the dilemma in that. I see the counterpoint in that, the fact that he behaves the way he does, and yet he loves them. But he's also deeply, of course, distressed by them. He finds them really distressing and the fact that they've become so treacherous and so avaricious.

You know, when he says‑‑in the last episode and he says make your own F-pile, you know, it's so true. You go, "Yeah. That's what they need to do. That's what they need to understand," and of course, they don't understand. They want to have everything given to them. You know, it's that sense of entitlement, and that's, I think, what is really at the core of the show, actually, is that, that thing that is ludicrously funny and yet dramatically moving.

But it's also‑‑it also relates to the history of drama. You know, drama is all about that, that counter‑tension, recounter‑tension. I mean, I played‑‑I've played Titus Andronicus, and I've play King Lear. So I've been in that territory. I've been in that area before as an actor. So I kind of‑‑I kind of‑‑it's familiar territory to me, and of course, being a father, I know the counter‑tensions of that. I know that, yes, I love my children, certainly, but also, sometimes my children drive me absolutely crazy, you know, to the point of where I could be screaming. You know, they have done. It seems to be‑‑it seems to be quite quiet at the moment, but you know‑‑but that does happen.

MS. ELLISON: I want to go through‑‑because that relationship is such a fascination for people, do you think Logan Roy has a favorite child?

MR. COX: I think he did have a favorite child. I think we all‑‑you know, I think fathers are naturally drawn to their daughters, you know. I am, certainly, and I think that's‑‑there's something about that. There's something about the feminine that is, you know, the fact that you've participated in the creation of a feminine spirit and a feminine person. There's something extraordinary about that and mysterious.

You know, I mean, boys are boys, and so, you know, one of the problems you have as a father is, oh, you're not thinking about [audio distortion] actually before you ever went there, and that's always awful to do that, especially to your male children.

But, with your daughter, there's always a sense of wonder and mystery and ongoing conversation, you know, and I think that that's what he got, Siobhan‑‑Shiv clearly was his‑‑Shiv clearly was his favorite child. I think she is falling short considerably because he can see through her mercenary behavior because he's not a fool. Logan is not a fool, and he sees this behavior. And he goes‑‑it's very hard for him to‑‑he chokes on it a little bit, you know?

MS. ELLISON: You've referenced some of your wonderful roles that you've played over the years, and yet, arguably, you're enjoying your most famous moment now. You're 75.

MR. COX: Well, you know what‑‑sorry. I didn't mean to interrupt you.

MS. ELLISON: No, please. Please go ahead.

MR. COX: Well, you see, I was always‑‑it's funny. I had this‑‑part of my‑‑part of my intuit self and part of the fact that I was told when I was really quite young, it was going to be the long haul for me, and I‑‑and, of course, I've seen actors come and go throughout my career, and I've seen actors blaze into fire and then end as creatures where they're sad sometimes. Some go gracefully. Some‑‑you know, I've seen ones go gracefully, but the ones that have been--that have flown very near the sun and do get burnt, when they are and when they're done, when their acting career‑‑there is something that is very, again, thwarted for them. And I‑‑even at early parts in their career when they reach a point.

So I've always got‑‑I've always done well. I can't complain. I mean, right from the age‑‑I mean, I'm in my West End debut when I was 21, which is pretty amazing really when you think about it, playing Orlando in "As You Like It," in a Shakespeare play. So that was pretty incredible.

But I always get to the point where I think, okay, I've got to rein back now, and I can't go‑‑and I did that throughout my career. I would, at certain points, you could mark a time where I decided to go in a different direction, just in where I joined the RSC, which nobody ever thought I'd do, and then worked that way. And then when I had done that leave it and then go with the National, and then when I'd done that, I thought I'm going to go back to television. Then I could see the difficulty in the '90s, and I thought, no, I‑‑this thing that I always had, which was the movies, because that was my culture when I was a child‑‑so I just thought no, no, I'm going to go to Hollywood. And that's what I decided upon.

And so that was‑‑that was part of‑‑and also because I didn't want to be that kind of actor that they‑‑that the British actor is. You know, that's sort of‑‑sort of received notion, even though I like all the‑‑I like all that, the kind of ritual side of it, The Garrick Club and all that stuff. I love all that stuff, but I didn't want to be into that thing, you know, and I didn't also want to become a drinker or what have you, you know, which is the other, you know, where actors who end up as drunks, you know, though that happens less and less nowadays than it used to. I mean, when I was young, there was a lot of that around.

So I wanted to‑‑I wanted to keep doing, and I knew if I timed it right, I could keep on. And I remember when this came up, "Succession" came up. I just knew this is it. Finally, this is the moment.

And, also, as you get older, the great thing is things start to‑‑tremendous things, weights come off your shoulders. So you're not worried, and this is a problem that actors always have is they worry. They do worry what people think of them, you know, and now I don't give a toss about what anybody thinks of me as long as I do my job and do it as well as I can. You know, that's my main concern.

But, you know, as a boy, I had a vision of that, and people kept saying, "You‑‑you know, it will come, but it will be a long time down"‑‑I didn't know it was going to be nearly 60 years. But, actually, I've had an amazingly great career. You know, right from the word "go," I've done everything of what I could do, in Repertory Theater in the UK. I mean, people look at my career and go, "Wow. That's incredible," but I was just getting on with it really.

MS. ELLISON: I want to get to some of our subscriber questions because there are a lot of them.

MR. COX: Okay.

MS. ELLISON: And the first one is from Simon Amey in the UK, and he asks, "What would Logan Roy think of you, Brian Cox?"

MR. COX: I think Logan Roy would think of me as, you know, not bad. He's a nice enough guy, but he does waffle on, you know. I wish he could use one word instead of seven. [Laughs]

I think he would be a bit intolerant of me. He might like my sense of humor. He would quite like that, but I think he would‑‑and also, he certainly wouldn't like my politics. He would hate my politics, hate my politics. You know, he would just go, "Why is he wasting his time in that way? What a stupid man," you know. I mean, people, doesn't he know? And I'd say politics are people. That's actually quote from the show that I love. You've just shown it.

But, you know, I think he would‑‑he wouldn't dislike me, but he would think I was an idiot basically. But that's okay by me.

MS. ELLISON: Kenneth Levinson asks, "Who is the most compelling actor or actress you have ever worked with?"

MR. COX: Oh. Well, there's a few, actually. Actresses, Miranda Richardson and Holly Hunter, two of the finest actresses. Cherry Jones. I didn't actually play with Cherry enough. She was pretty amazing. She's pretty amazing. Sarah Snook, she's really something. She's something else.

Men, Peter O'Toole, Albert Finney, Alan Bates, Tom Courtenay. The younger generation, I think in the younger, the younger theater generation, somebody who‑‑gone. [Laughs]

MS. ELLISON: You don't have to give any love to the younger generation if you're not feeling it.

MR. COX: No, I mean, there are a few actors I really‑‑my little, you know, young people like Benedict Cumberbatch, I have a lot of respect for as an actor.

MS. ELLISON: Mary Christen Czech from Minnesota asks, "How has playing Logan Roy affected your view of the media?" And don't consider my feelings when you answer this question.

MR. COX: I think journalism actually is the one thing I actually really do like about America. I think you've got some bloody good journalists here and some really‑‑and actually, I think sort of intellectual fervor is very much protected by because it used to be more you could see more of it around in the days of Gore Vidal and Buckley. You know, in those days, you could see that intellectual property.

But you see it‑‑you don't see it on television anymore. I mean, that was the great thing about‑‑oh, that guy who used to do the chat show, very intelligent little guy.

MS. ELLISON: Dick Cavett?

MR. COX: Dick, yeah, Cavett, absolutely. You got in one. Thank you. Cavett. You could see that then. It was vibrant.

Nowadays, it actually does belong to the writers and the journalists. There's a lot of that around, which is great. A great friend of mine is Frank Rich, who I have huge respect for, absolutely huge. I mean, he used‑‑Frank Rich used to be known as the Butcher of Broadway, but, I mean, there's nobody less like a butcher than Frank Rich, you know. He's wonderful, and his writings are wonderful too.

And, also, you know, what I feel about the American media is it's all one way or another, you know. There's a lot of‑‑there's a lot of soapbox stuff from both the left and the right in the American media, which I find really surprising.

I mean, of course, being too more to the left rather than the right, center left, I mean, I go, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. But then I think wait a minute. This is too rich a diet. Come on, CNN. Just cool it a wee bit, you know. And then when I look at Fox, I go, "Ew," you know. But it's that. It's so weird in this country. Whereas, I have to say that's why I always watch the news‑‑the BBC news. I mean, the BBC‑‑and it comes down to a good old Scot called Lord Reith who started the whole thing, and he's put the stamp on it, and it hasn't shifted. It's balanced. It's all balanced. Whatever it is, it's balanced, you know. It's‑‑‑‑and it's great. We have great stuff. Our journalists can be really considerable, you know.

There are moments when there are dips, you know, but on the whole, they're pretty good.

MS. ELLISON: You're pretty unsparing about some of your fellow actors, and I'm wondering if you receive any pushback. This is coming from Brian Welch in Georgia: "Did you have any pushback from the editors or the legal staff at your publishing house about the content of the book because of your thoughts and opinions of some pretty famous people?"

MR. COX: No, no. I haven't had any legal stuff, but I have actually‑‑I mean, it's very funny when you write a book. You write it, and sometimes you're a bit quick. You go, oh, yeah, that guy or just that‑‑you know, like if I say somebody is overrated, for example‑‑and usually, what I mean is there's a very big burden in being overrated because it means that you have to bear the burden of everybody saying, oh, he's the wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, and sometimes strength is rated so‑‑you know, you back off. Just give‑‑you know, as Jesus said give unto Caesar what is Caesar's and give unto God what is God's, you know. You have to be a bit more like that about it.

In fact, I'm writing an addendum for the paperback, if we get a paperback. We're certainly having one in the UK, and I'm writing an addendum about exactly that subject linked, funny enough, to my own assessment of my own sons, which, you know, who have been teenagers and are now out of it now. And I realize‑‑because I never had that feeling, that sort of hormonal thing that happens to young men between the ages of‑‑well, really between the ages of 13 until they're 19, you know. So it's a kind of, you know‑‑it's a hormonal tunnel that they're in.

MS. ELLISON: We heard from John Kiley in Texas, and I think this is an excellent question, but he asks, "Does the range of characters you portray require a special gift? Born, read, Churchill. Please advise where it comes from and how you keep developing this exceptional skill." I would have asked this in a less fawning way, but I am interested in your‑‑in your range because it's obviously something you've developed.

MR. COX: Well, I mean, it's very, very hard because we're living in a time where range is not really wanted. You know, I want‑‑you know, because I came from the background I came from, I wasn't‑‑I mean, I like being Scottish now, but when I was younger, I didn't. I wasn't‑‑you know, I wanted to learn how to speak because I‑‑you know, I had a very‑‑[speaking with accent] "I thought, again, I always spoke right, and I wasn't--got remarks in there." That was said horrible. Charming but horrible.

And so I thought I really want to learn how to speak. I want to learn how to live in other people's skin. I want to learn about how other people are and where they're coming from and what their backgrounds are. So, in a way, that means that you're raised, developed, you know, and also, I wanted to understand the real‑‑what classical theater means and what particularly how you act Shakespeare.

And, you know, I've learned a lot from the tackling of Shakespeare and the fact that structure and sense go hand in hand, and also, musicality goes hand in hand with structure and sense. So a sense of musicality, a sense of how you make someone listen without kind of pushing it too hard is also the skill of the actor. So I've tried to do that, and it's not just‑‑it seems like a technique, but it's not. It's actually‑‑it's a more‑‑it's a finer thing about what you're presenting to the audience, in a way, and so that's been my drive as an actor.

You know, I'm so grateful for‑‑I'm so grateful for having acted, you know, William Shakespeare because he is extraordinary. He is the most extraordinary writer ever, and he's subtle and he's funny and he's witty and he's sharp. And the thing that you have to learn is the use of the verse, what does the iambic mean, what does that mean in terms of sense, and it all ties up if you give it the attention it deserves. And, also, which is more important, it serves you as an actor, and it serves you not just in classical work but also in work of a more modern nature.

MS. ELLISON: Aseem Akram asks, "Has anyone from the Murdoch family ever contacted you to comment on your show or role?"

MR. COX: No. The one thing that did happen to me was I was‑‑I was at my local café back in London in Primrose Hill, and I was having‑‑because I'd spend my time between London and Brooklyn, where I live. And I was just ordering my latte. You know, it was early in the morning, and suddenly, this voice behind me said, "Well, yes, we're liking it." I went, "But was he talking to me?" He said, "No, we're liking it. Oh, yeah, we're liking it very much," and then I realized he was talking to me. I said, "Sorry?" "'Successions.' We're liking it very much. It's difficult at times," and I said, "Oh, I'm sorry about that." He said, "No, no, no. I mean, it's fine. I mean, I'm fine. I think it's very funny, and I really‑‑but my wife does‑‑you know, it's hard for her sometimes." I said, "Oh, your wife, well, why is it hard for her sometimes?" He said, "Well, my wife is Elisabeth. My wife is Elisabeth Murdoch."

MR. COX: Hang on. Sorry about that interruption. Life goes on.

So‑‑and he said‑‑and I said, "Oh, Elisabeth Murdoch." "Yeah." I said, "Well, you know, it's not about your‑‑that family." He said, "Well"‑‑he said, "Well, we‑‑everybody else thinks it is." I said, "Yeah, but it is about a family. But it's not them." I said, "The Roys." I said, "It's the Roys," and I said, "And, also"‑‑you know, I made the point that, you know, the differences that he never‑‑Logan Roy never inherited anything. Rupert Murdoch did. I said, "And that's a key difference in the show," and I said, "As far as your wife is concerned"‑‑I said, "I think Siobhan is okay." At that point, she was okay. That was way back when, you know.

And then his parting shot to me was "Can you be‑‑I hope you just continue to just try and be nice to her. Is that okay?" [Laughs] I mean, I'm paraphrasing what the guy actually said, but it was something along those lines.

MS. ELLISON: I'm wondering if you have any thoughts. The end of the third season of "Succession," it reinforced how Logan is always one step ahead of his children. I'm wondering what your hopes are for the fourth season. How would you like to see them come back at their father? I know you're not in the writer's room, but what are your hopes for that fourth season?

MR. COX: And that's the key. That is the key really. I mean, I‑‑I'm up for the mystery. I'm up for it to be revealed to me. I don't want to second guess.

You know, I've got my own thoughts about certain things. I certainly have, and I keep them to myself because that's part of maintaining the mystery of what you're doing, you know, the role you're playing. And whatever the writers decide, they will decide, but it's their‑‑it's their brief. It's their back. They get on with it. You know, I mean, Jesse has been doing it now for‑‑I don't know‑‑six‑‑yeah, it's nearly six years. Six years, it's been going on from the first pilot. Actually, the first pilot was the‑‑we recorded it on the day of the Trump election. We recorded it.

And I think that he's‑‑it's going to be how far he feels it can go and where it can go to. I think there are a lot of options now because I think since Episode 3 and the end of Episode 3, there's a whole new paradigm. It's just about to arise, and that‑‑I feel that paradigm should be examined perhaps over two more series, you know. But it may just finish now. I don't know.

And, actually, it's‑‑I don't really bother‑‑I don't concern myself with that. I'm more interested in the doing, you know, than that, and that's what I‑‑you give me what to do, and I'll do it. I will work it through from where I get it on the paper. So I'm not really concerned in that way.

And I also think you waste a lot of energy speculating: "It could be this. It could be that." I have my own thoughts. Naturally, you have your own thoughts because of the‑‑but it's also‑‑it's finally going to be up to Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, and finally, Jesse and two or three of the other writers as well. And that's what it should be.

MS. ELLISON: You told The Scotsman newspaper that you have issues‑‑you've had issues with poverty based on your childhood growing up poor, and you said you could probably start to, quote, "take your foot off the gas, but you won't." Why not? Why not do that at 75 when you've reached this level of success?

MR. COX: Well, my mother used to have a great expression: "You're a long time dead." You're a long time dead. And I think that one has to make the most of life.

You know, life is a gift, and you just don't want to be sitting on your back side most of the time. You want to get up there and do it, and people go‑‑and also, I follow the improviser rule, and the improviser's rule is never say no because the improvisation stops if you say no, but if you say "yes and," it means it's ongoing. And that's what I'm excited about. I'm excited about‑‑I'm enjoying my age. I'm enjoying this age more than I've ever enjoyed any other age. I love it. I love being older because there is something freeing about it. So, when you're free, you want to start, starting stuff out, doing things. So there's all kinds of possibilities now coming up, and it's very exciting.

So I'm not about to sit back and say, "Oh, yes. Now I've done my thing. I shall just go on quietly and sit on my ranch and smoke my pipe and watch the world go by." I'm not one of those. I don't‑‑I'm here. I'm taking part. I'm not about sitting back and going‑‑I mean, you know, I have my elements of disillusion, but I'm not about to bask in that and go, "Oh, you know..." Yeah, come on. Let's bring it on. Let's get it. Let's get it going.

MS. ELLISON: I wish it were otherwise, but that is all the time that we have. Thank you so much for joining us, Brian. It's been a pleasure.

MR. COX: My pleasure. Absolutely my pleasure, and it was lovely to talk to you.

MS. ELLISON: Thank you.

And to the rest of you, thank you for joining us. Please look at our program on WashingtonPostLive.com to register for upcoming programs and see what we have coming next. Thank you for joining us. I am Sarah Ellison.